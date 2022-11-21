English
sports News

FIFA World Cup 2022 ENG vs IRN LIVE: England begin campaign against Iran; Netherlands and Wales in action later tonight

Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Live Updates: Get all the latest updates from England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, and USA vs Wales here. England take on Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium. Then Senegal and Netherlands will face off at the Al Thumama Stadium. The last match of the day is between USA and Wales and it will be played at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Live Updates

England team has arrived at the  Khalifa International Stadium and team has started warming up for their World Cup opener. Former England captain Jordan Henderson is all excited about the match! 

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: England fans hang up a banner inside the  Khalifa International Stadium before the match against Iran. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: England seek to lay down marker against troubled Iran

England could not have done a better job of lowering expectations than by going six competitive games without a win heading into the World Cup but when they kick off against Iran on Monday a nation will again start dreaming.

Under Gareth Southgate's watch England have been agonisingly close to winning major silverware for the first time since 1966 -- first with a semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and then losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

There is a nagging sense that those near-misses might be as close as England come and that opportunity has passed them by. But, despite a woeful run of results, they arrived in Qatar as one of the teams more likely to be crowned world champions.

For that to happen, a fast start will be essential and a Group B opener against Iran offers that opportunity, even if it would be dangerous to underestimate a team managed by Carlos Queiroz and 20th in FIFA's rankings.

In their six-game winless run in the Nations League, England lacked creativity and goals and were occasionally chaotic in defence -- especially in a 4-0 home loss to Hungary.

A thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in their final game before the World Cup renewed some optimism and Southgate's squad certainly looks equipped to control a group which will also pitch them against the United States and Wales.

"If England go into all three of these matches fully focused, playing to the best of their potential, they should win all three," former U.S. goalkeeper Brad Friedel told Bookmakers.com as he looked ahead to the Group B games.

"Iran are a well-structured team, not easy to break down. And they also have some very good technical players - and the conditions, they're going to be right up Iran's street.

"I think England will win but I think it'll be hard."

England fans, the majority of whom will be watching on sofas and in pubs back home, have rightly lauded Southgate but patience is beginning to run out.

His tactics are often seen as over-cautious, especially against quality opposition. But do not expect to see the England manager load his starting lineup against Iran with flair players such as James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

One player guaranteed to start is captain and goalscorer Harry Kane who has 51 goals from 75 caps and at the last World Cup won the Golden Boot with six, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham could be Southgate's trump card.

Iran's first ever meeting with England should be a moment of national pride but poltiical events in the country have overshadowed what will be their third successive World Cup.

A wave of anti-government protests have swept the country and Iranian sportswomen and men have used international competitions to show their support following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun has voiced his support for protesters, Iran's former great Ali Daei has refused to attend the tournament and there is talk of Iran's players not singing the anthem or celebrating goals.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, said this week that the players were focused only on trying to go past the group phase for the first time in their history.

"What I learned has always been to respect the jersey, to respect the Team Melli no matter what," he told reporters.

"At the end of the day, when football comes together, we can make joy, we can bring happiness to the people."

Last night the world was treated to a spectacular opening ceremony for FIFA World Cup 2022. France footballer Marcel Desailly, Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman and South Korean pop singer Jung Kook headlined the glittering ceremony of the FIFA World Cup. Here are the other top moments from the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates: England closes in on finally winning another World Cup

It's been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup.

While that aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did, the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years, since its only triumph in 1966, remain just as pertinent ahead of Monday’s opening Group B game against Iran.

A Premier League awash with global talent means fewer home-grown players in the top flight for England coach Gareth Southgate to pick from.

In 2013, Dyke described it as a “frightening trend” and said “English football is a tanker that needs turning.”

“The problem is serious, very serious,” he said in a speech that has been proven correct, not least because England has so far met or surpassed his targets in spite of ongoing concerns still not being fully addressed.

Those headline goals included to “at least" reach the semifinals of the 2020 European Championship. England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of last year’s tournament, which was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the last World Cup in Russia, Southgate led his team to the semifinals, which was ahead of Dyke’s schedule.

As part of his nine-year plan, Dyke also wanted the progress to be reflected at youth level.

“I’d like to see us doing well in the under-20s World Cup in 2017,” he said.

England won that tournament, as well as the U17s in the same year.

Dyke’s targets have been eerily accurate — and England’s trajectory over the past four years points toward a serious challenge in Qatar. But Southgate still considers himself hindered by the same problems his predecessors faced.

Nine years ago, Dyke spoke of only 32% of English players in the starting lineups of Premier League clubs. The picture painted by Southgate when announcing his 26-man squad last week was no more encouraging.

