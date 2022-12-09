FIFA World Cup 2022's surprise package Morocco after hunting down Spain in the Round of 16 will be aiming to stop Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in their quarterfinal clash. Should Morocco go past Portugal they will become the first African nation to reach the semi-final stage in the history of FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2022's surprise package Morocco will look to pull off yet another shock result when they take on Portugal in their quarterfinal tie against Al-Thumama Stadium on Saturday, December 10.

How Morocco managed to reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022

At the start of the tournament, Morocco were drawn in Group F along with Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

Morocco began their Qatar sojourn in an astounding fashion as they held the 2018 finalists Croatia to a goalless draw. The draw against Croatia was backed by a 2-0 drubbing of Belgium. In their final group game they registered a 2-1 win against Canada.

Two wins and a draw in the group stage meant that Morocco topped the group ahead of fancied Croatia.

Topping Group F meant Morocco would face Spain, who had finished second in Group E, for their Round of 16 match.

The Round of 16 clash between 2010 champions Spain and Morocco proved to be an engrossing affair. With neither team able to breach their opponent's defense after a tussle of 120 minutes, the match had to be settled via penalty shoot-outs. In the shoot-out, Morocco's shot-stopper Yassine Bounou turned hero as he blocked three strikes from the spot to gift his team a much-deserved win.

Portugal's road to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Portugal were part of Group H, a group that also had South Korea, Uruguay, and Ghana.

Portugal's first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 was an entertaining affair against Ghana. In a five-goal affair, Portugal edged past their African rivals 3-2. Next Portugal faced Uruguay. Portugal kept a clean sheet while they scored twice against the South Americans to secure two successive wins.

Back-to-back wins meant that Portugal ensured a place in the last-16 stage of the tournament. With their place in the knock-out stage already confirmed Portugal took on South Korea in the last group-stage match. In a surprise outcome, South Korea upstaged Portugal 2-1.

A record of two wins and one loss resulted in Portugal finishing at the top of the group ahead of South Korea.

Next Portugal geared up to play Switzerland in their Round of 16 match. The match between Portugal and Switzerland proved a lopsided affair as the Portuguese slotted six goals past the Swiss defense while conceding only once to march into the quarterfinals.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Morocco: W-W-W-D-W

Portugal: W-L-W-W-W

Head to Head

Matches played: 2

Morocco wins: 1

Draws: 0

Portugal wins: 1

Team news

Morocco team news

Defender Romain Saiss struggled with hamstring pain in the dying minutes of the match against Spain. He could be assessed just ahead of the match before the team management makes a call on his inclusion. Defender Nayef Aguerd has also been ruled out of the match following a groin injury.

Portugal team news

Defender Nuno Mendes has been ruled out of the World Cup after he picked up a thigh injury. Danilo Pereira was excluded from the team's squad for the match against Switzerland. He could continue to remain on the sidelines.

Possible starting XIs

Morocco possible starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Bounou, Mazraoui, Saïss, El-Yamiq, Hakimi, Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi, Boufal, En-Nesyri, Ziyech

Portugal possible starting XI

Formation (4-3-3)

Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Otávio, Carvalho, Silva, Fernandes, Ramos, Félix

Betting odds (bet365)

Morocco win: 19/4

Portugal win: 4/6

Predictions

Expect either side to score one goal each and then the match to be stretched into penalty shoot-outs. Portugal should edge out Morocco in the penalties.

Where to watch and kick-off time: