Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Day 9 Live Updates: Catch all the live updates and scores from the day 9 action of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. In the day's first match, Cameroon and Serbia will face off in a Group G match at the Al Janoub Stadium. Then in Group H South Korea will take on Ghana at the Education City Stadium. Later in the day, Brazil will be up against Switzerland in a Group G match at Stadium 974. Finally, in Group H Portugal and Uruguay will lock horns inside the Lusial Stadium.