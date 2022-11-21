English
sports News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Ecuador off to flying start against Qatar in Group A

Points Table, FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Get the updated Fifa World Cup 2022 table after each football match and the ranking and standings of the teams in the points table along with their wins and losses.

Hosts Qatar were consigned to an embarrassing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The win for Ecuador takes them to the top of Group A. Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table.

Check the complete FIFA World Cup 2022 Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues, and kick-off times in IST here.
Group A
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Ecuador110020+23
Netherlands--------
Senegal--------
Qatar100102-20
Also Read: 10 budding stars who will look to make a mark on FIFA World Cup debut in Qatar
Group B
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
England
Iran
USA
Wales
Also Read: Ten top footballers, apart from Ronaldo and Messi, likely to be playing their last World Cup
Group C
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Also Read: Clubs with most players at FIFA World Cup 2022
Group D
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia
Also Read: From the controversial Jabulani to Al Rihla in Qatar - the official FIFA World Cup match balls have their own history
Group E
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Also Read: Lusail Stadium to Stadium 974 — These 8 venues will host FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar
Group F
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Also Read: Over 2.89 million tickets sold for Qatar World Cup 2022: Check attendance of previous 9 editions
Group G
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Also Read: Lampard's disallowed goal to Zidane's head-butt 10 most controversial moments from FIFA World Cups
Group H
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
Portugal
 Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
 
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 - Top ten defenders to watch out for at the showpiece event in Qatar
