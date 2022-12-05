History books favour Switzerland as they lock horns with the mighty Portuguese in an effort to propel themselves into the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954. On the other hand, Portugal will be eyeing their first last-8 qualification since 2006. Both sides have met each other earlier this year in the UEFA Nations League. A Selecao thumped the Swiss 4-0 before the Rossocrociati nabbed a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

UEFA Euro 2016 Champions Portugal are one step away from securing what would be only their third-ever World Cup quarter-finals as they face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday, December 7.

In the last edition, A Selecao were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Uruguay. Their opponents, meanwhile, will be aiming for their first quarter-finals qualification after 68 years. The Rossocrociati, like their opponents, crashed out in the Round of 16 in the last edition when they lost to Sweden.

The last five editions have not been a fairytale for Portugal, as they have only gone past the Round of 16 once. That happened in 2006 when they finished fourth. Apart from that, A Selecao have exited the tournament in the group stages of the 2002 and 2014 World Cups and gone only as far as the last-16 in the 2010 and 2018 editions.

This could also be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup, so that could see A Selecao stepping up their game and not just making it through to the next stage but also aiming for the grand prize.

A strong start in the group stages handed Portugal a spot in the Round of 16 with a game to spare. In the opener, A Selecao defeated Ghana 3-2 before securing three more points and a clean sheet against Uruguay with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

With a spot in the last-16 booked, Coach Fernando Santos decided to field a second-string side in the final group stage encounter against South Korea. The Portuguese started on the front foot and led after just five minutes. However, they fell prey to late goals and ended up losing 2-1.

Santos will field the strongest possible side against the Swiss, as he is still without three of his squad players. FC Porto’s winger Otavio is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Paris Saint-Germain duo Nuno Mendes and Danilo Pereira are sidelined because of thigh and rib injuries, respectively. Apart from that, Santos has all his players available and gunning to go. Portugal are likely to field the same eleven that eased past Uruguay in the group stages, led by their talisman Ronaldo.

Switzerland are no strangers to the Round of 16 phase at the World Cup. Playing in their twelfth World Cup, this will be their eighth quarter-final appearance. In the last four editions, the Rossocrociati have reached this stage three times. They were eliminated in the group stage of the 2010 World Cup. However, the last-16 is the farthest the Swiss have reached lately, as they were beaten at this stage in the World Cups of 2006, 2014, and 2018. The last time the Rossocrociati went beyond the Round of 16 was when they hosted the tournament in 1954.

The World Cup voyage for Switzerland started with a narrow 1-0 victory over Cameroon, with Breel Embolo scoring the only goal of the match. Three points were on the board when they faced tournament favourites Brazil in the next game. The Rossocrociati kept the Canarinho at bay till the 83rd minute before Casemiro handed them their first loss of the campaign. In the final game against a staunch Serbian side, the Swiss huffed and puffed as they came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 and clinched the last-16 spot on the final day.

Coach Murat Yakin will be concerned as ambiguity looms over the fitness of his first-choice shot-stopper Yans Sommer and centre-back Nico Elvedi. Sommer did not feature in the crucial match against Serbia as Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel took his place between the sticks. Newcastle United’s defender Fabian Schar replaced Elvedi at the heart of defence in the same game. The Borussia Monchengladbach duo of Sommer and Elvedi were out because of an apparent cold and may be fit enough to start the game against Portugal

Team News: Portugal are still without the services of Otavio, Nuno Mendes, and Danilo Pereira. Switzerland could be without Nico Elvedi and Yans Sommer.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Portugal: L - W - W - W - L

Switzerland: W - L - W - L - W

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 26

Portugal Wins: 9

Switzerland Wins: 11

Draw: 6

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Portugal: 1.90

Switzerland: 4.50

Draw: 3.25

Predicted Line-Ups:

Portugal Possible Starting 11 (4-3-1-2): Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; Carvalho, Neves, Silva; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo.

Switzerland Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.

Prediction:

Portugal 2 - 1 Switzerland