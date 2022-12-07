FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals: Who will play whom, venues and IST timing of matches

While the quarter-final roster is filled with most of the usual suspects, there is still one surprise contender in the fray, true to the nature of the tournament so far where we've had our share of upsets.

Following a spate of four-day matches in the opening two weeks of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the tournament that is being held in Qatar is now taking a small break.

The break is intended for the last eight teams left standing in the competition to rest before they take the field again in the quarter-finals which will be held on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.

While the quarter-final roster is filled with most of the usual suspects, there is still one surprise contender in the fray, true to the nature of the tournament so far where we've had our share of upsets

Morocco produced the latest upset, beating Spain in the round of 16 on Tuesday to become the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The Moroccans, who also became only the fourth African team to reach this stage, beat the 2010 champions in a penalty shootout.

Also Read |

“What they’ve done today is extraordinary,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after the match.

In the group stage, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by beating Argentina in its opening match. Japan beat both Germany and Spain. The Germans and 2018 semifinalist Belgium both were eliminated before the knockout rounds.

Argentina, with Lionel Messi still looking to win a World Cup title, still made it through and then beat Australia to get into the last eight. Brazil, which had Neymar back in the lineup after an ankle injury, is there as well.

Also Read | One sided drubbings or more upsets - What to expect as World Cup 2026 opens up to 48 teams

And so is defending champion France, with Kylian Mbappe seemingly unstoppable, England, Croatia, the Netherlands and, of course, Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup.

FIFA WC QF 1: CROATIA vs. BRAZIL (Friday, December 9 - Education City Stadium - 8:30 PM IST)

Five-time champion Brazil looks ready to go deep at this year's World Cup, with Neymar recovered from an ankle injury and the country’s greatest player, Pele, an inspiration as he watches from his hospital bed.

The 82-year-old soccer great is receiving treatment in Sao Paulo as he recovers from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19, but his presence can be felt among Brazil’s players and fans, with banners, flags and T-shirts bearing his image.

On the field, Neymar and Co. are serious contenders, beating South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16.

“They are bold, they try one-on-one moves, feints, they are aggressive. It’s impressive,” Brazil coach Tite said.

Croatia is an aging team but has the knowhow at the World Cup after reaching the semifinals four years ago.

FIFA WC QF 2: NETHERLANDS vs. ARGENTINA (Saturday, December 10 - Lusail Stadium - 12:30 AM IST)

Argentina has recovered from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and now faces the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals.

For Argentina to win its third World Cup, expect Messi to provide the magic.

The problem is, however, Messi is no longer at his peak — even if his country remains as reliant on him as ever and he has managed to score three goals so far in Qatar.

Argentina’s fans have also played a part in inspiring the team.

“This is a unique moral boost. I’d like (it if) everybody could experience what a player feels when he sees all these people and thinks his country is behind him,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “They make you want to go out and celebrate.”

The Netherlands has been quietly effective in reaching the quarterfinals, winning Group A and then beating the United States 3-1 in the round of 16.

These teams have plenty of history in the World Cup, with Argentina beating the Netherlands in the final in 1978 and in the semifinals in 2014.

FIFA WC QF 3: MOROCCO vs. PORTUGAL (Saturday, December 10 Al Thumama Stadium - 8:30 PM IST)

Portugal has shown what it can do without Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was benched in the 6-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16.

His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored the first hat trick of this year's World Cup.

It's not clear if Ronaldo will be recalled for the quarterfinal match against Morocco or if he will be asked to accept a reduced role.

“I will use what I believe is the right strategy, as I have done my entire life,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

That doesn’t bode well for Ronaldo, given the fluidity the team showed against Switzerland without him on the field.

Standing in Portugal’s way is the surprise team of the World Cup, Morocco.

“No one is giving up. Everyone’s playing with bandages, everyone is trying to raise their level of play and mentality,” Regragui said. “We succeeded in creating a family, and we feel there’s a whole country behind us.”

FIFA WC QF 4: ENGLAND vs. FRANCE (Sunday, December 11 - Al Bayt Stadium - 12:30 AM IST)

Two of the best strikers in the world go head-to-head in the last of the four quarterfinal matches.

Harry Kane, the leading scorer at the last World Cup, finally got off the mark in England’s 3-0 win over Senegal. But he has some catching to do if he wants to get close to Mbappe, who has scored five goals in the tournament.

“I think we still have not seen the best of Kylian,” France forward Olivier Giroud said of his teammate. “I hope (his best) is going to come soon and he will beat all the records. He is amazing and he is still young, which is scary because he still can improve his game.”

England has been getting its goals from a variety of places. Eight different England players have scored for the team in Qatar so far.

“They," England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said, "have got to be worried about us as well, our threat in attack.”

(With inputs from AP)