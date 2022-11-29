The north African nation has appeared in the FIFA World Cup finals in 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2018 previously, and exited the tournament after the group stage each time.

Tunisia have the difficult task of defeating defending champions France in their final group-stage fixture to make it to the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup finals for the first-ever time. The two teams will lock horns at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday.

The north African nation has appeared in the FIFA World Cup finals in 1998, 2002, 2006, and 2018 previously, and exited the tournament after the group stage each time.

Tunisia's Qatar venture began on a slightly positive note when they held European Championship semifinalists Denmark to a goalless draw. But positive vibes were shortlived as Australia ended a 12-year wait for a World Cup victory by defeating Tunisia 1-0.

A draw and a loss from the first two matches have left Tunisia languising at fourth place in Group D. Now, Tunisia have no other option but to beat France to keep their hopes afloat of making it to the next stage. But not everything is in their own hands. Tunisia must also have to improve their goal difference against France and then hope that the Australia-Denmark match finishes in a stalemate. Only then will Tunisia be able to qualify for the Round of 16.

But Tunisia's numbers paint a sorry picture. After the second round of group stage matches, Tunisia, along with Mexico and Uruguay, remain among the teams who have yet to open their goal-scoring account. Tunisia have also failed to win 15 of their 16 matches in FIFA World Cups.

And Tunisia are up against France, who have already qualified for the last 16 and can either choose to put their feet up or run riot. Les Bleus began their World Cup campaign in style after registering a 4-1 come-from-behind win over Australia, and followed this up with a 2-1 win over Denmark. Two back-to-back wins saw Australia become the first of the 32 teams this World Cup to qualify for the next round. In the process, France also laid to rest the "Curse of the Champions".

Form Guide (last five matches)

Tunisia: L-D-L-W-W

Australia: W-W-L-W-L

Head-to-head

Matches played: 5

Tunisia win:1

Draws: 2

Australia wins: 2

Team news

Tunisia team news

Tunisia have their entire squad fit for this vital match.

Australia team news

France struggled with multiple injuries in the build-up to the World Cup. The team also lost defender Lucas Hernandez after the first match. But heading into their final group-stage match, France have no injury concerns.

Possible starting XIs

Tunisia possible starting XI

Formation (3-4-2-1)

Dahmen, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Abdi, Laïdouni, Shikiri, Dräger, Sliti, Msakni, Jebali

France starting XI

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Lloris, Pavard, Konaté, Upamecano, Hernández, Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé, Giroud

Betting odds (bet365)

Tunisia win: 7/1

Draw: 16/5

France win: 4/9

Predictions:

France have conceded in both of their matches in this tournament. This suggests that Tunisia should be able to end its goal-scoring drought against France. But France's attacking players should seal the match. Tunisia 1-3 France.

Where to watch and kick-off time:

The match will kick off at 8.30 pm IST on Tuesday, November 30, and will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the JioCinema app.