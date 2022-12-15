King vs heir apparent: How Messi and Mbappe stack up ahead of the WC final showdown

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi may be teammates at club level for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but they’ll be on opposite sides for France and Argentina respectively when the two teams clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final.

Two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars will clash for the ultimate prize in football, the FIFA World Cup trophy, when Argentina and France lock horns in Qatar on Sunday, December 18.

Both 35-year-old Lionel Messi and 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe are the undisputed stars of their respective nations and while the Argentine is regarded as one of the greatest to have ever graced the game, his colleague from Paris is heir-apparent to the top of the football world.

While Mbappe has already tasted glory once in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Messi is chasing the trophy which has eluded him all throughout his career. Messi is looking to emulate the late Argentine legend, Diego Maradona, who dragged his nation to their second and most recent World Cup triumph in Mexico in 1986.

Ahead of the mouthwatering showdown between these two stars, here’s a look at how they stack up against each other statistically going into the World Cup decider in Qatar.

Current Form This Season for PSG

Both, Messi and Mbappe, have hit the ground running for PSG in the 2022-23 season. While Mbappe has always shone for PSG, Messi needed time to acclimatise after making the switch from his boyhood club Barcelona at the start of last season.

Messi has already caught up with his previous season's performance with seven goals and 10 assists from just 13 league games this season.

Mbappe meanwhile has been on a goal-scoring spree netting 12 times from just 14 Ligue 1 games and also providing two assists.

FIFA World Cup stats

While Messi is a tournament veteran, playing in his fifth and final FIFA World Cup, Mbappe is still a young gun featuring in just his second edition. However, Mbappe has already laid his hands on the elusive World Cup trophy in 2018, while the closest Messi came was a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Germany in the 2014 Final.

When it comes to goals, Messi has 11 goals from 25 matches and Mbappe is hot on his heels with nine goals from just 13 games. However, Messi is characteristically well ahead in terms of assists with eight compared to just two for Mbappe.

In the ongoing tournament, both Messi and Mbappe are locked in a private battle for the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot. Both players have scored five goals each but Messi leads the goal contribution chart with three assists compared to two for Mbappe.

Trophy Cabinets

The 35-year-old Messi has had a stunning career and the World Cup trophy is the only major accolade missing from his impressive trophy cabinet. Messi is a 10-time La Liga champion, four-time Champions League winner and three-time FIFA Club World Cup winner with Barcelona. He has also been crowned French Champion in Ligue 1 with PSG last season.

On the international level, Messi was an Olympic gold medal winner (2008) and more recently won his first major international title with La Albiceleste lifting the Copa America trophy in 2021.

Mbappe on the other hand is just starting out but has already lifted the coveted World Cup trophy. The Frenchman is a five-time champion in the French league, including one title with AS Monaco. However, he’s yet to taste victory on the European stage.

On the international level, Mbappe recently added the UEFA National League title in 2021 to his cabinet which also includes an under-19 European Champion medal from 2016.

Race to the Ballon D’or

With the current Ballon D’or winner, Karim Benzema, missing from the action in Qatar, both Messi and Mbappe are in the running for one of the top individual laurels in football. PSG has reached the knockout stage in this UEFA Champions League edition and so, the World Cup final's outcome may have a big say in deciding the next Ballon D’or winner.

Messi is the all-time record winner of the annual football award presented to the world’s best male player of the season. The Argentine has won the award seven times, with his most recent win coming in 2021.

Mbappe meanwhile is yet to win the prestigious award presented by the French publication France Football. A second World Cup trophy at the age of 23 will no doubt put Mbappe in pole position to finally get his hands on the trophy.

Betting odds for scoring

In 2018, Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele. According to the betting website, Bet365, both strikers have good odds to score in the final.

Messi - 2.75

Mbappe - 3.25

Records they can break in the final

Mbappe can enter an exclusive four-member list of players to have scored in two World Cup finals, a record currently held by Vava (1958 and 1962), Pele (1958 and 1970), Paul Breitner (1974 and 1982) and Zinedine Zidane (1998 and 2006.

Mbappe can also match Messi’s all-time tally of 11 World Cup goals if he scores a brace in the final.