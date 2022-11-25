English
    By Prakhar Sachdeo  Nov 25, 2022 3:05 PM IST (Published)

    With a spot in the round of 16 now at stake, both Tunisia and Australia will be giving their all to win all 3 points.  But victory doesn't seem to be coming easily for the two teams in World Cups. While the Tunisians have failed to win 14 of their last 15 FIFA World Cup matches, Australia's last win in the FIFA World Cup finals was in 2010.

    Australia will be aiming for their first points in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Tunisia in a Group D clash at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday. The Socceroos were thrashed 1-4 in their first match of the tournament by defending champions France which left them in the last place in the group. Australia desperately seek at least a point against Tunisia. Anything less and their hopes of qualifying for the next round will be over.

    Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 - Race for Golden Boot
    Australia started their match against France on the right note when Craig Goodwin netted a goal inside the opening 10 minutes of the match. But Les Bleus responded in style as Oliver Giroud's brace and goals also from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé turned the deficit into an outright win.
    On the other hand, Tunisia will be slightly high in confidence after they held Denmark in a goalless draw.  The draw meant that the two teams walked away with a point each. The Carthage Eagles likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before half-time by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denied Tunisia a goal and three points. With a point already in the bag and the weakest opponent of the group up next, Tunisia will be inspired to up the ante in the World Cup.
    With a spot in the round of 16 now at stake, both teams will be giving their all to win all 3 points.  But victory doesn't seem to be coming easily for the two teams in World Cups. While the Tunisians have failed to win 14 of their last 15 FIFA World Cup matches, Australia's last win in the FIFA World Cup finals was in 2010.
    Also Read: Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal are up and running after win against Ghana
    Form Guide (last five matches)
    Tunisia: D-W-L-W-W
    Australia: L-W-W-W-W
    Team News
    Tunisia team news 
    The fitness bulletin from the Tunisian camp makes for good reading. There are no injury concerns. Wahbi Khazri, who did not feature against Denmark, could start against Australia.
    Australia team news 
    Australia have no injury-related issues either. Australian coach Graham Arnold has all the squad players at his disposal to pick the team against Tunisia.
    Possible starting XIs
    Tunisia
    Formation (3-4-2-1)
    Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Dräger, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Abdi, Khazri, Msakni, Jebali
    Australia
    Formation (4-1-4-1)
    Ryan,  Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke
    Betting odds (bet365)
    Tunisia win: 11/10
    Draw: 9/4
    Australia win: 13/5
    Predictions
    Both teams could be on the scoresheet with the match ending in a draw. Tunisia 1, Australia 1.
    Where to watch and kick-off timing:
    The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 26 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.
    Check: FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