“Everybody says we’ve got enormous depth, but we were 31% of the league last year,” Southgate said. “Because the team has done well it has masked that we’ve only got four English goalkeepers playing in the Premier League currently. Left backs, there aren’t many playing.”

Southgate highlighted defensive midfield as an area English academies need to focus on at a time when he has had to select Kalvin Phillips, despite the Manchester City player managing only 40 minutes of action since a shoulder operation in September.

Not a single player that featured in the final of the under-20 World Cup-winning team is part of Southgate’s squad in Qatar. Only Phil Foden and Conor Gallagher have made it from the U17-winning team.

Still, this year's squad is considered to have generational talents in the form of Foden, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish in particular. But England enters this World Cup with a sense of what might have been.

The successes of 2018 and Euro 2020 have felt ahead of the curve with the promise that a raft of players would ripen in time for this year's competition. Last year, Southgate might have expected Mason Greenwood to have established himself at the front of Manchester United’s attack and as a genuine rival to Harry Kane at center forward for England.

A prodigious talent, who is equally as clinical with either foot, he looked as exciting as any English prospect since Wayne Rooney. But the forward, who has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, has not played since January after being suspended by United.

Jadon Sancho’s form has dipped alarmingly since joining United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for $100 million and is no longer in the picture for England. To a lesser extent, club teammate Marcus Rashford has failed to develop as anticipated, but is still part of Southgate’s squad after a promising start to the season.

Injuries to Chelsea fullbacks Reece James and Ben Chilwell have also been a significant blow to England’s preparations. But if Southgate was powerless to control any of those situations, an apparent reluctance to make Foden a focal-point of his team is on him.

Likened to City great David Silva as he progressed at club level, for the national team he is widely regarded as the player England has missed since Paul Gascoigne in the 1990s. Yet Southgate has failed to find a settled position for the 22-year-old forward in either midfield or attack.

For a nation that has long-struggled to maintain possession against the best teams, a player who can manipulate the ball as well as Foden should be a fixture. Instead, there is no guarantee he will start against Iran, nor what position he would play.

Southgate’s handling of Foden — and Grealish — feeds into the belief among some that the coach is too conservative and overly-reliant on a trusted few. Harry Maguire is expected to be at the heart of the defense despite being dropped by United this season. Raheem Sterling is likely to be prominent even though he has endured a difficult start to life at Chelsea. Phillips and Kyle Walker are both in the squad despite carrying injuries.

But all have consistently produced for England — particularly in major tournaments.

While critics might accuse Southgate of blind faith, he could point to the very lack of options Dyke cited nine years ago.

England will launch their bid to claim the first football World Cup since 1966 when they square off against Iran in a Group B match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

Although the Euro 2020 finalists England are expected to go deep in the tournament their form leading into the World Cup has been poor. The Gareth Southgate-coached side has been winless in its five previous matches. The team also suffered the embarrassment of getting relegated into the second tier of the UEFA Nations League after a 0-1 loss at the hands of Italy in September. The team has only managed to net 4 goals in its last 5 games.

Also Read: Jerseys, flags sell like hot cakes at Kolkata market ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Iran are the 20th-ranked team in FIFA's men's rankings. The Asian side are making their third successive appearance in the FIFA World Cup finals. But the team has failed to progress to go beyond the group stages the last two times.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz would be aiming to create some upsets in Group B as the team would be eyeing to progress into the round of 16 this year. Although Iran are the least fancied side in Group B their pre-tournament form holds a lot of promise. The team has lost just 3 matches in their last 22 contests. Iran were also their group winner during the qualifying campaign for the Qatar World Cup.

England's shaky defence will be tested by Iran who like to sit deep and then launch a counter-attack in a jiffy.  Although England are expected to come out as the winners of this contest, a point for Iran from this match will spice things up in Group B.

Also Read: Ronaldo and Messi's first-ever joint promotion photo has many including Kohli in awe

Form Guide (last five matches)

England: D-L-L-D-D

Iran: W-D-W-L-W

Team News

England's squad has a couple of players who are dealing with injuries ahead of the team's tournament opener. Defender Kyle Walker and midfielder James Maddison have traveled to Qatar despite being injured. The two players are highly likely to miss the match against Iran.

Iran's center-forward Sardar Azmoun had minor injury concerns but he is expected to be fit enough to have some game time under his belt against England.

England's possible starting XI

Formation (3-4-3)

Pickford, Maguire, Dier, Stones, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Tripper, Sterling, Kane, Saka

Iran's possible starting XI

Formation (4-5-1)

Beyranvand, Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajisafi, Amiri, Taremi

Betting odds (bet365)

England win: 1/3

Draw: 15/4

Iran win: 10/1

Where to watch and match timing:

The match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website.

