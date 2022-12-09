Ahead of the quarterfinal stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, here are the eight teams ranked based on their probability of winning the tournament. The data of probability of winning the World Cup for the eight teams has been drawn from Odds checker and Statista calculations.

No.8 | Morocco qualified for the quarterfinals the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history. In a thrilling Round of 16 match against Spain, Morocco ousted the 2010 Champions via penalty shoot-outs. They became only the fourth African after Senegal, Ghana, and Cameroon to reach this stage of a FIFA World Cup. | Probability of winning: 2.0%. (Image: AP)

No.7 | Croatia | The finalists from four years ago, Croatia, also had to take the route of penalty shoot-outs against Japan in their Round of 16 tie against Japan. The team led by Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric have a reputation to protect that their 2018 run was not a flash in the pan | Probability of winning: 2.1% (Image: AP)

No.6 | Netherlands | The Netherlands are playing a FIFA World Cup finals for the first time since 2014. The Netherlands are considered one of the best footballing nations to have never lifted the FIFA World Cup. The Dutch were clinical in their performance against the USA in their last-16 match. | Probability of winning: 5.6% (Image: AP)

No.5 | Portugal | Portugal decimated Switzerland in the Round of 16 to progress into the quarterfinals. Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos netted the first hat trick of the tournament. Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo despite the controversies surrounding him would be itching to fire his team to their maiden World Cup title. | Probability of winning: 13.3% (Image: AP)

No.4 | England | The 1966 champions England hardly broke into a sweat in their comfortable Round of 16 victory over Senegal. Will England finally be able to take the World Cup trophy "home"| Probability of winning: 13.3% (Image: AP)

No.3| Argentina | The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the last chance for one of the greatest football players of this generation, Lionel Messi, to fulfill his dream of lifting the most coveted trophy in the sport. Despite a shock start to their campaign, Argentina have picked up pace in pursuit to go all the way. | Probability of winning: 14.3% (Image: AP)

No.2 | France | Defending champions France crushed Poland 3-1 in their Round of 16 match to qualify for the quarterfinals. France's form in this tournament has laid to rest the theory of the "curse of champions". France will be counting on their talismanic forward Kyllian Mbappe to drive them to back-to-back titles. | Probability of winning: 18.2% (Image: AP)

No.1 | Brazil | Five-time champions Brazil are hands-down everyone's favourites to lift their sixth World Cup trophy in Qatar. Despite a loss against Cameroon in their final group stage game, Brazil have made light work of their opponents | Probability of winning: 35.7% (Image: AP)