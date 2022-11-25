Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Gareth Bale-led Wales in search of win against Iran

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 2:15 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Live Updates: Catch all the live updates from the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales and Iran being played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. That match will be followed by Group A match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium. Later in the day, Netherlands and Ecuador lock horns at Khalifa International Stadium. Finally, England and USA will face off in a crucial Group B encounter at Al Bayt Stadium.

Live Updates

FIFA World Cup 2022 Wales v Iran: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds


Wales play Iran in the World Cup in Doha on Friday.

When: Friday, Nov. 25, 3.30 PM IST 

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Odds:

Wales win: 11/10

Iran win: 3/1

Draw: 2/1

Key stats:

* Wales are looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time since 1958 - their last appearance at the World Cup.

* No Welsh player has scored more goals at major tournaments than Gareth Bale, who grabbed his fourth with a late penalty against the United States in their group opener.

* Iran are bottom of the group with the worst goal difference after England thrashed them 6-2 in their group opener.

* Iran have never gone past the group stage and have won only one of their last 11 matches at the World Cup, a 1-0 win over Morocco four years ago.

Previous meetings:

* Wales beat Iran 1-0 in their only meeting in a 1978 friendly, with Phil Dwyer scoring the winner.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran will have backup goalkeeper against Wales and star Bale

Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand will miss the World Cup match against Wales with a concussion, giving likely replacement Hossein Hosseini a tall task against star Gareth Bale.

Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, plays Wales on Friday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Hosseini already faced a daunting opponent in Qatar when he entered the game after Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring.

Beiranvand was allowed to continue playing by Iran's training staff after a collision with a teammate, but later collapsed to the field and was taken to a local hospital.

Iran had only said Beiranvand had a nose injury and that the goalkeeper was back with the team Tuesday while wearing a mask.

But Beiravnand was diagnosed with a concussion, so he'd be ruled out under the organizing body's return-to-play measures. Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz confirmed at a pre-match press conference that Beiranvand would not play.

The coach said defense would be a whole team effort, without specifically naming his starter for Wales.

“It is medical protocol that we need to respect,” Quieroz said. “He will not play tomorrow, but he will be ready for the next game.”

Bale converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to earn Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in its opener.

The draw gave Wales a point in its first World Cup match since 1958 and a shot at the knockout round within reach. Bale, who played for Major League Soccer's LAFC this past season, now has 41 goals in 109 international appearances.

Bale struggled with injuries and fitness for most of the year, but scored on a header for LAFC in the MLS Cup championship earlier this month. LAFC won on a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia.

With his next appearance, Bale will have the most appearances on Wales' national team with 110, surpassing teammate Chris Gunter.

He is not Wales' only threat. Kieffer Moore, a striker for Bournemouth, could make his first World Cup start. Moore was a second-half sub against the United States and immediately made an impact.

Joe Allen has passed his fitness tests and is ready to play, coach Robert Page said. The Swansea midfielder missed the opener because of a hamstring injury.

Iran, which qualified for the last two World Cups, hasn't ever advanced to the knockout round. And it doesn't appear the team will go through this year, either.

Iran's trip to Qatar has been clouded by unrest at home. The nation, which sits across the Persian Gulf from Qatar, has been rocked by protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while being held by morality police for allegedly violating the country’s compulsory dress code for women.

Activists called for Iran to be expelled from the World Cup before the tournament started. In their opener, the Iranians did not sing the country's national anthem in an apparent show of solidarity with protestors.

Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the loss to England on the unrest. The daily Kayhan said Iran’s rout came after “weeks of unfair and unprecedented psychological warfare against the team ... from domestic and foreign-based traitors.”

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spirited Wales take on Iran with knockouts in sight

After earning a crucial point in their opening World Cup match against the United States, Wales return to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday knowing that a win over Iran would put them in a strong position to reach the knockouts.

Wales drew 1-1 with the United States on Monday in their first World Cup game for 64 years after captain Gareth Bale rescued the team with a late penalty.

The Welsh are tied for second place with the United States in Group B on one point, with England leading the group with three points after thrashing bottom-placed Iran 6-2 in the opening match.

Wales' draw was a result of a change of tactics by coach Rob Page at halftime as he introduced target man Kieffer Moore, who changed the game and brought them back into the contest after they trailed in the first half.

"Lessons have been learned," Page said. "It was important we didn't lose the game.

"We have strength in depth. I can look over my shoulder to the bench and we've got players who can come on and have a real impact on games."

Wales will face a challenge against Iran, whose Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz will expect a turnaround from his players after they limped through a heavy defeat.

Page said, however, he will have to deal with some fitness issues in his squad before Friday's game.

"Before we play Iran, the medical team will have work to do. We have players not playing week-in, week-out, they are cramping up," he said.

"We've got some tired bodies in there so we've got to get a team ready to go again on Friday."

Wales have faced Iran only once, beating them 1-0 in a friendly in 1978.

INJURED BEIRANVAND DOUBTFUL

Iran coach Queiroz will be sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he was substituted early on in their opener against England after suffering a nose injury.

Beiranvand collided horribly with his team mate Hosseini Majid as he tried to deal with a cross and spent several minutes stricken on the turf having treatment.

Iran are also dealing with issues off the field.

Fans have accused the squad of siding with a state crackdown on the unrest in Iran during which activists say more than 400 people have been killed.

But the players chose not to sing their country's anthem before their match against England in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.

