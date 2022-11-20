Summary
FIFA World Cup, Opening Ceremony: Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony happening at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar.
Vinay Menon, the man representing India at FIFA World Cup 2022
India is very much being represented at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not on the field, but in certain activities surrounding it.
In Vinay Mohan, the Belgium team for the upcoming showpiece will have a Keralite among its backroom staff.
The wellness coach of the Belgian team will be looking into various aspects like the physical and mental wellbeing of the players.
"I feel proud to have gotten this opportunity to be with the Belgian national team in the World Cup," said Menon.
"It makes me really happy that I can represent India and make my country proud in my own way." As a wellness coach of the team, Vinay is responsible for mental strategy and recovering of the body and the mind which help players perform at the optimal level.
The 48-year-old has previously also worked with Chelsea FC, one of the top clubs in Europe; he has also played an important role in fine-tuning the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.
Vinay is now looking for support from all quarters for his side to do well in the World Cup.
"India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians who are travelling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium," he said.
Vinay started his journey in the Cherai village near Ernakulam, Kerala, before completing his MPhil in physical education from the Pondicherry University. He further went on to study yoga science at the Kaivalydhan Institute in Pune, before moving to Dubai as an instructor in a five star resort.
The young instructor had his first brush with the beautiful game, when he joined as the personal coach of then Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic, before joining the club altogether.
Still a part of Chelsea, he hopes to one day work in a similar capacity with the Indian football team.
"If Belgium, with a population of 11 million, can make it to the World Cup, there's no reason why India with a population of 1.3 billion, can't," he said.
"I believe that India can play the World Cup by 2030, and if and when that happens, I would very much like to lend my expertise to the national team." Shaji Prabhakaran, All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary general said, "For India, it's a very proud moment; an Indian getting into the Belgium national team, as a wellness coach.
"This is a not a small responsibility Vinay has undertaken. Being the wellness coach means, he's a mental strategist of the team. And therefore, he controls the mind of the players that helps to measure the performance and puts the goals in front of the players." PTI AH AH ATK ATK
Qatar to open Midleast's first FIFA World Cup before leaders, fans
Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism.
Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the pitch, Doha already has drawn Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament.
That Prince Mohammed, whose nation had closed Qatar's only land border to the world through the kingdom over a yearslong political dispute, will attend shows how far the rapprochement between the two nations has gone.
Newspaper columns during the crisis had even suggested digging a trench along the 87-kilometer (54-mile) border and filling it with nuclear waste at the height of the conflict. While rhetorical bluster, it showed how deeply the anger ran in the region amid the dispute — which Kuwait's then-ruler suggested nearly sparked a war.
Its root came from Qatar's stance in supporting the Islamists who rose to power in Egypt and elsewhere following the 2011 Arab Spring. While Qatar viewed their arrival as a sea change in the gerontocracies gripping the Mideast, other Gulf Arab nations saw the protests as a threat to their autocratic and hereditary rule.
Qatar also faced criticism from the West as groups they funded initially in Syria's civil war became extremists. Qatar later would deny that it ever funded Islamic extremists, despite criticism from across the American political spectrum from Hillary Clinton to Donald Trump.
Qatar, like Saudi Arabia, follows an ultraconservative version of Islam known as Wahhabism. Yet the country allows alcohol to be served in hotel bars and at a FIFA Fan Zone in the country. Already, some in the country have criticized what they view as Western cultural extravaganzas of the tournament — likely leading to the stadium beer ban.
Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, the Yemen-based arm of the extremist group, issued a communique Saturday criticizing the Qataris for hosting a tournament “bringing immoral people, homosexuals, sowers of corruption and atheism."
“We warn our Muslim brothers from following this event or attending it,” the group said, calling on scholars not to support it. However, the al-Qaida arm did not directly threaten the tournament and has been weakened by years of drone strikes from American forces and engulfed by Yemen's ongoing war.
Qatar's state-run news agency announced Prince Mohammed's presence in the country, as well as other world leaders. It said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Rwandan President Paul Kagame had arrived in Doha.
Meanwhile, Iran sent just its minister of youth and sports — not its hard-line president — as the Islamic Republic faces monthslong protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier detained by the country's morality police.
It remains unclear at what level Western nations will attend the ceremony and match Sunday night. Qatar has come under withering criticism for its stance on LGBTQ rights and its treatment of the low-paid laborers who built the over $200 billion in infrastructure ahead of the tournament.
Messi and Ronaldo's top competition in the race for the Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022.
