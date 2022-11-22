Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Messi-led Argentina to kick off campaign vs Saudi Arabia shortly; France in action later tonight

IST (Updated)

Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the live scores and updates from Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar. Today Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Arabia Stadium in the first match of the day. In the second match, Denmark will go toe-to-toe against Tunisia at Education City Stadium. Later Mexico and Poland will lock horns at Stadium 974. And finally defending champions France will be up against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina v Saudi Arabia: kick-off time, venue and stats

Argentina play Saudi Arabia in Group C of the World Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 3,30 PM IST 

Where: Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Odds:

Argentina win: 2/13

Saudi Arabia win: 20/1

Draw: 6/1

Key stats:

* Argentina are playing in the World Cup finals for the 18th time, while Saudi Arabia are playing for the sixth time and second in a row.

* Argentina won the title twice in 1978 and 1986, and also finished runner-up twice in Italy 1990 and Brazil eight years ago.

* Argentina reached the final 16 in their last appearance in 2018, before losing 4-3 to the eventual champions France.

* Argentina were crowned champions of Copa America last year beating hosts Brazil at the famous Maracana stadium.

* Saudi Arabia lost 5-0 to hosts Russia in the opening game in 2018 then 1-0 to Uruguay before beating Egypt 2-1 in their final game of the group stage.

Previous meetings:

* Argentina and Saudi Arabia have played each other four times, with Argentina winning once in their third meeting during the Confederations Cup on 1992. Their last meeting ended 0-0 in a 2012 friendly.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia:  Messi seeks history with Argentina


DOHA, Qatar: Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize.

He'll also be hoping to make history with Argentina.

The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win or a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, one of the weakest teams in the tournament, would give Argentina a record-tying result.

Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak, one shy of tying Italy's record in international men’s soccer, set from 2018-21.

Argentina has not lost since falling to Brazil 2-0 in the 2019 Copa América. Argentina first won the World Cup in 1978, and then again in 1986 — one year before Messi was born. The team reached the final in 2014 and lost to Germany, and in a bitter follow-up four years later was eliminated in the round of 16 in Russia.

Messi, meanwhile, is one of four players making their fifth World Cup appearance. He joins Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mexico teammates Guillermo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado.

Saudi Arabia was eliminated in the first round in 2018, opening with a 5-0 loss to host Russia. In a tough Group C that includes Mexico and Poland, the Saudis will be trying to advance out of the group stage for only the second time, after 1994. The team has won two of its last 10 matches.

DEFENDING CHAMPS

Defending champion France opens play Tuesday against Australia in a rematch from four years ago.

France won 2-1 in Russia when Paul Pogba’s shot in the 81st minute deflected in off a defender for an own-goal. Pogba is not in the squad following knee surgery, and France is also down another two stars with N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema sidelined.

France does expect defender Raphael Varane to play following a hamstring injury he picked up in October.

Kylian Mbappé is ready to lead France to back-to-back titles. He was only 19 when he scored in the final and helped France win the World Cup four years ago. With 28 international goals, Mbappé wants to add to his count in the Group D opener.

However, France arrived in Qatar with only one win in its last six games.

Australia barely made the World Cup field and needed a dramatic penalty shootout win over Peru in the playoffs. The Socceroos have been eliminated from the group stage in four of five previous appearances.

OTHER GAMES

Mexico faces Poland, while Denmark plays Tunisia on the first of 11 consecutive days in which four games are played each day.

Poland advanced to the World Cup behind striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored nine goals with four assists in qualifying. His 13 direct-goal involvements were twice as many as any teammate.

He's never scored in the World Cup, though, as Poland finished last in its group in 2018. The Barcelona striker is eager to find the net in Qatar.

“I think about the last World Cup for sure,” Lewandowski said. “To score at a World Cup would be a huge dream and I’m going to do everything for this dream. I hope in this World Cup it will happen. I am glad for everything I have achieved and these memories for the World Cup, so now is the time to enjoy.”

Poland last advanced out of group stage in 1986.

Mexico, meanwhile, has advanced out of group play in each of its past eight appearances, last failing to move on in 1978. The national team has also won its opening match in five of its past six World Cups.

