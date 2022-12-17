FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Morocco 3rd place play-off LIVE: Key players of both teams start as both teams look for one final push

Lineups!
Croatia starting XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Lovro Majer, Mislav Orsic, Marko Livaja
Morocco starting XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq,Yahia Attiyat Allah, Bilal El Khannous, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
After a World Cup described by FIFA as the best ever, the true impact of its unprecedented calendar scheduling remains to be seen.
Staged in November and December for the first time in its 92-year history, the World Cup's aftermath will worry Europe's biggest soccer clubs.
“We are exhausted," Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic said Friday. "Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.”
Not exactly the news his club, Chelsea, will want to hear as it prepares for the resumption of the Premier League on Dec. 26. And Kovacic still has to get through the third-place match against Morocco on Saturday.
Morocco captain Romain Saiss will miss that match after being injured in his country's semifinal loss to France. Noussair Mazraoui, also substituted in that game, is a doubt.
“We have really, really pushed our players to the limits," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.
Saiss plays for Turkish club Besiktas, which is back in action on Dec. 25.
The disruption caused by placing the World Cup during the European season has long been a bone of contention. Traditionally held in June and July, the tournament dates had to be moved because of Qatar's soaring temperatures at that time of the year.
The shift forced the club calendar to be reorganized, with extra games crammed into the first three months of the season and a congested schedule for the remainder of the campaign.
The biggest Premier League clubs, like Manchester City and Liverpool, will have to contend with the resumption of the Champions League and the start of the FA Cup, while also trying to catch up on the effects of a month without soccer.
That could lead to a strain on players who have already had to compete in the sport's biggest tournament.
“Their clubs might have some problems,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said. "Specifically the players who played until the end or almost the end.
“For 25 days we have been here and Morocco as well, so it will be a problem for club football.”
With that in mind, City and Liverpool could be grateful for the fact neither of their star strikers, Erling Haaland or Mo Salah, respectively, qualified for the tournament in Qatar.
England, Spain, Italy and France all return to domestic action around the turn of the year, but the German league will take a break until Jan. 20.
Players are generally given about two weeks off after major tournaments and are likely to be given a break before being asked to play for their respective clubs. That could have an impact on Paris Saint-Germain, for example, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both playing in Sunday's final between Argentina and France.
Manchester United's starting central defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, are involved, too.
Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all well represented among the finalists.
One positive for the leading clubs has been the success of underdogs Croatia and Morocco, who, between them, knocked out some of the tournament favorites in Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Brazil.
But their runs have still meant star players like Real Madrid's Luka Modric, PSG defender Achraf Hakimi and Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui have remained involved until the penultimate match of the World Cup.
“When we look at this World Cup, the greatest benefit was drawn by smaller teams because their players came in midseason in optimal form,” Dalić said. “They were fit and prepared. When it comes to that aspect of the timing all national teams have benefited, specifically the smaller national teams.”
The World Cup is set to return to its usual June-July period in 2026 when the tournament will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. But amid speculation that Saudi Arabia will bid for it in 2030, the prospect of another midseason tournament could come up again.
“There is another argument for a winter World Cup," said David Dein, a former vice chairman of the English Football Association who believes the tournament in Qatar has been a success. "I know managers won’t like it because they will lose their players at a critical time, but for the World Cup itself as a tournament, the players are fresher. There is no doubt.
“Since I’ve been involved in football we’ve always got club versus country going on,” Dein said. “From FIFA’s point of view, there is a serious argument.”
The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar
The FIFA World Cup is the biggest marketplace in football.
Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe's leading clubs will soon come calling.
And with the transfer window opening in January, Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging players to boost their prospects of a big move.
For instance, Manchester United suddenly has a hole to fill in attack after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract last month.
Liverpool plans to refresh its midfield and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are always on the lookout for the next big thing.
Here are five players who could spark transfer interest after the World Cup:
JUDE BELLINGHAM, ENGLAND
Midfielder Bellingham was already expected to be one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the end of the season, with Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain among his admirers.
His club, Borussia Dortmund, is renowned for selling its star players and Bellingham, 19, is expected to be next.
He lived up to all the hype surrounding him ahead of Qatar with standout performances in England’s run to the quarterfinals.
The only question now appears to be just how much money it will take to win the race for the teenager.
AZZ-EDDINE OUNAHI, MOROCCO
Midfielder, Ounahi, certainly made an impression on former Spain coach Luis Enrique.
“He can really play,” Enrique said after Morocco beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16. “He didn’t stop running, he must be exhausted."
Ounahi, 22, is technically gifted on the ball and appears to have boundless energy to get around the field. He looks like a complete midfielder.
Currently playing for the bottom placed team in the French first division, Angers, he could be one of the big movers after the World Cup.
CODY GAKPO, NETHERLANDS
PSV Eindhoven forward Gakpo was already on Manchester United's radar in the summer and that interest could be renewed in January after Ronaldo's exit.
His three goals in the group stage highlighted his potential to be a prolific striker, which is precisely what United coach Erik ten Hag wants to add to his team.
Gakpo is a very modern forward, who can operate in wide positions or more centrally, which will appeal to a lot of clubs.
“Things can change, but Cody has everything it takes to become a star,” said Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.
GONCALO RAMOS, PORTUGAL
Arguably no player made more of a spectacular impact at the World Cup than Ramos.
As a surprise replacement for Ronaldo in Portugal's lineup against Switzerland in the round of 16, he went on to score a hat trick.
The powerful 21-year-old Benfica forward has already earned admirers after scoring 14 goals for his club before heading off to Qatar. And after producing a performance like that on the biggest stage, his stock will have risen even higher.
JOSKO GVARDIOL, CROATIA
The addition of a protective mask, following a pre-tournament facial injury, made Gvardiol an even more daunting sight for opposition strikers.
The 20-year-old center back was a dominant figure on Croatia's run to the semifinals, with standout performances against Belgium and Brazil.
The RB Leipzig defender has already been linked with a number of top European clubs and it feels like a matter of time before he makes a big move.
An abiding memory of his tournament might be when he was turned inside out by Lionel Messi in the buildup to Argentina's third goal in the 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinals. But he even saw the positive side of that.
"It’s at least something I can talk (about) with my kids one day that I guarded this great, great player,” Gvardiol said.
Morocco looks to the future after World Cup dream ends
Morocco made history, but couldn’t make it past Kylian Mbappé and France.
The first African country to reach the semifinals of the World Cup was eventually beaten by defending champions France, losing 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.
There is still the chance to win the third place match against Croatia on Saturday, but the dream of becoming the first team from outside of Europe or South America to go all the way to a final is over.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui and his players became the unlikeliest story of the World Cup and even in defeat, pushed France all the way.
“My players gave everything. They’ve gone as far as they could," said Regragui. "They wanted to rewrite the history books, but you can’t win a World Cup with miracles, you have to do it with hard work and that’s what we are going to do, keep working.”
EXPECTATION VS. PERFORMANCE
No one could have expected Morocco to break new boundaries for African soccer by making it to the semifinals.
It was also the first Arab nation to go so far at a World Cup.
And it did so on merit - topping a group that contained 2018 finalist Croatia and second-ranked Belgium, before progressing past favorites Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.
But perhaps Morocco's best performance came against France when it had to contend with injuries to key players and conceding a goal inside five minutes. In the face of those challenges it still managed to pressure France for long periods until Randal Kolo Muani's 79th minute strike sealed the win for Les Bleus.
The performance typified Morocco's spirit at this tournament and the quality of its players.
WHO’S OUT?
Regragui has won plenty of admirers for his tactical acumen against some of the giants of international soccer.
It will be interesting to see if any offers come his way from leading club teams in Europe - and whether he would be tempted to take up a new challenge.
He says he is committed to leading Morocco at the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which will come as a relief to the country's fans.
Key defender and captain Romain Saiss is 32 and may have played in his last World Cup, but Morocco has a lot of young players, who could go again in four years when the tournament is held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
WHO’S NEXT?
Midfielder Azz-Eddine Ounahi has been one of the brightest emerging talents at the tournament and could be the subject of interest from leading clubs in January or next summer.
At 22 he is yet to reach his peak and currently plays his club soccer for Angers, the bottom club in France's first division.
Achraf Hakimi is already established at Paris Saint-Germain, but the 24-year-old right back has the potential to develop further and lead a golden generation for Morocco.
WHAT’S NEXT?
First of all Morocco wants to round off an unforgettable World Cup by winning its third place match against Croatia.
Focus will then turn to the African Cup of Nations and Regragui is comfortable with the added expectation after the success in Qatar.
“There’s more pressure. We know that we were often the favorites, but now in the semifinals we couldn't hide,” he said. "I think we will have a bit of time to find our way in the competition. The next match is in March.
“But like I said before, I’m not hiding. If we don’t get to at least the semifinals, then I will leave. It has to be that way.”
Morocco playing seven games at one World Cup is priceless, says Regragui
Morocco may not have reached the World Cup final but the players and supporters can take pride in the fact that they will leave Qatar having played seven games, a first for any African nation, coach Walid Regragui said on Friday.
Morocco's dream run at the World Cup ended when they were beaten by reigning champions France in the semi-finals but they still have the opportunity to leave Qatar on a high when they take on Croatia in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Regragui said he would not make too many changes to the squad as that would upset the team balance but admitted it was a difficult and complicated game for two teams being asked to play after the disappointment of losing their semi-final matches.
"I understand it's important to finish third rather than fourth, but my takeaway is we didn't reach the final... We wanted to play the final on Sunday, not play tomorrow," Regragui said.
"But I told my players this is our seventh World Cup game. If you told any Morocco fan we would be playing our seventh game on Dec. 17, they would be proud.
"Morocco played six World Cup games in 20-odd years and now we've played six games in a month - this is priceless. It's as if we played two World Cups or even more, that's beautiful from an experience point of view."
Regragui said Croatia were a formidable team even if they had not been favoured to repeat their 2018 run, when they finished runners-up in Russia. Their dreams were crushed by Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-final.
"We knew Croatia were going to be one of the best teams in the competition. After the first game (where Morocco and Croatia drew 0-0 in the group stage) we knew the performance was very good," Regragui said.
"A lot of people said Croatia were approaching the end of their cycle and would have the rug swept out from under their feet. Croatia got stick for not beating 'underdogs' Morocco but both teams reached the semi-final.
"There was a lot of hesitation for the first game... Both teams will want to win it (on Saturday) and it will be a great game."
The game could be Croatian midfielder Luka Modric's last with the national team and Regragui praised the Real Madrid man who is still going strong at 37.
"I don't know if it's Modric's last game, he's a competitive warrior and will want to finish his World Cup in style. When he wants to finish on a great note, we should be wary," Regragui said.
"Hats off to Modric. What he's doing at 37 is monumental. He was a Ballon d'Or winner and I completely understand why."
Croatia have no complaints after World Cup exit
Croatia will leave the World Cup with no complaints and their heads held high after being beaten 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-finals, coach Zlatko Dalic said.
A Lionel Messi penalty and two goals by Julian Alvarez sent Argentina through at the expense of the 2018 runners-up and Dalic said his team had suffered a "deserved defeat".
"I congratulate Argentina on reaching the final," the 56-year-old said. "All we can do is pull ourselves together, raise our heads and go to the match for third place.
"Sometimes luck favours you, sometimes not. That's the way it is.
"We have nothing to complain about."
Croatia had the lion's share of possession but just two shots on target, neither of which unduly troubled Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez.
Dalic was left to rue his team's lack of cutting edge.
"We had a lot of good situations, but we weren't mobile," he added. "Especially in the attacking phase, we weren't concrete. We lacked that one real attacker to break through. We didn't do it.
"We know what we are and what we're not. That's it.
"When we conceded the third goal, it was really difficult to come back. It was a deserved defeat.
"If someone had offered us this before the World Cup, we would have accepted it, this is a great success for the Croatian national team and we are proud."
World Cup dreams shattered, Croatia and Morocco dust themselves off for bronze
As Croatia and Morocco pick up the pieces after their World Cup semi-finals defeats, the two teams will welcome the prospect of potentially leaving Qatar on a high when they square up in the third-place playoff on Saturday.