The Golden Boot or the Golden Shoe is awarded to the top goal scorer in a football world cup. This time in Qatar, an array of deadly strikers will take the pitch and dream of holding the coveted individual trophy. Here is a look at ten forwards who are sure to light up the mega event and entertain the masses with their goal-scoring abilities.
FIFA World Cup 2022 tickets in Qatar most expensive ever - study
Football fans attending World Cup matches in Qatar will fork out nearly 40% more for match tickets compared to those who watched the 2018 edition in Russia, with tickets for the final costing an eye-watering 684 pounds ($812) on average, a study shows.
While fans in Russia paid an average of 214 pounds for a seat, tickets to matches in Qatar cost an average 286 pounds, according to a study by Keller Sports.
The ticket prices in Qatar are the most expensive ever for World Cup games in the last 20 years, with those for the final 59% higher than four years ago, according to the study by the Munich-based sports outfitter.
"The World Cup in Qatar is already considered the most expensive World Cup ever. The construction of six new stadiums and the complete renovation of two other arenas in the country are said to have cost around $3 billion," the study said.
"Much more money was spent on expanding the infrastructure of the capital Doha, such as transport routes and the reconstruction of the international airport.
"It is hardly surprising that the World Cup in Qatar is also the World Cup with the most expensive tickets on average."
World soccer's governing body FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
FIFA had earlier said nearly three million tickets across the eight stadiums in Qatar had been sold ahead of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East.
Tickets for the 2006 World Cup in Germany were considered the most affordable in the last 20 years, with an average cost of 100 pounds for matches while tickets to the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion cost, on average, 221 pounds per seat.
($1 = 0.8425 pounds)
From Kevin de Bruyne to Luka Modric: These are the top 10 midfielders who can dictate game at FIFA World Cup 2022
The battle in the centre of the park plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of games and these players will be key to their team’s success when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20. Here is a look at the 10 midfielder superstars who are poised to shine bright in Qatar World Cup.
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4M
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball.
Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match official who refereed the quarterfinal game between Argentina and England in Mexico, owned the 36-year-old Adidas ball that was sold at Graham Budd Auctions in London for 2 million pounds ($2.37 million) on Wednesday.
Bin Nasser said before the auction he felt it was the right time to share the item with the world and expressed hope the buyer would put it on public display.
The Maradona goal that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in that match against England — but should not have been allowed — has become part of soccer legend.
Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Maradona quipped afterward that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” leading to its iconic name.
Speaking ahead of the auction, Bin Nasser said: “I couldn’t see the incident clearly. The two players, Shilton and Maradona, were facing me from behind.
“As per FIFA’s instructions issued before the tournament, I looked to my linesman for confirmation of the validity of the goal — he made his way back to the halfway line indicating he was satisfied that the goal should stand. At the end of the match, the England head coach Bobby Robson said to me, ‘You did a good job, but the linesman was irresponsible.’”
Maradona scored a brilliant second goal against England only four minutes later with the same ball — the only one used in the quarterfinal. He ran nearly 70 meters from his own half and weaved his way past half the England team before slipping the ball past Shilton to make it 2-0. That goal was voted the World Cup Goal of the Century in 2002.
Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to lift the World Cup. Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60. The upcoming World Cup in Qatar, which starts Sunday, will be the first since Maradona's death.
The jersey worn by Maradona against England was sold in May for $9.3 million, at the time the highest price paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia. That was beaten by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card, which went for $12.6 million in New York in August.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top ten defenders to watch out for at the showpiece event in Qatar
The legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once claimed "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles". There’s no doubt the most successful manager in Premier League history certainly knew what he’s talking about. As 32 teams prepare to battle it out to be crowned World Champions in Qatar, here’s a look at the top ten defenders to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem
DOHA, Qatar: Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.
The single “Tukoh Taka,” with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the tournament.
It’s the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of FIFA’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.
Maluma and Myriam Fares performed at the opening of the FIFA fan festival in Doha on Saturday.
From Neuer to Alisson, 10 outstanding goalkeepers at the FIFA World Cup 2022. A goalkeeper's importance in a football team can never be underestimated. From denying the opposition the goals to starting the attack from the back, the modern keepers have numerous roles to play during the course of a match. As the best football teams on the planet touchdown in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, here is a look at the top 10 goalkeepers who will be pivotal in their team's fortunes.
FIFA World Cup 2022: After rocky buildup, football ready to grab World Cup spotlight
Football takes centre stage today FIFA World Cup shrouded in controversy prepares to kick off with a glitzy opening ceremony and host Qatar playing Ecuador in the first match to push aside the criticism which has dogged the showcase event.
Under a glaring sun, Qatari men in crisp white thobes and women in black shayla headdresses and abayhas began filing into the spectacular Al Bayt stadium designed to look like the tents used by nomads.