Christian Eriksen figures to play for Denmark against Tunisia, 17 months after he was revived on the field during the European Championship.

The Manchester United midfielder’s presence will be inspirational for Denmark, which sailed through its World Cup qualifying group by winning its first nine games — with clean sheets through the first eight.

Tunisia has been strong at keeping games tight but its World Cup record isn't great: Tunisia has lost 60% of its World Cup games (nine out of 15), trailing only Saudi Arabia and Australia.

OUTSIDE CHAOS

The first few days of the World Cup have been been marred by logistical snags, the latest on Monday when fans complained their tickets to the England-Iran match had vanished from their mobile FIFA application.

Long lines grew outside the Khalifa International Stadium about an hour before kickoff with fans furious they might not get inside.

The night before, the official fan zone quickly became overcrowded during the opening match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador. Tens of thousands of fans pushed and shoved against police lines to enter the venue, one of the few places where fans could purchase beer and watch the game.

DAVIES UPDATE

Canada coach John Herdman is expected to give a medical update on Tuesday regarding Alphonso Davies, who arrived in Qatar last week after receiving treatment on a hamstring strain he picked up this month while playing for Bayern Munich.

Bayern has said Davies’ participation in Qatar was “not at risk,” but he has not played since the Nov. 5 injury.

“My mission is to make sure he plays at this World Cup, it’s a childhood dream for him,” Herdman said. “And not to put him in a position where he’s unsafe.”

Read up on all 32 teams playing at the World Cup.

Messi enters World Cup as Argentina plays Saudi Arabia


DOHA, Qatar: Lionel Messi begins his legacy-defining World Cup with a game against likely the weakest opponent the Argentina star will face in Qatar.

On a 36-match unbeaten run, Argentina opens the group stage Tuesday against Saudi Arabia — the second lowest-ranked team at the tournament.

It seems like an ideal chance for Messi to push his international goals tally toward a century — he currently has 91 — in what’s surely a forlorn attempt to catch the leading men’s mark of 117, owned by great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni treats Messi for this game in particular, being staged in the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium, might be instructive given the captain’s fitness has been managed heading into the World Cup.

Messi trained individually on Friday and Saturday because of what the Argentine soccer federation described as “muscle overload.” That raised doubts about whether Messi will play the full 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia, but he played them down when making a rare appearance at a news conference, saying Monday he was “very well physically, in good condition.”

“No issues whatsoever,” said Messi, who was pictured at practice with extra padding on the inside of his right ankle. “I heard there were rumors of having to miss part of training or be away from the team because of a blow, but it's nothing out of the ordinary.”

He might not be needed for too long against Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis might have come through Asian qualifying relatively comfortably, but they tend to struggle on soccer’s highest stage, reaching the last 16 only once in their five appearances at the World Cup.

They started the 2018 tournament with a 5-0 loss to Russia, the host nation.

Then again, Argentina opened that World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 draw with tiny Iceland — in a match which saw Messi have a penalty saved — that immediately put pressure on the Albiceleste.

That’s something the team is eager to avoid again.

“I missed, we drew and then the mess came,” Messi recalled in a recent interview. “The first game is key because if you’re going to play Mexico with the three points from the Saudi Arabia game, it’s something else.”

It’s unlikely the Argentines will trip up this time. Copa America champions in 2021 for their first major title in 28 years, a national-record unbeaten run — one short of tying the world record set by Italy from 2018-21.

Scaloni, Argentina's somewhat accidental coach, has turned his team into an extremely well-balanced unit and back to being a major force in world soccer. Where, many believe, it belongs.

Messi is obviously the star at the center of everything and is looking to finally win the World Cup to boost his standing as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.

“It's most likely my last World Cup,” he reiterated, “my last opportunity to make my — our — dream a reality.”

By playing against Saudi Arabia, Messi will become the first Argentine player to play in five World Cups — one more than Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Scaloni has had to contend with injuries to midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and forwards Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia is set to be well-backed at the World Cup because it shares Qatar's only land border to the outside world, and fans will drive across in their droves to attend the match taking place at the tournament's biggest venue.

