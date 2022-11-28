The Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar will set the stage for a historic battle between the Brits as Wales come face-to-face with England in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. The two sides have faced each other 103 times before this but this will be the first World Cup encounter between the two. Three points and bragging rights will be at stake as victory will be a must for the Welsh to keep their Last 16 hopes alive. A win against the Three Lions coupled with a draw between Iran and the USA could propel The Dragons straight into the Round of 16.

Wales are playing in only their second World Cup. Their first appearance on this grand stage came way back in 1958. The campaign kickstarted with a point for the Dragons as a Gareth Bale penalty in the second half against the USA secured a 1-1 draw for them. The morale and momentum of the side suffered a huge blow in their second game against Iran as the Welsh were reduced to ten men after shot-stopper Wayne Hennessey was shown a straight red before Iran struck twice, deep into second-half stoppage time to clinch all three points.

To register a win against the Three Lions will be a massive mountain to climb for the Welsh. In the 103 matches played between these two sides, England have emerged victorious on 68 occasions and have only lost 14 times. England boast a 100% record against Wales in the last six meetings, with five clean sheets. This includes England’s UEFA Euro 2016 triumph over the Dragons. The history books back the Three Lions to nab a win as the Dragons’ last victory over the Three Lions came in 1984. However, Coach Robert Page is expected to use all available arrows in his quiver with the hopes of causing another upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Wales will be without their first-choice shot-stopper Hennessey as the 35-year-old serves his suspension in the next match. Leicester City keeper Danny Ward is expected to take his place in goal against England. Despite seeing his side lose to Iran, Page is unlikely to tweak too many things in his starting eleven. A change in goalkeeper is the only change spectators could see in the match.

England currently sit at the top of the group, but they have still not secured their Last 16 berth. A win is not a compulsion for the Three Lions as a draw will also confirm their passage to the next stage. However, coach Gareth Southgate will not let that mentality seep into his squad and make them complacent in what is the most crucial game for his side in the tournament so far. The last time these two sides came face-to-face in a major tournament was six years ago during the UEFA Euro 2016. Bale, who will be leading Wales in the vital tie, scored in that came but the Three Lions won it 2-1.

The campaign kicked off in the perfect way for England as they registered a superb 6-2 win over Iran. However, the Three Lions stuttered in the very next game as a contrasting performance saw them nab a point after a 0-0 draw against the USA. Quite a few questions were asked and most of them revolved around the absence of Manchester City attacker Phil Foden. The Three Lions were anything but prolific in the final third in the last match. Southgate is likely to make the change fans and spectators are asking for and deploy Foden in place of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford could start too but the coach is likely to continue utilising him as an impact substitute.

Team News: Wales will be without suspended Wayne Hennessey. Hennessey was shown a straight red card in Wales' match against Iran.

England may be without James Maddison who is recovering from a knee injury. England might still not get to use Kyle Walker's experience in the backline. Ben White is also likely to miss out from the action as he failed to train with the team.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Wales: L - D - L - L - L

England: D - W - D - L - L

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 103

Wales Wins: 14

England Wins: 68

Draw: 21

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Wales: 8.50

England: 1.40

Draw: 4.20

Predicted Line-Ups:

Wales Possible Starting 11 (3-4-3): Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale.

England Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane.