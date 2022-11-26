Spain vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2022 preview: Germany look to keep hopes alive against European rivals

2010 champions Spain got off to a flyer in the tournament with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica while four-time winners Germany were shocked 2-1 by Japan and are now facing the embarrassment of an early exit from Group E.

Luis Enrique’s Spain were in scintillating form in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against Costa Rica, winning by a dominant 7-0 scoreline, and they’ll be hoping to carry that into their next tie as they face a shell-shocked Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 27. Spain need a victory to secure a spot in the knockouts while Germany are facing the prospect of an embarrassing group-stage exit.

Hansi Flick’s side were stunned in their Group E opener against Japan despite finding themselves 1-0 ahead at the break after a confident display in the first half. Japan grabbed two late goals courtesy of substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, both of whom ply their trade in the German Bundesliga.

Also Read |

The defeat now leaves Germany in a precarious position in Group E. If they lose to Spain and Japan manage to avoid defeat against Costa Rica that would spell the end of the road for the 2014 world champions.

It would also make it back-to-back group-stage exits for Germany after they were knocked out early in the 2018 World Cup courtesy defeats to Mexico and South Korea.

Spain on the other hand were flying in their win against Costa Rica with six different goal-scorers and Ferran Torres grabbing a brace. 18-year-old Gavi became Spain’s youngest-ever player and scorer at a World Cup in that game when he executed a perfect volley to find the back of the net.

Watch | FIFA president Gianni Infantino pays tribute to Argentina great Diego Maradona

Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata were the other scorers on the night for La Roja as they dominated the ball with 74% possession and didn’t allow Costa Rica a single shot at goal.

The previous meeting between the two sides doesn’t inspire much hope for Germany as Spain ran out 6-0 winners in their UEFA Nations League clash.

Spain vs Costa Rica Team News:

Spain will be expected to play the same Starting XI that faced Costa Rica as Luis Enrique wouldn’t want to tinker with a winning combination. Rodri should retain his position at the heart of defence alongside Aymeric Laporte as Enrique opted to leave Pau Torress and Eric Garcia on the bench.

Leroy Sane didn’t feature against Japan due to a knee injury but he has returned to training since then and it remains to be seen if the pacy winger is available for this game.

Spain vs Germany Possible Starting XIs:

Spain Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Laporte, P Torres, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F Torres, Asensio, Olmo.

Germany Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kehrer, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Gundogan, Kimmich; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz.

Spain vs Germany Head-to-Head: The two sides have met 25 times in the past, with Germany winning on nine occasions and Spain grabbing eight victories while eight games ended in draws.

Form Guide (Last Five Games)

Spain: W-L-W-W-W

Germany: W-L-D-W-L

Betting odds (bet365)

Spain win: 2.30

Draw: 3.50

Germany win: 3.00

Predictions

The match should be a competitive affair between the two European powerhouses but in the end, Spain should manage to Germany 3-1.

Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, November 28 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.