As host of the Middle East's first World Cup the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is expected to welcome a star-studded guest list of celebrities and political leaders including Saudi Arabia's crown prince and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria.
Many of the labourers who toiled to build the eight stadiums will watch from the sidelines unable to afford the highest ticket prices ever for a World Cup but a lucky few will be sprinkled among the well-heeled audience having been gifted tickets by the England soccer team.
The controversy that has long surrounded the decision to award the tiny Gulf state the World Cup has built to a crescendo ahead of the tournament, with unrelenting scrutiny of its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBT+ community.
"We are ready," Hakeem Ahmad told Reuters as he entered the stadium with his wife and two children. "Whatever happens on the pitch, the world should look kindly on us today.
"We have organised this party for you. If Qatar can perform well, that would be a bonus for us.
"We hope that after today people will see Qatar in a different light, for who we really are. It is time to talk positively about Qatar."
Cathal Kelly, columnist for Canada's national newspaper the Globe and Mail, summed up the distractions.
"Once the first ball is kicked, no one cares if they’re holding this thing on a ceremonial burial ground or powering it with coal," he wrote.
POLITICAL BATTLES
That will certainly be the hope of soccer's governing body FIFA and Qatari organisers who have pleaded for critics to focus on the football and not let the sport be dragged into ideological or political battles.
"This is the first time I’ve come to a World Cup," Wilmer Saltos, 35, a farmer, who has travelled from Guayaquil on the coast of Ecuador with his brother and sister told Reuters while waiting in the heat to enter the stadium.
"When we saw that Ecuador was opening the tournament, we thought we just had to be here. There are obviously big cultural differences, you can’t deny it.
"But for us, today is about the football, we just want to focus on the game."
While Qatar is hosting one of sport's biggest parties it will be a mostly alcohol free after officials decided to turn off the beer taps inside stadiums, drawing even more criticism.
Beer or no beer, Qataris and thousands of visiting fans have arrived ready to party with throngs packing the FIFA Fan Festival zones in central Doha along the city's famed Corniche.
Clubs with most players at FIFA World Cup 2022: An Asian team takes 3rd spot. While club football now takes a backseat, here’s a look at the clubs with the highest representation in the most prestigious tournament.
Budweiser World Cup campaign curbed, not crashed, by Qatar beer ban
A last-minute decision to ban the sale of alcohol at Qatar's World Cup stadiums will seriously limit Budweiser sales in the Gulf state, but will not derail its owner's global campaign during the tournament, industry analysts said.
Soccer world governing body FIFA's announcement of the ban on Friday, just two days before the event kicks off, leaves the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev with at least a headache.
Budweiser, the major World Cup sponsor it owns, had been set to exclusively sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each of the eight stadiums three hours before and one hour after each game during the four-week event.
"Well, this is awkward," Budweiser's official Twitter account read as news of the reversal emerged. The tweet was later deleted.
Budweiser has been a World Cup sponsor since the 1986 tournament in Mexico.
The event, held every four years, typically boosts beer consumption globally, and the Belgium-based maker of brands such as Stella Artois and Corona clearly wants to profit from the millions of dollars it has paid to be the tournament's official brewer.
The 2014 World Cup boosted AB InBev beer sales in host country Brazil - its second most profitable market after the United States - by 140 million litres, with extra drinking in usually weak winter months and an annual volume hike of more than 1 percentage point.
STRICT CONTROLS
But Qatar 2022 was always going to be different, as the first World Cup held in a conservative Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, the consumption of which is banned in public.
In July, reflecting on information that the stadiums' stands would be alcohol-free, AB InBev chief executive Michel Doukeris said the tournament would offer a great opportunity to showcase non-alcoholic brands, such as Budweiser Zero.
With a planning window of a few months, rather than two days, AB InBev could have sought to substitute regular Budweiser with its non-alcohol version outside stadiums and indeed might have profited more given the latter's typically higher margin.
Elaina Bailes, committee member of the London Solicitors Litigation Association, said the last-minute change of position was likely to lead to a dispute.
"Budweiser now has a costly logistical problem of what to do with distributed stock it can no longer sell, and there could be knock on effects for contracts in their supply chain," she said, adding it would also have lost brand visibility during matches.
Ed Weeks, head of commercial dispute resolution at British-based lawyers Cripps, said the big question was whether the FIFA-Budweiser contract anticipated the possibility of a sudden change.
"If they did, and they put in a clause putting the risk on Budweiser, then they're going to be very smug right now. If they didn't, then FIFA and its lawyers are going to have a really bad weekend," he said.
FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of a legal dispute.
However, addressing the issue of the reversed decision at a news conference in Qatar on Saturday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said FIFA had failed to persuade the Qatar government to stand by the original decision to allow the sales.
"We tried and that is why I give you the late change of policy," he said. "We tried to see if it was possible."
He added that FIFA and Budweiser had been partners for decades and looked forward to being partners in the future.
"I think this particular situation has brought us even closer together." he said.
AB InBev said in a statement that "some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control", declining further comment.
Doukeris though has said that the far greater impact in terms of beer sales is from fans across the globe, many with a AB InBev beer in hand - from a Jupiler in Belgium to a Brahma in Brazil.
Indeed, the brewer has launched its biggest ever World Cup campaign in over 70 markets, more than double the number of participating countries, compared with just over 50 for the 2018 edition.
"The stadium sales themselves are a relatively small component of this," said Bernstein beverage analyst Trevor Stirling. "In terms of volumes of brands, it's about the global television audience and global activations."
The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be played in Qatar from November 20 will see a number of youngsters looking to make a mark on their debut on the big stage in Qatar. But of all those younguns a few will stand apart as breakout stars. From Brazil's Vinicius Jr. to England's Jude Bellingham below are 10 such players who will get you excited for the Qatar World Cup200 and could use the biggest football tournament to catapult themselves as superstars.
High stakes for Qatar as FIFA World Cup 2022 kicksoff
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East.
The opening ceremony in a tent-shaped stadium will be held at 1440 GMT, ahead of the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
Few details were available on heads of state attending, but state media said the U.N. secretary general and Algeria's president arrived on Saturday.
Onstage, the South Korean singer Jungkook, of K-pop boy band BTS will perform a new official tournament song called Dreamers alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi, FIFA said in a statement early Sunday.
Qatar and FIFA hope the spotlight will turn to action on the pitch after the hosts faced mounting criticism over its treatment of foreign workers, LGBT rights and social restrictions, including banning alcohol at stadiums and pubic displays of affection. Organisers have also denied allegations of bribery for hosting rights.
The smallest nation to hold soccer's biggest global event, Qatar, a wealthy gas producer, aims to bolster its credentials as a global player, display strength to rivals in the region and placate conservative Sunni Muslim Qataris.
As some visitors savoured their first sips of beer at the launch of the FIFA Fan Festival on Saturday in central Doha, hundreds of workers, all men, gathered in a sports arena in an industrial zone on the city's edges where no alcohol was being served. They will be able to watch matches there.
"Of course I didn't buy a ticket. They're expensive and I should use that money for other things - like sending it back home to my family," Ghanian national Kasim, a security guard who has worked in Qatar for four years, told Reuters.
Neville, a 24-year-old Kenyan who studied nutrition, and compatriot Willy, also 24 and a Manchester City fan, were hired to work as security guards during the event. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and it's definitely worth it," said Neville.
Many of the migrant workers who toiled to prepare Qatar's tournament infrastructure will watch from the sidelines, priced out of the stadiums. Qatar has come under intense criticism for its treatment of migrant workers, but points to labour reforms aimed at protecting them from exploitation and says the system is a work in progress.
Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected to visit, more than a third of Qatar's population, a majority of whom are foreign workers.
Labourers were putting final touches on outdoor gardens and sidewalks on Saturday and carting construction material to a site near the National Museum, where dozens of people, including fans in Argentina jerseys, milled about.
Qatar has seen a construction frenzy fueled by gas wealth that has changed the face of Doha in the run up to the tournament, the most expensive World Cup in history organised at a cost of $220 billion.
In the renovated Msheireb area, now home to high-end shops, some not yet open, and hipster coffee shops, clusters of men in thobes, the Qatari national dress, walked by singing and chanting.
As there is a limited number of hotels within Qatar, fans will also be flying in on daily shuttle flights from neighbouring cities like Dubai.
"When we came in it was like a bit of a work site," England fan Neil Gahan said in an area in Doha housing fan portacabins.
The cabins were "not brilliant", he said, but there were sports facilities nearby and massive screens. "Yeah, I think it's going to be alright".
Lusail Stadium to Stadium 974 — These 8 venues will host FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The month-long celebration of football, the FIFA World Cup 2022, begins on November 20 and the finals will be played on December 18. The tournament will see 64 matches played among 32 teams at eight stadiums across Qatar. When the country was first given the right to host the FIFA World Cup, it had only one stadium. But over the years Qatar has come up with some architecturally marvelous and futuristic football stadiums to host this year's World Cup. Here is everything you need to know about the 8 venues of the Qatar Football World Cup.