Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: 2018 WC finalists Croatia begin their Qatar campaign today

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: 2018 WC finalists Croatia begin their Qatar campaign today

4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.COMNov 23, 2022 1:56 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action from Day 4 of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 here. Today Croatia take on Morocco in a Group F match at Al Thumama Stadium. Then in Group E Germany will face Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium. Later in the day, Spain will lock horns with Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium. The action will conclude with Group F match between Belgium and Canada at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Live Updates

Race for Golden Boot: Giroud, Saka and Valencia tied with 2 goals each. The race for the Golden Boot award at FIFA World Cup 2022 is already underway. Bookmark this story as it will be updated daily to show the leaders.

FIFA World Cup 2022-Modric plays down talk of another Croatia World Cup hot streak


Croatia captain Luka Modric on Tuesday sought to quash early talk of a repeat of his country's astonishing 2018 World Cup run, and said comparisons about his own form were pointless distractions from tough games ahead.

Modric was player of the tournament at the World Cup in Russia, when Croatia defied the odds to come from behind and go to extra time in an unprecedented three knockout matches, before losing to France in the final.

To get there again, Croatia will need a good start against Wednesday's opponents Morocco in Group F, before facing Canada and second-ranked Belgium.

"Definitely, what we've been through in 2018 in Russia is unforgettable and indelible in my mind. Others can continue speaking about it but we need to put it aside and focus on what's ahead," Modric told a news conference.

"Many players at the 2018 World Cup in Russia are not here, we have new players, new quality young players with fresh blood and energy.

"This is a new tournament and we have to look at it that way."

Croatia's World Cup qualification was smooth and they topped their Nations League group ahead of France, though despite wins in their last six matches, the bookmakers still have Croatia as outsiders in Qatar.

But the lack of hype is just the way 2018 the Ballon d'Or winner wants it.

Modric said it was important to respect opponents in Qatar, including Morocco, describing the players as phenomenal and highly motivated.

"We have to maintain a modest attitude and not make big promises or make great claims that we'll achieve something," he said.

"I'm prepared physically and I'm in great shape. I'm healthy but drawing comparisons with other World Cups makes no sense. It's important to feel prepared and ready to win.

At 37, Modric remains a maestro in the Real Madrid midfield and has not entertained talk of retirement, but when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's pledge to bow out for good if Portugal win the World Cup, Modric said he would do the same.

"If this happens it would be great. I'll retire if we win," he said.

Argentina were at the receiving end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s first upset as they went down to Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The upset was followed by frustration for Denmark as they were held to the campaign's first goalless draw by Tunisia. The second goalless draw could not have come quicker as Mexico held Poland at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium after Guillermo Ochoa saved Robert Lewandowski's near the hour mark. In the final game of the evening, France, aided by an Olivier Giroud brace, got off to a perfect start with a thumping 4-1 win over Australia.

Now let’s see what Day 3 has in store for us.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia will kick off the action on Day 3 against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium. On paper, Croatia have the stronger squad, but that was the case with Argentina against Saudi Arabia as well. Just like the other upcoming matches, this one could go either way.

Croatia will try their best to capitalise on the momentum they have gathered after going unbeaten in their last six matches. During the run, the Vatreni defeated Denmark twice two and registered a win and a draw against France. The strong Croatian midfield may just be the key that unlocks the door guarding three valuable points. 

37-year-old Luka Modrić is heading to his fourth World Cup after being confirmed in the Croatia squad 🍷 pic.twitter.com/LrO5Dn2UXT

— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 9, 2022

Germany will be looking to move on from the events of the previous edition of the World Cup and the Euros. A winning start would be the perfect way to leave the dark days behind them, but the highest-ranked Asian team stands in their way. Japan will undoubtedly bring their A-game to the table against Die Mannschaft.

Marco Reus and Timo Werner are injured, but that is not expected to cause a major dent in Germany’s attempt to bring the trophy home. Die Mannschaft’s solid defence is capable enough to keep the agile Japanese attackers at bay. Up front, Hansi Flick would rely on the blistering pace down both flanks in his first World Cup as head coach.

"We're all going into the tournament with the mindset that we can win the World Cup" 💭🏆@JamalMusiala is excited to get started 🗣️#GER #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/qvEKZNngjO

— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 22, 2022

In the last edition, Spain were eliminated at the hands of Russia in the Round of 16. They went further ahead in the Euros that followed but failed to clinch silverware. La Roja may have a strong squad but were not picked as favourites by many after the performances in the last two World Cups.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, were a quarterfinalist in 2014. But do they have what it takes to replicate that feat eight years later? Los Ticos are the underdogs going into this tournament but with the players they have, it would not be a surprise if they hold Spain back and emerge as the new dark horses of the tournament.

Spain in 2010 are the only team that has ever won the men's World Cup after losing the first match of the tournament 👀 #ARGvsKSA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IQV56agn2Q

— ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) November 22, 2022

The final game of the day will see the giants meet the minnows as Belgium face Canada. Despite being without their star striker Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils boast one of the strongest squads in the World Cup. Eleven of those players will take the pitch against Canada and are expected to glide past them.

In safe hands. 🧤 #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/4tzDUenkQZ

— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 22, 2022

The Canucks are featuring in only their second World Cup and will rely on the expertise of players like Alphonso Davies and 39-year-old skipper Atiba Hutchinson in midfield. The game can be won or lost in any area of the pitch. The only concern for Canada here is that they are weaker than Belgium in every area.

Four European powerhouses will be in action on Day 4. Will all of them taste success? Will one of them slip just at the first hurdle? If you are a fan of European football then you would not want to miss all the Day 4 action of FIFA World Cup 2022.