Linchpin Neymar marked his return from injury with a goal and an assist as Brazil walloped South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Vinicius, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta also got their names on the scoresheet as the Canarinho advanced to the next round to face Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Tournament favourites Brazil ended South Korea's fairytale run in the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a thumping 4-1 victory in the Round of 16 clash at Stadium 974 on Tuesday, December 6. The agile and quick Taegeuk Warriors had a hard time coping with the Canarinho's pace as the men in the iconic yellow and blue smashed four goals past a hapless Kim Seung-gyu in the first half itself.

The deadlock was broken after just seven minutes. Raphinha, after some excellent work on the right flank, flashed it across the face of goal and straight to Vinicius Junior at the far post. The 22-year-old was completely unmarked and had enough time to adjust his footing before nestling it past the keeper and into the top right corner.

Just five minutes later, Richarlison was taken down in the box by Jung Woo-young and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. The Tottenham Hotspur striker selflessly handed the ball to Neymar before the 30-year-old rolled the ball into the right side of goal after a tricky run up that left the keeper rooted to his spot.

Richarlison did not take the penalty himself but got his name on the scoresheet just a minute before the half-hour mark, scoring from a beautifully worked move. The 25-year-old juggled the ball on the right side before playing it to Marquinhos. The defender played it to Thiago Silva and Silva, with his first touch, put it through to Richarlison, who finished it with aplomb.

Less than ten minutes from the half-time whistle, Lucas Paqueta got in on the act. Richarlison was involved in this move as well as he galloped forward with the ball before playing it to Neymar. The PSG attacker slid it through to Vinicius on the left flank. The winger cut into the box and played a cheeky lob into the path of Paqueta, who pounced on it and side-footed it home.

In the opening stages of the second half, Brazil kept swarming forward but were unable to apply the final touches. On multiple occasions, they were denied either by the goalkeeper or the offside flag. In the final quarter of the game, Brazil took their foot of the pedal and that allowed South Korea to nab a consolation goal.

Substitute Lee Kang-in whipped in a free kick from the right flank which was cleared but only as far as the other substitute Paik Seung-ho, who was hovering near the edge of the box. As the ball came to him, the midfielder took a touch and unleashed a venomous half-volley that blasted past Allison into the back of the net in the 76th minute.

After the game, the Brazilian team spent a few minutes on the pitch carrying a banner with Pele's name and picture on it, paying tribute to the legend who was recently moved to palliative care.

The focus of the Canarinho will now shift onto the quarter-final encounter with Croatia on Friday, December 9 at the Education City Stadium. Earlier in the evening, shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic saved three kicks from the spot, as Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties.