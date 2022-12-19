Although Argentina captain Lionel Messi and French forward Kylian Mbappe have left an indelible mark on the legacy of FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar, there were many other players who dished out special and equally world-class performances. Here is a tribute to 8 such players who should not be forgotten easily for their performances in the tournament.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Besides Messi and Mbappe, these names deserve a shout out for their FIFA World Cup 2022 performance
IST5 Min(s) Read
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India
IST5 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!