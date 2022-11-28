English
sports News

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Cameroon vs Serbia — Playing XIs out!
By CNBCTV18.com  Nov 28, 2022 3:36 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Day 9 Live Updates: Catch all the live updates and scores from the day 9 action of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. In the day's first match, Cameroon and Serbia will face off in a Group G match at the Al Janoub Stadium. Then in Group H South Korea will take on Ghana at the Education City Stadium. Later in the day, Brazil will be up against Switzerland in a Group G match at Stadium 974. Finally, in Group H Portugal and Uruguay will lock horns inside the Lusial Stadium.

Live Updates

7'Min: Cameroon 0 -  0 Serbia

Mitrovic looks fine now and he gets the ball at his feet and he has a shy at the goal but the ball is wide. 

5'Min: Cameroon 0 - 0 Serbia

Cameroon have the ball inside the Serbian box but Serbia take the ball away from Cameroon and put up a counter-attacking move but the finishing is poor. 

3'Min: Cameroon 0 - 0 Serbia

The early possession of the ball is shared between the two sets of players. All eyes on Mitrovic, how fine he is? He is limping a bit. 

1'Min: Cameroon 0 - 0 Serbia

And the play comes to halt soon after the kick-off and Serbia's star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic goes down on the ground with some trouble in his ankle. He gets back on his feet, walks away from the field of the play and then rejoins the action. 

KICK-OFF! Cameroon 0 - 0 Serbia

Serbia get to kick the ball first in the match. Serbia are in their all-white jersey. Cameroon are in gree shirts and red shorts. 

The national anthems have been played out inside the stadium. The players shake hands. The two captains walk to the middle to exchange team badges and for the coin toss. After the formalities they take their spots on the field. 

The two teams march to the middle. The players and the match officials will ve lining up for the national anthems and then we will head to the kick-off. 

Less than 10 minutes to for the kick-off. 

Here is the team news from the starting XIs of the two teams!

Dusan Vlahovic will be on the bench for Serbia for the second game in a row at the World Cup as they face Cameroon in Group G on Monday. The 22-year-old striker, who was battling a groin problem in the run-up to the tournament, came on in the second half of Serbia's 2-0 defeat by Brazil. Wing back Filip Kostic was named in the starting side after missing the opening game with a muscle problem.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song made two changes to the team who lost 1-0 to Switzerland, replacing keeper Andre Onana with Devis Epassy and midfielder Samuel Oum Gouet with Pierre Kunde.

Cameroon gambles on Song in search of 1990 World Cup magic

Cameroon's big gamble for the World Cup was putting its campaign in the hands of one of its greatest players.

Rigobert Song, a highly respected former captain, was appointed coach in February despite a lack of managerial experience outside of Cameroon's youth structures. He faces the challenge of trying to take the Indomitable Lions past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since Roger Milla and Co. made their way to the quarterfinals in 1990 and put African soccer on the map.

Song succeeded in his first mission when Cameroon won a two-legged playoff against Algeria in March to qualify for the tournament in Qatar, although only after a last-ditch goal by Karl Toko Ekambi four minutes into injury time at the end of extra time of the second game.

Subsequent losses to Uzbekistan and South Korea in World Cup warmups have provided a reality check and raised questions about whether federation president Samuel Eto'o, a former teammate of Song, was too hasty in replacing Toni Conceição. The Portuguese coach led Cameroon to a third-place finish at this year's African Cup of Nations and laid a foundation to build on in Qatar.

A NEW SONG

No one doubts Song's huge contribution to Cameroonian soccer. He played at four World Cups, eight African Cups, won two African titles and made a national record 137 appearances for his country. But he has yet to win everyone over in his new role.

Song's coaching resume is nowhere near as extensive as his playing achievements. A Cameroon “A” team he was in charge of at the African Nations Championship in 2018 finished last in its group and was embarrassed by losses to Republic of Congo and Angola.

The 46-year-old former Liverpool defender coached the under-23 team before his promotion but the doubts about his ability are set to follow Cameroon to the World Cup, where it plays Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil in Group G.

MBEUMO BOOST

Cameroon's attacking threat has been boosted by former France under-21 international Bryan Mbeumo's decision to switch allegiance to his father's home country.

The 23-year-old Brentford forward offers Premier League experience up front alongside Vincent Aboubakar and Toko Ekambi, who were a formidable strike combination and the top two scorers at this year's African Cup with 13 goals between them. There's also Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Holding midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is arguably Cameroon's most important player but Song has so far failed to bolster a defense that has a habit of leaking early goals. He hasn't managed to convince Liverpool defender Joel Matip to return to international duty.

