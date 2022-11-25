With a spot in the round of 16 now at stake, both Tunisia and Australia will be giving their all to win all 3 points. But victory doesn't seem to be coming easily for the two teams in World Cups. While the Tunisians have failed to win 14 of their last 15 FIFA World Cup matches, Australia's last win in the FIFA World Cup finals was in 2010.

Australia will be aiming for their first points in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Tunisia in a Group D clash at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday. The Socceroos were thrashed 1-4 in their first match of the tournament by defending champions France which left them in the last place in the group. Australia desperately seek at least a point against Tunisia. Anything less and their hopes of qualifying for the next round will be over.

Australia started their match against France on the right note when Craig Goodwin netted a goal inside the opening 10 minutes of the match. But Les Bleus responded in style as Oliver Giroud's brace and goals also from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé turned the deficit into an outright win.

On the other hand, Tunisia will be slightly high in confidence after they held Denmark in a goalless draw. The draw meant that the two teams walked away with a point each. The Carthage Eagles likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before half-time by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denied Tunisia a goal and three points. With a point already in the bag and the weakest opponent of the group up next, Tunisia will be inspired to up the ante in the World Cup.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Tunisia: D-W-L-W-W

Australia: L-W-W-W-W

Team News

Tunisia team news

The fitness bulletin from the Tunisian camp makes for good reading. There are no injury concerns. Wahbi Khazri, who did not feature against Denmark, could start against Australia.

Australia team news

Australia have no injury-related issues either. Australian coach Graham Arnold has all the squad players at his disposal to pick the team against Tunisia.

Possible starting XIs

Tunisia

Formation (3-4-2-1)

Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Dräger, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Abdi, Khazri, Msakni, Jebali

Australia

Formation (4-1-4-1)

Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke

Betting odds (bet365)

Tunisia win: 11/10

Draw: 9/4

Australia win: 13/5

Predictions

Both teams could be on the scoresheet with the match ending in a draw. Tunisia 1, Australia 1.

Where to watch and kick-off timing:

The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 26 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.