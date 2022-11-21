FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Ecuador off to flying start against Qatar in Group A

Points Table, FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Get the updated Fifa World Cup 2022 table after each football match and the ranking and standings of the teams in the points table along with their wins and losses.
Hosts Qatar were consigned to an embarrassing 0-2 defeat at the hands of Ecuador in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The win for Ecuador takes them to the top of Group A. Here is the updated FIFA World Cup 2022 points table.
Check the complete FIFA World Cup 2022 Full schedule, fixtures, teams, venues, and kick-off times in IST here.
Group A
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Netherlands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Senegal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
Group B
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|England
|Iran
|USA
|Wales
Group C
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Argentina
|Saudi Arabia
|Mexico
|Poland
Group D
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|France
|Australia
|Denmark
|Tunisia
Group E
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Spain
|Costa Rica
|Germany
|Japan
Group F
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Belgium
|Canada
|Morocco
|Croatia
Group G
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Brazil
|Serbia
|Switzerland
|Cameroon
Group H
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Portugal
|Ghana
|Uruguay
|South Korea
