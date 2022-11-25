Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs Iran Live Updates: Catch all the live updates from the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group B match between Wales and Iran being played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. That match will be followed by Group A match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium. Later in the day, Netherlands and Ecuador lock horns at Khalifa International Stadium. Finally, England and USA will face off in a crucial Group B encounter at Al Bayt Stadium.