FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: 2018 WC finalists Croatia begin their Qatar campaign today

Summary

Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action from Day 4 of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 here. Today Croatia take on Morocco in a Group F match at Al Thumama Stadium. Then in Group E Germany will face Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium. Later in the day, Spain will lock horns with Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium. The action will conclude with Group F match between Belgium and Canada at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.