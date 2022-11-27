FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs Uruguay: Portugal are a win away from securing a Last 16 spot as they come face-to-face with an Uruguay side that is itching for a win. An Edinson Cavani brace eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup when the two sides met at the grandest stage last time. This is only the second World Cup encounter between the A Selecao and La Celeste. so Portugal will be able to seek revenge from four years ago?

In the last five editions, the farthest Portugal have reached is fourth place. A Selecao achieved this noteworthy feat in 2006. The last time Portugal crashed out of the World Cup in its group stages was in 2014, when they finished level on points with the USA and went out because of a poor goal difference.

A boisterous atmosphere is expected to set the mood as Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal onto the pitch in what is probably his final World Cup. The 37-year-old scored the opening goal of the match from the penalty spot in the previous game against Ghana and became the first player to score at five World Cups. The Black Stars were quite resilient as they fought back, but at the end of the game, A Selecao emerged on top with a 3-2 victory and touched the summit of Group H. With 118 goals in his pocket, Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer in international football, and it is no big secret that the striker will be poised to add more to that tally against Uruguay.

On the injury front, Fernando Santos has a couple of concerns. FC Porto midfielder Otavio is struggling with a hamstring problem and is unlikely to feature against La Celeste. Paris Saint Germain left-back Nuno Mendes has also missed training due to a muscle injury.

Unlike Portugal, Uruguay have already won the competition twice, but that was way back in 1930 and 1950. The inaugural World Cup of 1930 was nabbed by La Celeste in their own backyard, and the second title also came in Latin America when they lifted the golden trophy in Brazil in 1950. Uruguay were quite impressive in the qualifiers for this edition as they finished third, only behind giants Brazil and Argentina. Luis Suarez, who is playing his final World Cup, finished with eight goals.

La Celeste will be bidding adieu to Suarez, Cavani and Diego Godin after the conclusion of this World Cup. Uruguay’s appearance at this World Cup has been labelled the Last Dance for the aforementioned veterans. Suarez and Godin started La Celeste’s previous game against South Korea, while Cavani came on to replace Suarez in the 64th minute. However, the two-time winners had to settle for a point after a goalless draw. In the game against Portugal, Uruguay will still be without Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, but will still be looking to clinch three points to boost their chances of reaching the next round.

Team News: Portugal will be without the services of Nuno Mendes and Otavio. Uruguay will without defender Ronald Araujo.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Portugal: W - W - L - W - L

Uruguay: D - W - L - W - D

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 3

Portugal Wins: 1

Uruguay Wins: 1

Draw: 1

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Portugal: 1.95

Uruguay: 4.20

Draw: 3.50

Predicted Line-Ups:

Portugal Possible Starting 11 (4-3-1-2): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pereira, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo.

Uruguay Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Rochet; Caceras, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez.

Predictions

Both teams were slightly weak on the attacking front in their first matches of the tournament. Yet, both should find the back on the net in this fixture and the match could get in a 1-1 draw.