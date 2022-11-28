Two losses in their first two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has meant that hosts Qatar cannot go through to the next round of the tournament. Qatar are now the first team since South Africa to have failed to get out of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup finals. With nothing to play for Qatar could come out all guns blazing and hope to spoil Netherlands' party before bowing out of the tournament.

Hosts Qatar will be playing for pride when they take on the Netherlands in their final Group A game at Al Bayat Stadium on Tuesday, November 29.

Qatar became the first team of FIFA World Cup 2022 to fail to qualify for the round of 16 after losing their opening two fixtures of the tournament. Qatar took on Ecuador in the tournament opener and were consigned to a 0-2 loss. Qatar then lost 1-3 to Senegal.

The loss against Senegal ended Qatar's chances to qualify for the knock-out stage of the World Cup. Qatar are now also the first team since South Africa to have failed to get out of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup finals.

While not much is at stake for Qatar, their opponents, the Netherlands, cannot afford to take things easy. Although the Netherlands sit pretty at the top of the group before the match, any slip-up against Qatar could mean the Dutch might have to settle for second spot in the group. The second place in Group A would imply that the Netherlands, on paper, could face the best team of Group B.

The Netherlands started their World Cup campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Senegal. The Netherlands' plan to seal qualification for the next stage just after two matches was spoiled as they were then held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador.

With nothing to play for Qatar could come out all guns blazing and hope to spoil Netherlands' party before bowing out of the tournament.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Netherlands: D-W-W-W-W

Qatar: L-L-D-L-L

Head-to-head

Tuesday will mark the first time that the two teams will be meeting in an international competitive match.

Team News

The Netherlands team news

Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been confined to come off the bench against Senegal and Ecuador due to lack of match fitness. He is again expected to be on the bench. Midfielder Marten De Roon is also doubtful to be in the starting XI.

Matthijs De Ligt did not get a place in the starting XI against Ecuador but he is in line to start against Ecuador.

Qatar team news

Qatar have no injury concern ahead of their final match of the World Cup. Mohammed Muntari, who netted Qatar's first-ever World Cup goal, merits a place in the starting XI.

Possible Starting XIs

Netherlands

Formation (3-4-1-2)

Noppert, Aké, van-Dijk, Ligt, Blind, Koopmeiners, Jong, Dumfries, Klaassen, Gakpo, Bergwin,

Qatar

Formation (3-4-1-2)

Barsham, Salman, Khoukhi, Hassan, Mohammad, Haydos, Boudiaf, Ahmed, Muntari, Ali, Afif

Betting odds

Netherlands win: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

Qatar win: 12/1

Predictions

Netherlands experience and quality should see them register a comprehensive 3-0 win over the hosts.

Where to watch and kick-off time:

The match will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Monday, November 29, and will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on the JioCinema app.