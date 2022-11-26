FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 7: Day of reckoning for Argentina, Denmark and Poland

On Day 7, Groups C and D will be in action. Tunisia will kick things off against Australia, followed by Poland and Saudi Arabia going head-to-head in the day's second game. Defending champions France will be in action against Denmark in the third game, and the curtains will drop after the Latin American clash between Argentina and Mexico.

The second round of fixtures commenced on a dramatic Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The action started at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium where Iran scored in the 8th and 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to clinch their first victory of the campaign. Hosts Qatar scored their first World Cup goal in a 3-1 defeat to Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium. An Enner Valencia strike cancelled out Cody Gakpo's opener as the Netherlands were held to a 1-1 draw at the Khalifa Stadium before England and USA played out a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.

On Day 7, the action begins at the Al Janoub Stadium, where a Round of 16 spot hangs in the balance as both Tunisia and Australia will give their all to clinch all available points. However, victory doesn't seem to be coming easily for the two teams in World Cups. The Tunisians have failed to win 14 of their last 15 FIFA World Cup matches, while Australia's last win in the competition was in 2010.

The fitness bulletin from the Tunisian camp makes for good reading. There are no injury concerns. Wahbi Khazri, who did not feature against Denmark, could start against Australia. The Socceroos, on the other hand, have no injury-related issues either. Coach Graham Arnold has a fully fit squad that is gunning to go against Tunisia in Group D.

Group C will come to life as the focus shifts to the Education City Stadium, where Poland will face an injury-riddled Saudi Arabia . A loss against the Arabian Falcons will be curtains for Lewandowski and his troupe. For Saudi Arabia, this match is a chance to qualify for the knock-out stage for the first time since 1994.

Saudia Arabia got off to a fairytale start with a win against Argentina, and they will be hoping to build on that momentum and nab back-to-back wins to confirm their qualification. However, the side does have a couple of injury issues to deal with. Defender Yasir Al Shahrani has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament while midfielder Salman Al Faraj’s participation against Poland remains doubtful.

After that, the defending champions France will gear up for the second round of fixtures as they face dark horses Denmark in Group D at Stadium 974. A goalless draw between Denmark and Tunisia during the first round of fixtures means that Les Bleus are only one win away from securing the knockout round berth.

Meanwhile, Denmark will be looking at the history books and making themselves aware that beating France is possible for them. The Red and Whites have not lost against France this year. The Danes did the double over France in the UEFA Nations League this year. Even in the World Cup, Denmark have beaten Les Bleus in 2002. Interestingly, France were the defending champions back then.

The final game of the day will be at the Lusail Iconic Stadium as it plays host to an iffy Group C encounter between Argentina and Mexico . Argentina suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first round of fixtures, while Mexico were thankful for Guillermo Ochoa’s crucial penalty save against Robert Lewandowski in their last game against Poland, where El Tri snatched a point after a 0-0 draw.