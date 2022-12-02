South Korea need a victory against Portugal while also hoping Uruguay beat Ghana in the other game to qualify. Portugal meanwhile are already into the last 16 but need a draw to seal top spot.

South Korea find their hopes of making the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 hanging by a thread, but the Taegeuk Warriors will still want to bow out on a high as they take on Portugal at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on Friday, December 2. Portugal have already sealed progress into the knockouts while South Korea need a win while also hoping Uruguay beat Ghana in the other Group H game.

South Korea began their campaign in Qatar with a goalless draw against Uruguay. They then played out a five-goal thriller against Ghana but sadly ended up on the losing side.

Cho Ghe-sung scored twice inside three minutes to draw South Korea level in that game after going 2-0 down. However, Mohammed Kudus grabbed his second goal of the night to help Ghana clinch a 3-2 victory.

The defeat leaves South Korea in third place in Group F with just one point. Ghana currently occupy the second and final qualification spot with three points. Inorder for South Korea to progress they need a win coupled with a defeat for Ghana when they take on Uruguay.

Portugal meanwhile have been impressive so far in the tournament. They began their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Ghana, in a game which saw Cristiano Ronaldo become the first male player to score in five World Cups.

Bruno Fernandes then scored a brace as Portugal sealed a convincing 2-0 victory over Uruguay to seal their qualification into the Round of 16. Fernando Santos’ side are currently in top spot in Group H and can ensure they finish there with even a draw against South Korea.

South Korea vs Portugal Team News: Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Hwang Hee-chan hasn’t yet featured for South Korea at the World Cup and continues to remain a doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Portugal meanwhile will be without Nuno Mendes for the rest of the tournament after the young fullback had to be substituted in the first half against Uruguay, leaving the pitch in tears after picking up an injury. Danilo is also out with fractured ribs, while Otavio remains doubtful after missing the Uruguay game due to injury.

South Korea vs Portugal Head to Head:

Matches Played: 1

South Korea won: 1

Portugal won: 0

Draw: 0

South Korea vs Portugal Form Guide: (Last five matches)

South Korea: D-W-W-D-L

Portugal: W-L-W-W-W

South Korea vs Portugal Possible Line-up:

South Korea Possible Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min; Cho Gue-sung

Portugal Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Neves, Palhinha; Fernandes, Ramos, Felix

Betting odds

South Korea win: 4.33

Draw: 4.00

Portugal win: 1.72

South Korea vs Portugal Prediction: With Portugal already into the Round of 16 we expect Santos to field a much-changed side which gives South Korea hope of pulling off an upset. We think South Korea will pull off a 2-1 victory in this tie.

Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Friday, December 2 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.