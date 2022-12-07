English
sports News

Yassine Bounou — Morocco's goalkeeper and man of the moment in penalty shoot-outs to ouster Spain
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 12:50:16 AM IST (Published)

Although it was a team effort but one man who stood out for Morocco in the crunch moment was the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The Moroccon shot-stopper also created a bit of history for himself as he became the first African goalkeeper ever to save two penalties in a FIFA World Cup penalty shootout. Here is everything you need to know about Yassine Bounou

FIFA World Cup 2022 continued to churn out shocking results as 2010 champions Spain were shown the exit door by Morocco after their Round of 16 match at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on with Spanish-born Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes. The win took the North African nation to its first-ever quarterfinal.
Also Read: Morocco dump Spain out of FIFA World Cup 2022 by winning penalty shoot-outs 3-0, here are some of the biggest upsets in WC finals
Hakimi, a product of the Real Madrid youth system, calmly slotted his penalty past Unai Simon in Spain's goal to seal Morocco's 3-0 win in the shootout.
During the 90 minutes plus extra time, Spain dominated possession but failed to create many clear chances against Morocco’s stubborn defense.
Morocco advanced to a quarter-final clash. It was a historic occasion as Morocco became only the fourth African team to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, and Ghana in 2010. Morocco also became the first African nation to win a penalty shoot-out in the FIFA World Cup finals.
Although it was a team effort but one man who stood out for Morocco in the crunch moment was the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The Moroccon shot-stopper also created a bit of history for himself as he became the first African goalkeeper ever to save two penalties in a FIFA World Cup penalty shootout.
 
 
Here is everything you need to know about Yassine Bounou
Thirty-one-year-old Yassine Bounou was born in Canada and moved to Morocco at an early age. He played for the Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca before he joined Atletico De Madrid's B team in 2012. Bounou continued to progress in Spain's club football as he left Atletico De Madrid's B team to join Real Zaragoza two years later. In 2016, Bounou was back in Madrid and this time he was part of  Atletico's first team. Bounou has become a regular in La Liga as he has also played for Spanish clubs Girona and Sevilla too. He was part of the Sevilla team that won the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season.  In total, he has played 144 La Liga matches for Atletico, Girona and Sevilla and kept 52 clean sheets. He also has a goal to his name which he scored for Sevilla during the 2020/21 campaign.
Bounou made his international debut for Morocco at the age of 22 and since won 49 caps. His record for Morocco is impressive as he has maintained 31 clean sheets from those 49 games.
Watch - Louis van Gaal enters team hotel dancing as Dutch celebrate quarter-final passage 
