FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 Preview: Atlas Lions look to keep dream alive against rampant La Roja

FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Spain: Morocco qualified for the Round of 16 for only the second time in their history, after beating Canada 2-1 and will look to secure a first-ever quarter-final appearance as they take on 2010 champions Spain.

The 2010 World Champions Spain now face Morocco in the Round of 16 of the 2022 edition of the World Cup in Qatar as both sides lock horns at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan on Wednesday, December 7. Morocco are making only their second-ever appearance in the last 16 of the World Cup since last reaching this stage back in 1986.

Walid Regragui's men have been in stunning form off late, currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will be looking to become the first Moroccan team to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals.

They began their campaign in Qatar with a 0-0 draw against 2018 Runners-Up Croatia. However, they followed that up with back-to-back victories against Belgium and Canada to finish at the top of Group F.

Also Read |

Morocco frustrated World No. 2 ranked Belgium for long periods before Romain Saiss opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and Zakaria Aboukhlal added an injury time goal to seal a 2-0 victory. The Atlas Lions then scored two early goals against Canada with Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri finding the back of the net.

They conceded their first goal at the tournament as Nayef Aguerd deflected a cross past his own keeper but Morocco managed to hold on for a 2-1 victory.

Spain meanwhile started the competition with a rampant 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. Ferran Torres netted a brace while Gavi became Spain’s youngest ever World Cup player and scorer in that tie.

La Roja were then held to a 1-1 draw against Germany as Niclas Fulkrug’s late strike cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener. Morata scored his third in as many games at the tournament to give Spain a 1-0 lead against Japan in their final group game.

However, head coach Luis Enrique was left fuming as Spain conceded twice in the second half to lose 2-1 and hence finish second in Group E.

Enrique’s men have played some scintillating football in patches but will face a stern test against a well-drilled Moroccan team who defend well and are more than capable of hurting teams on the break with the likes of Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal.

Enrique has led Spain to the semi-final of Euro 2020 last year and to the final of the European Nations League where they lost to France. Morocco meanwhile are looking to make their first quarter-final appearance at the World Cup.

Morocco vs Spain Team News:

Morocco number one keeper Yassine Bounou, missed the win over Belgium as he had to withdraw at the last second but was able to play against Canada and will keep his place for this game. Achraf Hakimi seemed to suffer an ankle injury and missed training but should be fit to start.

For Spain, Cezar Azpilicueta came off at half-time against Japan with pain in his calf and is a doubt for this game.

Morocco vs Spain Head-To-Head Record:

Matches played: 3

Morocco wins: 0

Spain wins: 2

Draws: 1

Morocco vs Spain Form Guide: (Last five games, most recent first)

Morocco: W-W-D-W-D

Spain: L-D-W-W-W

Morocco vs Spain Predicted Starting XIs:

Morocco Possible Starign XI (4-2-3-1): Bounou, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Spain Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Simon, Carvajal. Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Olmo.

Betting Odds (Bet365)

Morocco win: 7.00

Draw: 3.75

Spain win: 1.57

Morocco vs Spain Prediction: Morocco have proved difficult to break down in the tournament but Spain will fancy their chances with the creative players in their team and should come out 2-0 winners.

Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 6 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.