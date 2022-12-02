With the Netherlands finishing at the top of Group A and the USMNT finishing second in Group B, the first Round of 16 clash was set. For the US, qualifying for the last 16 stage of the tournament is already a big achievement. Any more positive results from here on will be an added bonus for the team. But for the Netherlands, a face-off against the US is a chance to go through to the quarterfinals and then hope to recreate the success of 2010 and 2014, when the team qualified for the final and the semifinals respectively.

The Netherlands and the United States of America are poised to kick off the Round of 16 leg of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when the two teams meet for the knock-out match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

Netherlands road to Round of 16

The Netherlands topped Group A of the tournament which included hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal.

The Oranje began their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in style as they defeated Senegal 2-0. Rising star Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen found the back of the net as the Dutch rounded off a comfortable win.

Next, the Louis van Gaal-coached side faced Ecuador. Gakpo was again the goal-scorer for the Oranje but Ecuador captain Enner Valencia fired in an equalizer as the match finished in a 1-1 stalemate.

Gakpo scored a goal for the third game in succession in the Netherlands' final group game against Qatar. His goal was followed by a goal from midfielder Frankie de Jong. The hosts could not breach the Dutch defense and the match finished 2-0 in the Netherlands' favour.

With two wins and a draw, the Netherlands finished at the top of Group A.

USMNT's road to Round of 16

The United States men's national team was in Group B alongside England, Wales, and Iran.

The team's tournament opener was against Wales. The match started on the right note for the Americans as Timothy Weah scored the team's first goal of the tournament. But the team conceded a penalty in the second half and Welsh skipper Gareth Bale cooly converted from the spot. The two teams thus walked away from the match with honours even.

Next, the United States had the task of preserving its unbeaten record in the FIFA World Cup finals against an upbeat England side. Neither team managed to find the back of the net for the whole of the 90 minutes as the USMNT not only maintained its record but also clinched another crucial point.

After keeping their unbeaten record against England intact, the US, in its final group stage fixture, had the challenge to beat Iran for the first time in the tournament's history to march into the Round of 16. American midfielder Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the USA vs Iran match as the US defeated Iran for the first time in the FIFA World Cup finals.

Two draws and one win meant that the USMNT was the runner-up of Group B behind England.

With the Netherlands finishing at the top of Group A and the USMNT finishing second in Group B, the first Round of 16 clash was set.

Both teams are back in the FIFA World Cup finals after missing the tournament four years ago in Russia.

For the US, qualifying for the last 16 stage of the tournament is already a big achievement. Any more positive results from here on will be an added bonus for the team. But for the Netherlands, a face-off against the US is a chance to go through to the quarterfinals and then hope to recreate the success of 2010 and 2014, when the team qualified for the final and the semifinals respectively.

Form Guide (last five matches)

The Netherlands: W-D-W-W-W

The USA: W-D-D-D-L

Head to head

Matches played: 5

The Netherlands wins: 4

Draws: 0

The USA wins: 1

Team News

The Netherlands team news

Netherlands' boss Louis van Gaal would be delighted to read the fitness bulletin of his team ahead of this knock-out game. There are no injury concerns in the camp and he can pick the best 11 players for his starting XI.

The USA team news

Christian Pulisic could not complete the entire course of 90 minutes against Iran and had to be subbed off due to an injury. His participation looks unlikely but considering the enormity of the match, the team management could wait up until just before the kick-off to decide his inclusion in the team. Midfielder Jost Sargent also remains doubtful for this fixture following his ankle injury.

Possible starting XIs

Netherlands possible starting XI

Formation (3-4-1-2)

Noppert, Ake, van-Dijk, Timber, Blind, Jong, Roon, Dumfries, Klaasen, Gakpo, Bergwijn

USA possible starting XI

Turner, Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Weah, Wright, Aaronson

Betting odds (bet365)

The Netherlands win: 10/11

The USA win: 10/3

Predictions

The USMNT would not be a walkover for the Netherlands. The Americans will give a tough fight to the Europeans. But the experience of the Europeans will help them prevail in this knock-out match. Expect the Netherlands to win the match by 3 goals to 1.

Where to watch and kick-off time:

The match will kick off at 8.30 pm IST on Saturday, December 3, and will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the JioCinema app.