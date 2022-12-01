Serbia and Switzerland are both likely to be without a couple or more key players as they get ready to face each other in Group G’s final round of fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar at Stadium 974 on Saturday, December 03. As thing stand, Switzerland are in second with three points, while Serbia are at the bottom with just one. The Rossocrociati need a win or even a draw to go through to the next round. The White Eagles, on the other hand, need nothing less than a win to be in contention for Round of 16 qualification.

In the 2010 World Cup, Serbia were eliminated in the group stage. They failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup before qualifying for the 2018 edition. However, the pattern remained the same as the White Eagles were again eliminated in the group stage.

The last time Serbia made it to the World Cup’s Round of 16 was in 1998, when they were part of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Coming back to the present, the White Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat in the opening fixture against tournament favourites Brazil.

In the second game, Serbia struck thrice against a strong Cameroon side. However, they also conceded the same number and had to settle for a draw. Defensive vulnerabilities came into the picture after the draw against The Indomitable Lions, as Serbia were leading 3-1 when the game touched the hour mark.

Two quickfire goals in the 63rd and 66th minute reinstated parity and eventually only reaped a point for both sides. The White Eagles not only failed to win but also lost goal scorer Strahinja Pavlovic to a hamstring injury during the game.

Werder Bremen defender Milos Veljkovic and Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic join Salzburg’s defender Pavlovic on the injury table as a nervy Serbian side now face Switzerland who are hungry for a win that will propel them through to the Round of 16.

Switzerland have made it through to the Round of 16 in three of the last four World Cups. They got eliminated in the group stage of the 2010 edition. The Rossocrociati will be hungry to make it three last-16 qualifications on the trot when they face a shaky Serbian side.

The Swiss got off to a good start with a narrow win over Cameroon. Monaco striker Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the match as Switzerland clinched three crucial points before the mega match against the Canarinho.

It was another 1-0 but this time, the Rossocrociati were at the wrong end of it. The defences were on top till the game entered the final ten minutes. Minutes away from securing a crucial point, the Swiss defence was breached in the 83rd minute when Manchester United midfielder Casemiro smashed the ball past Yann Sommer to give Brazil the lead and eventually the three points that saw them go through to the next round, leaving Switzerland’s qualification hope in ambiguity.

However, the draw between Cameroon and Serbia allowed the Rossocrociati to stay second, two points clear of the other two sides.

Now Switzerland come face-to-face with a shaky Serbian side, concerned with their injury list. It is a relatable situation for the Swiss because they could be without their star man Xherdan Shaqiri for this match.

Team News: Serbia could be without two first-choice defenders Strahinja Pavlovic and Milos Veljkovic. Up front, Dusan Vlahovic’s match fitness levels will be looked at. For Switzerland, Xherdan Shaqiri and Noah Okafor are doubtful.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Serbia: D - L - W - W - W

Switzerland: L - W - L - W - W

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 1

Serbia Wins: 0

Switzerland Wins: 1

Draw: 0

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Serbia: 2.62

Switzerland: 2.80

Draw: 3.25

Predicted Line-Ups:

Serbia Possible Starting 11 (3-4-2-1): V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Mladenovic, S. Mitrovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; A. Mitrovic.

Switzerland Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Sow, Rieder; Embolo.

Prediction:

Serbia 0 - 1 Switzerland