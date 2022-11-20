FIFA World Cup 2022, USA Vs Wales: Match preview, betting odds, team news, where to watch and more

The USA and Wales will face off against each other for the first in a World Cup. The last two encounters between the two have come in the form of international friendlies in which the Yanks are unbeaten against the Welsh.

Ecstatic chants and songs will echo from Dale to River Dee as Wales make their first World Cup appearance after 64 years. They will be kicking off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against the United States of America (USA) at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Tuesday, November 22. Every point will be crucial in the group stage as both sides will aim for the jugular in their opener.

The USA finished third in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) qualification, level on points with Costa Rica. However, a better goal difference propelled the Yanks into the World Cup with neighbours Canada and Mexico.

Gregg Berhalter has made his final picks for the tournament and will be hoping to replicate the group stage performances of the 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament. In 2010, The USA won their group comprising England, Algeria and Slovenia. They were able to hold England to a 1-1 draw. In 2014, the Yanks finished second behind Germany and ahead of Portugal.

The squad looks capable enough to nab a few points in the group stage, especially against Wales in the opener. Matt Turner will likely start between the sticks behind a defensive line comprising Fulham duo Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream with Sergino Dest and Aaron Long.

Berhalter will probably opt for a three-man midfield again, with Tyler Adams in the middle. Weston McKennie seems to have recovered from his thigh injury and is expected to take his midfield spot in the starting eleven. Kellyn Acosta, who has been impressive for club and country this year, is likely to nab the final midfield spot.

Up front, Christian Pulisic will surely get the nod to operate down the flank, while Gio Reyna and Tim Weah will be competing for the vacant spot on the other flank. Young Jesus Ferreira is likely to operate as the sole striker.

Earlier this year, in the opening week of June, Wales defeated Ukraine in Cardiff to confirm their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2020 in Qatar. Gareth Bale played an influential role in Wales’ qualifying stint. The 33-year-old bagged a brace that downed Austria in the semifinal before scoring the only goal of the match in the final against Ukraine.

After booking their slot, Wales went winless in the next five games in the UEFA Nations League. The Welsh lost four games and drew one. It will be interesting to see if Rob Page reverts to a three-man backline or sticks to a 4-4-2. The Welsh played a four-man backline against Poland in his side’s last narrow defeat.

Danny Ward will compete for a spot, but Wayne Hennessey will likely start in goal for Wales. Ben Davies, Joe Rodon and Chris Mepham could be given the start, with Connor Roberts and Neco Williams operating as wing-backs. Aaron Ramsey is expected to start in midfield alongside either Joe Allen or Ethan Ampadu.

Skipper Gareth Bale and winger Daniel James will be eager to start in the attacking third, just behind sole-striker Kieffer Moore. Page will want his attackers to be composed and clinical in the final third, considering the fact that the Yanks have only kept two clean sheets in 27 World Cup matches.

This clash will be the first World Cup encounter between the two sides. Previously, in international friendlies, the US has emerged victorious over the Welsh once in 2003, while the other game in 2020 ended in a draw.

Team News: USA midfielder Luca de la Torre suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of October. The 24-year-old may miss the game. That remains the only concern for the Yanks. For Wales, the only fitness concern revolved around Joe Allen. The midfielder seems to have recovered and may be fit enough to start the match.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

USA: D - L - D - W - D

Wales: L - L - L - D - L

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

USA: 2.50

Wales: 3.10

Draw: 3.00

Predicted Line-Ups:

USA Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Ream, Long, Robinson; Adams, Acosta, McKennie; Pulisic, Ferreira, Reyna.

Bench: Horvath, S. Johnson, Carter-Vickers, S. Moore, Scally, Yedlin, Zimmerman, Aaronson, Musah, Roldan, Morris, Sargent, Wright, Weah.

Wales Possible Starting 11 (3-4-2-1): Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Williams; James, Bale; K. Moore.

Bench: Ward, A. Davies, Cabango, Gunter, Allen, Lockyer, Wilson, Morrell, Levitt, Smith, Colwill, Thomas, J. Williams, Harris, B. Johnson.

Where to watch and match timing: