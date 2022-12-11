FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Goal Scorer: The players still in the fray for the 'Golden Boot' ahead of Semi Finals

These players will be locked in a battle to take home the 'Golden Boot' awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament. In case of a tie for goals scored, then the number of assists provided by the players are taken into consideration to break the tie. If players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided by who played the fewest minutes.
The Knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has now entered the penultimate stage with only four teams left to battle it out for the most coveted trophy in Football. However, along with the trophy, there are a few who will also be locked in a battle to take home the 'Golden Boot' awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament.
At the 2018 World Cup held in Russia it was England captain Harry Kane who bagged the prize with his six goals before England bowed out in the semi-finals.
Here's a look at the leaders in the race for top scorer at the 2022 World Cup as we enter the semi-finals:
KYLIAN MBAPPE (France)
LIONEL MESSI (Argentina)
Messi scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16, putting his side ahead after 35 minutes with a coolly taken low strike for his 94th international goal. He also assisted a goal and scored in Argentina's quarter-final win over the Netherlands.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, and his fans around the world are hoping he can finally help deliver a World Cup for his country this time around.
OLIVIER GIROUD (France)
He had drawn level with Henry on 51 after netting a double in France's 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game. Giroud also scored in France's 2-1 quarter-final win over England.
Other players who are still in the fray: These players may not be near the top of the charts but still have an opportunity to catch up with the leaders when they take the field for the semi-finals and maybe eventually finals.
ANDREJ KRAMARIC (Croatia)
YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI (Morocco)
JULIAN ALVAREZ (Argentina)
Goals - 2 | Assists - 0 | Matches - 5 | Minutes - 290
(Stats as of December 11 - With agency inputs)