GHOSTS OF 1990

The Milla team that beat Argentina and Colombia and took England to the wire at the 1990 World Cup in Italy broke barriers for African soccer by reaching the quarterfinals and nearly the semifinals, and is the standard against which every Cameroon team since has been judged. Every one has been a disappointment.

The Central African country may yearn for a repeat of that magical run of 32 years ago but the cold reality is that Cameroon has won only one game at the World Cup since 1990, against Saudi Arabia in 2002.

Cameroon lost all three of its games and had the worst record of all 32 teams at the last World Cup it played at in 2014.

Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022: Indomitable Lions, The Eagles aim to defy history

It will be the end of the road for either Cameroon or Serbia at FIFA World Cup 2022 when the two teams meet in a Group G fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

The two teams faced defeats in their first matches of the tournament which has made their match against each other a fight for survival.

Cameroon would feel hard done by when Switzerland edged past them by a solitary goal thanks to the efforts of Breel Embolo.  Embolo was born in the African nation but got to represent Switzerland as his father was a Swiss national. In a mark of respect to the country of birth, the 25-year-old refused to celebrate the goal, lifting his hands in the air and frowning, although he had the full backing of the Swiss fans.

Also Read Race for Golden Boot - Top 5 goal scorers of FIFA World Cup 2022

A few hours after Cameroon tasted defeat in their tournament opener, Serbia felt the full force of Brazil's dominance. The Samba Boys outclassed Serbia 2-0 with breathtaking flair. Brazilian forward Richarlison netted twice in the second half, including a spectacular bicycle kick goal, which could be a contender for the goal of the tournament. Serbia's conservative approach against the five-time champions did not reap dividends as Brazil kept a clean sheet.

The two results have left Cameroon and Serbia in third and four place respectively in the group. Both teams are yet to open their accounts but  Cameroon are better placed than Serbia because of its better goal difference.

The two teams have had a poor run in the FIFA World Cup finals. Cameroon are on a seven-match losing streak in FIFA World Cups. They finished at the bottom of their groups in the 2010 and 2014 editions of the tournament. The Indomitable Lions then missed the bus for Russia. Serbia's story is largely the same. They failed to make it out of the group stage in their previous two World Cup campaigns.

With an opportunity to defy history, the two teams are expected to come out all gun-blazzing in this match.

Check: FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table

Form Guide (last five matches)

Cameroon: L-D-D-L-L

Serbia: L-W-W-W-D

Head-to-head

Cameroon and Serbia have only played against each other once. It was an international friendly played back in 2010. In a goal-fest, Serbia edged past Cameroon 4-3.

Team News

Cameroon team news

In this do-or-die fixture, Cameroon boss Rigobert Song will be happy with his team's fitness bulletin. There are no injury concerns in the camp and Song can pick the best players in his starting XI.

Serbia team news

Forward Fillip Kostic did not feature in the match against Brazil and remains doubtful for the match against Cameroon too. Center-forward Dusan Vlahovic was used as a substitute in the team's first match and could get a place in the starting XI.

Possible starting XIs

Cameroon possible starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Onana, Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai, Hongla, Gouet, Anguissa, Toko-Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo

Serbia possible starting XI

Formation (3-4-1-2)

Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic, Tadic, Vlahovic, Mitrovic

Betting odds (bet365)

Cameroon win: 17/4

Draw: 11/4

Serbia win: 7/10

Prediction

Despite the loss, Serbia have been in good goal-scoring form in the recent past. Serbia's goal-scoring ways should aid the beat Cameroon 3-1. 

Where to watch and kick-off timing:
 
The match will kick off at 3:30 pm IST on Monday, November 28, and will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the JioCinema app.

The two teams! 

Cameroon: Epassy, Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo, Zambo, Kunde, Hongla, Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi. 

Bench: Ngapandouetnbu, Mbekeli, Wooh, Ondoua, Ngamaleu, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Gouet, Mbaizo, Ntcham, Ebosse, Marou.

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic, Zivkovic, Lukic, Maksimovic, Kostic, Tadic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic. 

Bench: Dmitrovic, Erakovic, Radonjic, Gudelj, Jovic, Rajkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Babic, Vlahovic, Racic, Djuricic, Lazovic, Ilic, Mladenovic, Grujic

Building up to the first match of the day which is between Cameroon and Serbia. The two teams have declared their lineups and we will bring to you the teams in just a bit. 

Germany gave themselves hope of avoiding another early World Cup exit when they snatched a 1-1 draw with Spain as substitute Niclas Fuellkrug fired home an 83rd minute equaliser that cancelled out Alvaro Morata's opener.

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Cameroon vs Serbia — Playing XIs out!

