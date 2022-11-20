FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal vs Netherlands preview, team news, possible lineup, betting odds, where to watch and more

Both teams are yet to lose their opening game at the FIFA World Cup with Senegal winning both their openers in the past while the Netherlands have won six and drawn two of their eight curtain-raisers. Senegal dealt a big blow as their star forward Sadio Mane was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. With Mane missing in action, Dutch start as the favorites to win this fixture.

The two favourites to make it out of Group A, Senegal and the Netherlands will open their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaigns with an exciting clash at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Monday, November 21.

Interestingly, neither of the two teams have lost their World Cup openers in the past as Senegal served up a shock 1-0 victory over then-defending champions France in 2002 and registered a 2-1 win over Poland in 2018.

Senegal come into the tournament as reigning African champions and will be looking to better their 2002 campaign when they made it all the way to the quarter-finals in their maiden World Cup appearance. Their second World Cup campaign was a disappointment as they failed to make it out of the group stages in Russia.

Also Read |

This time, The Lions of Teranga will fancy their chances of making it out of a Group that features Qatar, Ecuador, and their opponents the Netherlands. However, they’ll have to do it without the services of their star forward Sadio Mane who was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

In Mane’s absence, much of the goal-scoring responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Boulaye Dia who has six goals in 14 Serie A matches this season for Salernitana. Winger Ismaila Sarr also carries a goal threat and has been in good form with six goals for Watford in the Championship.

The Netherlands failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018 and head coach Louis van Gaal who is in his third and final spell in charge will be hoping to sign off with a memorable run in Qatar. Van Gaal has said he will step aside post the World Cup and he’ll be hoping his side can emulate Dutch teams of the past who made it to the Finals in 1974, 1978 and 2010.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: The dark horses of the tournament

The Oranje fell short on each occasion though, most recently losing 1-0 to Spain as Andres Iniesta scored a late extra-time winner in the 2010 Final. The Netherlands also come into this tie with an unbeaten record in their past eight World Cup openers, winning six and drawing two games and they’ll be hoping to maintain that streak in Qatar.

Team News:

Senegal Team News: Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament through injury after undergoing surgery to reattach a tendon. Centre-back Abdou Diallo is also a doubt as he recovers from a knee injury.

Netherlands Team News: Memphis Depay has been struggling with a hamstring injury and despite being included in the squad is set to miss the World Cup opener. Marten de Roon and Denzel Dumfries could both also be ruled out of the opener due to injuries.

Form Guide: (Last Five Games)

Senegal: W-W-W-W-D

Netherlands: W-D-W-W-W

Senegal predicted lineup:

Starting 11 (4-3-3): E Mendy; Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure; PM Sarr, N Mendy, I Gueye; I Sarr, Dia, Diatta.

Bench: S Dieng, Gomis, Jakobs, Diallo, Kouyate, F Mendy, Name, P Gueye, Ciss, Loum, Ndiaye, Diedhiou, B Dieng, Jackson.

The Netherlands predicted lineup:

Starting 11 (3-4-1-2): Pasveer; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Frimpong, F De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Gakpo; Bergwijn, Janssen.

Bench: Bijlow, Noppert, De Ligt, De Vrij, Malacia, Berghuis, Klaasen, Taylor, Simons, L De Jong, Lang, Weghorst.

Betting odds (bet365)

Senegal win: 7.00

Draw: 4.00

The Netherlands win: 1.53