Day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicks off at the Al Janoub Stadium with Switzerland taking on Cameroon. After that, the focus will shift to the Education City Stadium where Uruguay will be in action against South Korea. In the third game, the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will have a magnetic element in Cristiano Ronaldo that will draw the attention of the football universe onto the pitch as Portugal lock horns with Ghana. Finally, the last game will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium between Brazil and Serbia.

Day 4 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was nothing short of erratic. Spectators saw the third goalless draw of the campaign played out between Morocco and Croatia. Both sides cancelled each other out and settled for a point at the end. Later in the second upset in as many days saw Germany go down against Japan. Die Mannschaft drew first blood via Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty but conceded two goals in the game's final quarter as Japan successfully held on for the win. The next game was a seven-goal thriller that saw Spain clinch their biggest-ever win in the World Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica. The seven goals came via seven different goal scorers. In the final match of the evening, Thibaut Courtois saved Alphonso Davies' penalty before Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the match. Belgium held on to the slender lead till the end in a game which was dominated by Canada.

Next up, we have Day 5 of the tournament, which looks quite promising on the entertainment front.

The action begins at the Al Janoub Stadium where Switzerland take on Cameroon in their Group G encounter. Despite losing their last friendly before the World Cup against Ghana, the Swiss have beaten the likes of the Czech Republic, Spain, and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

Cameroon will be a tad concerned with their recent form as they come into this fixture after winning only one out of the last five encounters. The Swiss are strong in defence and could keep the Cameroonian strikers Eric Choupo-Moting and Vincent Aboubakar at bay. The attacking onus for Switzerland will be on Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, and Ruben Vargas.

In the next game of the day, history favours Uruguay as they take on Asian giants South Korea in Group H. The two sides have met each other on eight occasions. Uruguay have emerged victorious six times, while South Korea have just one win under their belt. The positive for the Taegeuk Warriors here is that their solitary victory was secured in the most recent encounter.

Key player Son Heung-min is training with a protective mask and may feature against La Celeste. On the other hand, Latin Americans are expected to field a strong team. Up front, Diego Alonso will have clinical and composed strikers in Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, and Darwin Nunez, while Diego Godin will be eyeing his 160th cap for La Celeste.

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in the third match as Portugal go toe-to-toe with Ghana. The striker recently saw his contract at Manchester United terminated. The Ghanaians will be the first to experience how that news has affected the striker and will put all hands on deck to keep him and his teammates away from the penalty area.

Portugal are without Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto. Despite that, their squad is one of the strongest in the competition, and there will surely be goals in this game. It will be interesting to see if the contract termination fuels the fire for the skipper as Ghana experience the wrath of Ronaldo.

Day 5 will come to its conclusion with a riveting clash between five-time champions Brazil and a staunch Serbia . The Canarinho have not lost in their last 15 matches. The Eagles have not lost in their last six matches. The clash between these two sides is going to be nothing but action-packed.

The blistering pace of Vinicius, Richarlison, and Raphinha is what Serbia will have to deal with throughout the game. Neymar’s tricky feet are expected to make defenders sweat and win a few set-pieces for the Canarinho. At the other end, Dusan Tadic and Dusan Vlahovic will try their best to combine and penetrate the strong Brazilian defensive wall.