Beating two world class teams in Argentina and France to reach the final proved to be a step too far for Croatia and Morocco, who handsomely defied pre-tournament odds to reach the semis.
Morocco rewrote history along the way when Walid Regragui's fearless squad became the first African team to reach the last four of football's showpiece event.
They will be welcomed home as heroes regardless of the result having not only earned the respect and support of the continent and the Arab world, but also having found a place in the hearts of neutral fans who love a true underdog story.
Croatia and Morocco will face off in Qatar for a second time after playing out a 0-0 draw in their group opener, just as in 2018 when Belgium and England met each other in the group stage and third-place playoff.
"It will be difficult on a mental level. I will give opportunities to those who did not play and we will try to clinch third place," Regragui said.
"The important thing is that we presented a good look to our team and that football in Morocco is not far from the top level."
For 2018 runners-up Croatia, reaching a second consecutive final looked unlikely when they won just one group game.
But through sheer graft and tenacity, two penalty shootout wins over Japan and favourites Brazil earned them a semi-final match with Argentina, where an in-form Lionel Messi was the architect of their destruction.
"Realistically speaking, before the start of the tournament, we would all have accepted reaching the semi-finals. However, we started to dream about the trophy," Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer said.
"Still, we will give everything we've got on Saturday and try to win the bronze medal."
For Croatia it represented an opportunity missed to crown their golden generation of players, with coach Zlatko Dalic confirming most of them will not play in the next World Cup.
"I told the players they need to keep their heads up, be proud of giving their maximum and be ready, we must prepare to fight for third place," Dalic said.
"There is no blame on our guys, I congratulate them for everything they've done at this World Cup. Now we have to get up, dust ourselves off and try to win the bronze medal."
Morocco and Croatia play for 3rd place at World Cup
To some, it's little more than a meaningless exhibition match. To others, it's a chance to become “immortal.”
The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a confusing concept.
“You are so disappointed, you’ve just lost a semifinal and then two days later you have to go back out there,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said Friday.
Regragui's history-making team — the first African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals — will play Croatia on Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.
“It’s like the booby prize," Regragui said. “I am sorry for speaking like this. I understand that it should be important, I understand that it is better to finish third than fourth, but for, me my takeaway is that we just didn’t get to the final.”
Morocco's run to the semifinals in Qatar provided the most improbable story of the tournament. The team was also the first Arab nation to go so far in soccer's biggest event, generating an outpouring of pride among Arab countries.
After such a wild and dizzying ride, it's understandable that Regragui sounded so flat when looking ahead to the match against Croatia. It's also a measure of his own ambition that he ends an unforgettable tournament for African soccer with a sense of disappointment after being beaten by defending champion France 2-0.
“Yes, finishing third would be great for our image. We would be on the podium," the coach said. “But you know what, even if we win the game tomorrow we won’t have got to the final and we won’t have won the World Cup.”
The atmosphere from the Croatian side has been more upbeat.
The runners-up from the last World Cup in Russia lost to Argentina 3-0 in the other semifinal match, but their players have spoken of the importance of winning another medal.
Forward Andrej Kramarić described it as the chance to “become an immortal hero in your country."
“Eight of us from (the tournament in) Russia understand that feeling of winning a medal at the World Cup and we have a lot of players who haven’t experienced that and would love to do that because it’s something that will stay with you for the rest of their life,” Kramarić said.
Luka Modric, who is likely playing in his last World Cup, had similar thoughts.
“We need to leave everything to win the bronze medal and let our fans celebrate one more time,” he said.
To finish second and third in back-to-back World Cups would further secure the legacy of a golden generation for Croatia.
“Saturday’s match is not a small one for us, but a big final, a fight for third place, for a medal," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said. "We have to prepare in every sense. It’s a big thing if we take the bronze medal, that would be great.
"The difference is being third or fourth in the world, we will do everything to do that.”
Morocco and Croatia have already played each other at this year's World Cup, a 0-0 draw in the group stage.
“We know that Croatia got a lot of stick because they weren’t able to beat Morocco,” Regragui said. “Morocco was one of the underdogs and now we both reached the semifinals.”
Injured Morocco center back Romain Saiss, the team's captain, will miss the game after lasting only 21 minutes against France. Noussair Mazraoui, also substituted in that match, is a doubt.
“We have really, really pushed our players to the limits, but they still want to go out tomorrow and play again," Regragui said. "But we are not going to be taking risks tomorrow for some of our players.”
Croatia and Morocco will come face to face for the second time at the FIFA World Cup 2022 after playing out a goalless draw in the group stage of the tournament last month.
But the context of the two matches are vastly different. The last time these two teams met, the tournament was still in its infancy, the two teams brimming with hope, with a spring in their feet. Now the teams will meet a day short of the final day of the event with players physically and mentally tired. Yet the two teams have one more match to play to settle the debate of the third-best team of this World Cup.
Although in the words of former Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal the third place play-off "has got nothing to do whatsoever with sport".
Croatia and Morrocco head into this third-place play-off after going down in their semi-final matches against Argentina and France respectively.
First Croatia's dreams of playing back-to-back finals were crushed by Argentina as La Albiceleste cruised to a clinical 3-0 win in the first semi-final. A day later France denied Morrocco the chance to become the first African nation to play a FIFA World Cup final, by registering a comfortable 2-0 victory.
But Croatia and Morroco can be very proud of what they managed to achieve in Qatar.
Despite who lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, the FIFA World Cup 2022 forever be remembered for Morocco's heroics. The Atlas Lions defied all odds to pave their way to the semis. The draw against Croatia was followed by wins over footballing giants Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. The team also tested France till the dying minutes of the match.
The only "easy" opponent in this tournament it was Canada, whom they beat 2-1 to finish top of their Group. Up until the semifinal, they hadn't conceded a single goal from an opposition player with the only blot on their immaculate defensive record being an own-goal conceded against Canada.
Croatia followed that goalless draw with an emphatic 4-1 over Canada reminding everyone that they were in Qatar for bigger things. They were then held for a goalless draw by Belgium, but what followed next, is the true testament to this team's physical and mental grit.
Like the 2018 tournament, Croatia had to dig deep in their knock-out games. First, they eliminated Japan via penalty shoot-outs with goalkeeper Dominik Livaković proving to be the hero. The team reached its zenith in the quarterfinals.
Croatia dished out a tactical masterclass as they prevented heavy favourites Brazil, from scoring a goal for 105 minutes. Yet five-time champions Brazil managed to ultimately break the deadlock via a magical moment from their talisman Neymar in extra-time. Croatia were three minutes away from being shown the exit door, yet their indomitable spirit ultimately triumphed as they grabbed the equalizer in the 117th minute to bring yet another penalty shoot-out into play. Livaković was again the saviour as the world's pre-tournament favourites Brazil were dumped out.
After all those highs and lows will the Fiery Ones be left with enough fire in their bellies to produce one more masterclass? After how loud they have already roared in Qatar, will this pride of Atlas Lions manage to hunt down another adversary? That we shall know after the final kick at the Khalifa International stadium.
Form Guide (last five matches)
Croatia: L-W-W-D-W
Morocco: L-W-W-W-W
Head to Head
Matches played: 2
Croatia win: 1
Draw: 1
Morocco win: 0
Team News
Croatia team news
Defender Josip Stanisic will be missing this match due to an injury. Captain Luka Modric was taken-off in the dying minutes of the match against Argentina after all the hard work he has previously put in the tournament. His participation in the tournament also remains dicey.
Morocco team news
Romain Saiss could barely play against France and was forced to leave the field in the opening minutes of the match. He is highly unlikely to play against Croatia. Nayef Aguerd picked up an injury before the semi-final and may not be risked for this game.
Possible starting XIs
Croatia possible starting XI
Livaković, Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Vlasic, Petkovic, Majer
Morocco possible starting XI
Bounou, Hakimi, Dari, Yamiq, Mazaroui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Ezzalzouli, Ziyesh, En-Nesyri, Boufal
Betting odds (bet365)
Croatia win: 11/8
Morocco win: 21/10
Predictions
The two downbeat teams could settle for a goalless match for 120 minutes and then the match to be decided in penalties. Expect Morocco to edge out Croatia in the shoot-outs.
Where to watch
The match kick-off at 8.30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be streamed live via the Jio Cinema app.