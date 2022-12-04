FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Poland, Round of 16 LIVE: Mbappé's France face a tricky test from Lewandowski's Poland

It’s a huge day for goalkeepers with big reputations when defending champion France faces Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday.
Hugo Lloris will tie a national team record for Les Bleus four years after lifting the trophy as captain. Opposite number Wojciech Szczęsny is a penalty-saving, wise-cracking No. 1 who seems to be enjoying the tournament more than any other player.
Both get a stage to shine at Al Thumama Stadium trying to deny two of the most feared forwards in Qatar — Kylian Mbappé and two-time FIFA player of the year Robert Lewandowski.
“The key to stopping Mbappé? It’s me,” Szczęsny quipped when Poland’s place in the knockout bracket was confirmed.
Lloris will face Lewandowski in an international game for the first time when he matches France's record of 142 appearances held by Lilian Thuram, the right back in the 1998 world champion team.
“It’s quite something and I’m very honored,” Lloris said Saturday. He was in the same France squad as Thuram as an uncapped 21-year-old in 2008 though was never played with him.
France coach Didier Deschamps, who played often with Thuram and was captain in the 1998 final in Paris, paid tribute to them.
“They have shown exemplary professionalism for the national team,” Deschamps said Saturday.
Lloris is a naturally quiet and courteous leader of this talented France team and he praised Szczęsny, who he previously faced at opposite ends of the north London rivalry between Tottenham and Arsenal.
FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland Round of 16 LIVE: France captain Hugo Lloris set to match France caps record in Poland game
France's Hugo Lloris began his international career a few months after Lilian Thuram hung up his boots, and on Sunday the keeper will match the great defender's record of 142 caps when the defending champions take on Poland in the last 16 at the World Cup.
Thuram's career with Les Bleus ended on a bitter note, in a 4-1 defeat against the Netherlands in the group phase of Euro 2008, where France failed to make it into the quarter-finals.
The soft-spoken Lloris will not be making any fuss about matching Thuram's record, however, as he focuses on helping France secure a spot in the last eight in Qatar.
"It's no mean feat, I'm very honoured and proud of these numbers, even if on the eve of a World Cup Round of 16, this is obviously secondary," the 35-year-old Tottenham Hotspur keeper, who has spent 12,866 minutes between the posts for France, told a news conference.
"For me, this competition comes first and I want to save all my energy for tomorrow's game because we have a new battle ahead of us and we will need all our strength.
"That's something I would definitely appreciate more once the competition is over, hopefully in the best way."
Lloris, who has been in the starting lineup in all his appearances for France, has also captained the team a record 118 times and kept a clean sheet on 61 occasions - another France record - and was key in their 2018 World Cup winning campaign.
Coach Didier Deschamps comes second having worn the skipper's armband 54 times.
"Records are bound to be broken. Hugo will equal that of 'Tutu'. They are both exemplary players, great professionals, who have maintained themselves at a very, very high level," said Deschamps.
"All records have a meaning, some are perhaps more insignificant than others. This one speaks for itself, because of the number of appearances it represents for years and years at the highest level."
FIFA World Cup 2022, France vs Poland Round of 16
France, the reigning World Cup champions, has been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round Sunday.
Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare, which allowed Deschamps to rest his stars in France’s meaningless final first round game. Nine substitutes started in the 1-0 loss to Tunisia, and Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antonie Griezmann all came off the bench late in the game.
France, with fresh legs, is the overwhelming favorite to beat Poland and is the first defending World Cup champion to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France is 5-0 in the first knockout round since the stage was introduced to the World Cup in 1986.
Four years earlier, Poland tied its World Cup-best third-place finish with a 3-2 victory over ... France. But Poland, which is in the knockout round for the first time in 36 years, has not beaten France since a win in a friendly 51 days after that victory.
Poland has three losses and four draws in the seven meetings since, the last match in 2011.
Because it’s been 11 years since the two teams last played, Deschamps said France must take Poland seriously.
“It’s not a team we’re used to meeting. They have experienced players,” the France coach said. “If there is one name to stand out, it’s Lewandowski, he’s one of the best strikers in the world. But it’s not just him, it’s a team that has good organization, a good athletic presence. We have three observers here who are following them closely. We will have all the details. Don’t underestimate this team.”
Poland has had a strong tournament behind Wojciech Szczesny, the Juventus goalkeeper who saved penalties against Saudi Arabia and Argentina. His second save was against none other than Argentina great Lionel Messi and his 18 saves this tournament are more than any other goalkeeper.
Lewandowksi believes the key to beating France is through preparation and, frankly, playing better than Poland did in its 2-0 loss to Argentina. Poland also drew 0-0 with Mexico and beat Saudi Arabia 2-0.
“Reaching the round of 16 is a great achievement for us. It’ll be difficult against France, we’ll need to remain focused," Lewandowski said. "I know that it wasn’t our best performance (against Argentina), but if we prepare better, if we can work on improving what didn’t work, and if we give our all, we’ll definitely have a chance.”
Reigning champions France take on Poland in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 clash at the Al-Thumama Stadium on Sunday, December 4. Both teams are coming off defeats in their final group stage fixtures and will be keen to hit the ground running as they enter the knockout stage of the tournament where teams cannot afford any slip-ups.
Didier Deschamps won’t be too bothered about France’s defeat to Tunisia having made nine changes to the starting XI from the team that beat Denmark in their previous match. France finished on top of Group D after starting their campaign with back-to-back wins.
Les Bleus made a blistering start to their campaign in Qatar as they responded to going 1-0 down against Australia with four goals of their own to seal a 4-1 victory. Olivier Giroud netted a brace in that game to equal Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51 goals for France.
France then put in a clinical performance against Denmark in their next outing as a brace from Kylian Mbappe fired them to a 2-1 victory. That win saw France break the World Cup champions' curse, becoming the first defending champions to make it out of the group stage since Brazil in 2006.
With qualification secured, Deschamps rotated his squad for their final group stage game which they lost 1-0 to Tunisia. However, the head coach won’t be too bothered about that loss as he’ll welcome back his attacking trident of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud for the clash against Poland.
Poland meanwhile secured their last 16 berth courtesy a better goal difference after finishing level on points on points with Mexico in Group C.
Czeslaw Michniewicz's men began their campaign with a goalless draw against Mexico before securing a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia. Robert Lewandowski finally broke his World Cup duck in that win as Poland’s record goalscorer scored his first goal at the World Cup finals.
Poland then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Argentina in their final group game, breaking their run of four clean sheets on the bounce. However, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Lionel Messi in that game, his second of the tournament.
Szczesny has been in excellent form for Poland between the posts and will have to bring his A-game as his team look to upset formidable France who seem eager to hold on to the World Cup trophy.
France vs Poland Team News:
Theo Hernandez seemed to pick up an ankle injury during a training session on Friday but is likely to start against Poland. Apart from that, France do not have any fresh injury concerns in their squad. Poland too will have a full fit squad available for selections.
France vs Poland Head to Head Record:
Matches Played: 16
France Wins: 8
Poland Wins: 3
Draws: 5
France vs Poland Form Guide: (Last five matches)
France: W-L-W-W-L
Poland: W-W-D-W-L
France vs Poland Predicted Starting XIs:
France Possible Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud
Poland Possible Starting XI (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Milik
Betting odds (bet365)
France win: 1.30
Draw: 5.25
Poland win: 11.00
France vs Poland Prediction: Poland have struggled to pose much of an attacking threat in this tournament having managed to post just five shots on target so far. The French team should be able to clinch a 2-0 victory in this game.
Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 5 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.