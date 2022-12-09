FIFA World Cup 2022: Top five fantasy picks for the quarter-final stage in Qatar

With the pool now reduced to the last eight teams standing, here are our top five picks for the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final round.

We’ve reached the quarter-final round at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with only eight teams left standing from the 32 who began the tournament in Qatar. It’s now that the competition heats up with the players battling for a spot in the Semis and then the Final of football’s most prestigious event.

Now, with the stakes sky high and absolutely no margin for error against high quality opponents teams will look to their best players to make the difference in the final third. Here’s our pick of the top five players who are set to play leading roles in the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022.

5) Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese midfielder has already notched up two goals and three assists so far at the tournament, making him the player with the second-most goal involvements (5) in Qatar after only Kylian Mbappe (7). With Ronaldo looking set to play a role as a super sub in the knockout stages, we can expect Fernandes to take up more responsibility and play an even more influential role in Portugal’s bid to lift their maiden World Cup title.

4) Lionel Messi

The Argentina talisman looks desperate to sign off from the World Cup on a high having already declared that this would be his final bow at the tournament. Messi leads the way for Argentina for goal attempts, shots in the box and efforts on target. He has three goals and one assist so far in the tournament and looks likely to add to those numbers when his team take on Netherlands in the last eight.

3) Richarlison

Brazil’s no. 9 has been in scintillating form so far in Qatar, scoring the two best goals of the tournament and even getting his coach Tite to join in on his iconic ‘Pigeon’ celebration. Richarlison has three goals from three matches so far at the World Cup including a stunning overhead strike and a beautiful team goal which started with him juggling the ball on his head. With Brazil looking set to go deep in the competition they certainly will be relying on their no. 9 to keep firing up front.

2) Kylian Mbappe

France’s Golden Boy has been difficult to contain so far as he first helped his team become the first side to secure qualification in the knockouts with three goals in the group stage before adding two more against Poland in the Round of 16. Mbappe has also chipped in with two assists and leads the charts for most shots (21) and touches in the opposition’s box (46) in Qatar. He’s also second on the list for most dribbles completed in the tournament with 13 successful dribbles.

1) Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has been lethal for Brazil on the left wing. His goal against South Korea saw him become the youngest Brazilian to score in a World Cup knockout stage match since Ronaldinho in 2002. The 22-year-old has one goal and two assists in the tournament but also leads the charts for Brazil with most key passess, dribbles and goal contributions. He has been absolutely electric on the wing and we can expect him to contribute with more goals after opening his account with a cooly taken goal in the last 16.