The FIFA World Cups witnessed a historic moment last night as Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score in five different FIFA World Cup finals. Read all about Ronaldo's historic feat and Portugal's win over Ghana below:

 Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal are up and running after win against Ghana

In case you missed the action from Brazil vs Serbia game and could not watch Richarlison's superb goal, here is a pitch-side view of the wonder goal. 

Last night Brazil's Richarlison scored two goals against Serbia. His brace took him level on goals with England's Bukayo Saka, Spain's Ferran Torres, Ecuador's Enner Vallencia and France's Oliver Giroud with two goals. Here is how the race of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot is shaping up! 

Race for Golden Boot: Brazil's Richarlison scores a brace to join Torres, Saka, Valencia and Giroud

Here is how the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table looks like after the first round of matches.

The Netherlands and Ecuador are the top two teams in Group A. In Group B England have taken the top spot followed by Wales. In Group C Saudi Arabia and Poland are first followed by Poland and Mexico. In Group D, defending champions France have claimed the first place followed by Denmark and Tunisia. Spain are topping Group E for now followed by Japan. Next in Group F, Belgium are at top and they are followed by Croatia and Morocco. In Group G, Brazil and Switzerland are the two teams. Finally in Group H, Portugal are at the top and they are followed by South Korea and Uraguay. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Richarlison's debut-double takes Brazil to the top of Group G
Points Table, FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Get the updated Fifa World Cup 2022 table after each football match and the ranking and standings of the teams in points table along with their wins and losses.

Here is how the action will unfold on day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar.

First up Gareth Bale-led Wales will take on Iran in a Group B match at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Wales head into this match after a win over USA, while Iran were thrashed by England. Then the focus will shift to the Al Thumama Stadium where 2019 AFC Asian Cup winners and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar will be in action against the 2021 AFCON champions Senegal in a do-or-die Group A encounter. Qatar lost the first match of the World Cup to Ecuador while Senegal were beaten by the Netherlands.

Later in the day, one of the favourites of the tournament as the Netherlands will jog onto the pitch to face Ecuador in the other Group A tie of the day at the Khalifa International Stadium. As said above, the Netherlands beat Senegal in their World Cup opener while Ecuador registered a win against Qatar. The day will come to a close with a mouthwatering clash between England and USA in a Group B match. England are high on confidence after an emphatic win over Iran while USA lost to Wales. 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being played in Qatar. The first round of group-stage matches are done and dusted and from today the teams will begin their second group-stage matches. Plenty of football action awaits us today also! 

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup delivered what was promised. Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo combined to help Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 in their Group G encounter at the Al Janoub Stadium. Group H kicked off with a goalless draw between Uruguay and South Korea at the Education City Stadium. A five-goal thriller at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium saw Portugal scrape past Ghana with a 3-2 win in Group H. In the final game of the evening, a debut double for Richarlison saw Brazil nab a comfortable 2-0 victory against robust Serbia in Group G at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. 

Check: FIFA World Cup 2022 Race to Golden Boot

The second round of fixtures will commence on Day 6. Some will book their spots for the knockout rounds, while others will bid adieu to the tournament.

Gareth Bale will lead Wales onto the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium pitch to face Iran in a crucial Group B encounter. Both sides desperately need three points to keep their knock-out round qualification hopes alive.

After licking the wounds they suffered against England, the Lions of Persia will be looking to make things right and bounce back with a win. Coach Carlos Queiroz will have an injury-free squad as he tries to tweak his system to counter the Welsh.

Wales, on the other hand will be looking for more attacking prowess. Bale’s late penalty against the USA earned a point for The Dragons. Against Iran, Coach Robert Page’s men will be looking to stamp their authority on the game.

After that game, the focus will shift to the Al Thumama Stadium where 2019 AFC Asian Cup winners and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar will be in action against the 2021 AFCON champions Senegal in a do-or-die Group A encounter.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back from their respective 2-0 defeats in the opener and eye three points in this must-win tie. Coach Felix Sanchez will have no injury concerns as he goes to the drawing board to work out a new plan for the Maroons.

Senegal may be without key midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and left-back Abdou Diallo. The probable absence of two important players will put coach Aliou Cisse in a dilemma as he looks for reinforcements in those areas.

The third match of the day will involve one of the favourites of the tournament as the Netherlands will jog onto the pitch to face Ecuador in the other Group A tie of the day at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Both sides emerged victorious in the first round and will be looking to register back-to-back wins to strengthen their stance. Oranje coach Louis van Gaal will hope for early goals this time as the Netherlands left it late in their last encounter when they scored twice in the final quarter.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro will want Enner Valencia at the top of his game if La Tricolor want to penetrate the solid Oranje defence of Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake. Astuteness will be essential in the defensive third too, to keep Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo at bay.  

The day will come to a close at the Al Bayt Stadium where England and the USA will lock horns in the battle of Group B. Another victory seals a Round of 16 spot for England. The Three Lions are firing on all cylinders and it will be difficult to silence them.

England buried six past a hapless Iran in their last match, while the USA were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Wales. Will the frustration fuel the fire for the Yanks, or will the Three Lions book their Round of 16 berth with one game to spare?

There are a few injury concerns for England coach Gareth Southgate involving Harry Kane, Callum Wilson and Harry Maguire. However, these are said to be slight niggles and both Harrys will be fit to start the game in their respective positions.

From frustration to elation, Day 6 promises it all. At the end of the day, we will find out who is staying for the knockouts and who is headed back home.