Under French coach Hervé Renard, the Saudis have been in preparation for several weeks after domestic competitions were paused so players could focus on the World Cup.

They also received a visit from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who gave a speech to the squad before the tournament.

“It was very positive,” Renard said Monday. “It was very important to hear from our leader prior to leaving for such a great competition.

“We haven’t come to this World Cup just for a jolly. We have come here to be the best we can. We hope all the Saudis in the stadium will be proud of us, that is the most important thing.”

Race for Golden Boot: Saka takes early lead but Messi, Mbappe are up next. 


Golden Boot is the award given to the footballer who scores the most goals in a FIFA World Cup. The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious awards in the football world. Some of the previous winners of the Golden Boot are England's Harry Kane, Colombia's James Rodríguez, Germany's Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose, and Brazil's Ronaldo. The race for the Golden Boot award at FIFA World Cup 2022 is already underway. Bookmark this story as it will be updated daily to show the leaders.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is off to a flyer. Fans have packed the stadiums and created an intimidating atmosphere so far and the teams on the pitch have responded well to that support. As we head into the next set of fixtures, let’s take a glance at what can be expected from these games.

The action starts at the Lusail Stadium with cracking favourites vs underdogs clash between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Group C. This will be the first time La Albiceleste will face a team from Asia in the World Cup. History favours the Argentinians as Lionel Messi will be hoping to get off the mark against the Arabian Falcons to set the right tempo for his team.

As both sides take the field, the prolific trio of Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez and Messi could wreak havoc in the opposition penalty area. Al-Dawsari and Al-Faraj will look for opportunities for Saudi but the midfield wall of Argentina with Leandro Paredes at its heart could help restrict the Arabs in their own half, making it a one-sided match-up.

#SelecciónMayor Preparación a dos días de nuestro debut mundialista.

🙌🇦🇷 #TodosJuntos pic.twitter.com/5abdssl8gk

— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 20, 2022

Another South American side will be in action after the Argentina-Saudi Arabia encounter. Mexico will go toe-to-toe with Poland in the other Group C encounter as Robert Lewandowski comes face-to-face with Guillermo Ochoa. Lewandowski’s stats in front of goal are no big secret but the Barcelona striker will be tested by one of the best goalkeepers of the World Cup.

Poland are currently ranked 26th in the world but failed to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions. Additionally, the Eagles have not gone beyond the knock-out round since 1986. Mexico, on the other hand, have made it to the quarterfinals twice, a feat they would be eager to repeat this year.

Poland’s football team were escorted by F1 planes to the border of Poland on their way to Qatar… 😳

Via @LaczyNasPilka pic.twitter.com/R7BAx1uhbB

— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 17, 2022

Group D will come to life after the Mexico-Poland clash. Dark horses Denmark will be up against tricky Tunisia, aiming for back-to-back Round of 16 qualifications. When the Red and Whites meet Eagles of Carthage, it will pit one of the most outspoken critics of the tournament being hosted by Qatar against one of the four Arab nations competing.

However, political opinions will be on pause as the performance on the pitch will matter more. The Danes may not have one of the best attacks in the World Cup this time around but will field a solid defence that is bound to keep Tunisian attackers at bay. Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg could enjoy a better game compared to Tunisia’s front-man Wahbi Khazri.

Spoke to Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand about his team and federation balancing social activism with their football ambitions.

'A lot of us want to do more... We don't do signals, gestures, t-shirts, but actual work and negotiations behind the scenes to bring changes' pic.twitter.com/MhydyMp9Li

— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) November 19, 2022

The first round of fixtures in Group D will be wrapped up with the defending champions France locking horns with Australia. The two sides will be facing each other in the group stage for the second consecutive World Cup. In 2018, Les Bleus emerged victorious in the fixture as Australia eventually finished at the bottom of the table.

Injury-riddled France will be without a few key players, including Karim Benzema, but still have enough firepower in the squad to see them ease past the Socceroos. The midfield may be an area of vulnerability for the French but the solid defence and clinical attack tips the scales in favour of Les Bleus.