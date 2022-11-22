Summary

Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the live scores and updates from Day 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar. Today Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Arabia Stadium in the first match of the day. In the second match, Denmark will go toe-to-toe against Tunisia at Education City Stadium. Later Mexico and Poland will lock horns at Stadium 974. And finally defending champions France will be up against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium.