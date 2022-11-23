FIFA World Cup 2022 Switzerland vs Cameroon: Preview, betting odds, team news, possible starting XIs

Switzerland and Cameroon kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when the two teams face each other in a Group G match at Al Janoub Cameroon Stadium on Thursday. With five-time World Champions Brazil also in Group G, there will be a scrape between Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia to claim the second spot in the group.

With five-time World Champions Brazil also in Group G, there will be a scrape between Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia to claim the second spot in the group. Hence every fixture of Group G that doesn't involve Brazil, will decide which of the other three teams takes the second spot. So, Switzerland and Cameroon will be targeting a winning start.

Expectations will be high from Switzerland after their quarterfinal run in last year's Euros. The Swiss have also managed to get out of the group stages in the previous two editions of the World Cups. But their recent form is slightly less promising. In their previous 10 matches, the team has lost 5, drawn 1 and won the remaining 4. The team has suffered a -2 goal difference in those 10 matches after conceding 14 goals and netting 12 times.

Cameroon are back at the biggest football stage after missing the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals. But their previous two World Cup experiences were not promising as they exited the tournament after the group stages. Cameroon's last victory in a World Cup group game came against Qatar's neighbors from Saudi Arabia, who they beat 1-0 on June 6, 2002, in Saitama, Japan.

In the World Cups, they are on a six-match losing streak. Of their previous 10 fixtures, the team has won 3 games, drawn 4 and lost 3 matches. They have scored 10 goals and conceded a similar number of goals. But the team will be looking to draw confidence from their last year's show in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations where they finished third behind Senegal and Egypt.

Switzerland are ranked 15th on FIFA's world rankings while Cameroon are 43rd. The gulf between the two teams is wide. Switzerland should win this match. But displays by Saudi Arabia and Morocco in Qatar would give Cameroon immense confidence.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Switzerland: L-W-W-W-L

Cameroon: D-D-L-L-W

Team News

Switzerland team news

There is a slight concern in the Swiss camp as the team's first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer picked up an injury in October. The team could wait up until tomorrow to take a call on his inclusion in the playing XI.

Cameroon team news

There are no injury concerns for Cameroon

Possible starting XIs

Switzerland possible starting XI

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Sommer, Rodríguez, Akanji, Schär, Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas, Sow, Shaqiri, Embolo

Cameroon possible starting XI

Formation (4-1-4-1)

Onana, Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Ebosse, Hongla, Mbeumo, Ntcham, Anguissa, Ekambi, Choupo-Moting

Betting odds (bet365)

Switzerland win: 8/11

Draw: 12/5

Cameroon win: 4/1

Where to watch and match timing: The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 24 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website