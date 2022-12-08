Despite meeting five times in the World Cup, this is only the second time the two teams will meet at the quarter-final stage. The last and only time these two sides met at this stage of the competition was in 1998 when the Netherlands beat Argentina 2-1.

Three giant steps till the golden trophy from here as spectators and squads gear up for the quarter-final clash between Netherlands and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, December 10.

There is a lot of World Cup history between the two nations, as they have clashed at the grandest stage five times in the past. The latest one came in the semi-final of the 2014 World Cup, where La Albiceleste defeated the Flying Dutchmen 4-2 on penalties.

Despite meeting five times in the World Cup, this is only the second time the two teams will meet at the quarter-final stage. The last and only time these two sides met at this stage of the competition was in 1998 when the Netherlands beat Argentina 2-1.

The Netherlands have scored eight goals in four games so far, and these eight have come from six different goalscorers. At the other end of the pitch, the Dutch have been defensively astute, keeping two clean sheets, and have conceded just two goals so far. The Netherlands, unlike their opponents, are undefeated in this tournament with three wins and a draw.

PSV attacker Cody Gakpo is enjoying his run-out in this World Cup as he is Oranje’s top-scorer with three goals in four games. After firing a blank in the Round of 16 against the USA, the 23-year-old will be eager to get his name back on the scoresheet in the quarter-final against Argentina.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen is also enjoying his time on the pitch. The 29-year-old has a goal and a couple of assists to his name. Meanwhile, the Dutch also pose a massive threat down the flanks, where Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind operate as wing-backs. The Dutch duo has scored two goals and notched three assists in the World Cup so far.

Argentina got off to a shaky start in this World Cup as they suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening encounter. However, La Albiceleste recovered from that dismal defeat and won all three games they played after that. In all four games played, the two-time winners have scored seven goals, conceded three, and managed two shutouts.

Talisman Lionel Messi has been responsible for half of the goals Argentina have scored in this competition. Despite seeing a penalty saved against Poland, the 35-year-old has scored three goals and nabbed one assist so far. The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has a goal contribution in every game that he has played.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez fired blanks in the first two games of the group stage. In the third game, the 25-year-old was benched, and Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez got his first start of the tournament. The 22-year-old immediately got on the scoresheet and then scored in his second start in the last-16 to cement his place in the starting eleven.

Team News: No injury major injury concerns for the Netherlands, while Argentina have three. Alejandro Gomez is doubtful ahead of the game as he is recovering from an ankle injury. Angel Di Maria was sidelined during the last game because of a thigh injury, and Rodrigo De Paul could also miss the game due to a muscle injury

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Netherlands

: W - W - D - W - W

Argentina: W - W - W - L - W

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 9

Netherlands Wins: 4

Argentina Wins: 3

Draw: 2

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Netherlands: 3.60

Argentina: 2.20

Predicted Line-Ups:

Netherlands Possible Starting 11 (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.

Argentina Possible Starting 11 (4-3-1-2): E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Fernandez, Allister, Paredes; Messi; L. Martinez, Alvarez.

Prediction:

Netherlands 2 - 1 Argentina