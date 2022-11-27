Homesports news

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Japan vs Costa Rica — Japan's Blue Samurai look to seal round of 16 spot

4 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Nov 27, 2022 2:29 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Catch all the live updates and scores from Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The first match of the day is a Group E fixture between Japan at Costa Rica at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Then in Group F, Belgium face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium. Later Croatia faces Canada inside the Khalifa International Stadium. Finally in a clash of European heavyweights, Spain and Germany lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Live Updates

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica

How big was Japan's 2-1 upset of Germany in the opening round of the World Cup?

Newspapers in Japan used the term “Daikimboshi” from sumo wrestling to describe the magnitude of the surprise: when a low-ranked wrestler overpowers a grand champion.

The victory has also been compared to Japan's 34-32 upset of powerful South Africa in the 2015 rugby World Cup in England.

Japan was the underdog against four-time champion Germany, but it will be a strong favorite in its next Group E match against Costa Rica, where a victory could move Japan into the knockout stage with a game to spare.

A loss by Costa Rica on Sunday would eliminate it from advancing. Costa Rica faces Germany in its final match and Japan goes against Spain.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his players have their feet back on the ground.

“This was not a big surprise for the Japanese players, but historically speaking it was a surprise,” Moriyasu said. “But I think for the players it was a result they prepared for. We have finished the game against Germany and we have to switch our feelings and mentality to Costa Rica.”

Costa Rica is reeling from a 7-0 thrashing against Spain in its opener, and it's anyone's guess how the Ticos will respond. With a population of just over 5 million, the tiny Central American country is appearing in its sixth World Cup. It reached the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil.

“Well of course, we don’t want to repeat the same result that we had against Spain," Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said.

"The most important thing in our case is to make an analysis of everything that happened; to see what happened, what we did wrong. If there are postive things we need to take that into account. Although I think we didn’t do that many positive things,” he added.

Japan has never reached the quarterfinals at a World Cup, and that's the aim this time. This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance, and it has reached the round of 16 on three occasions, including in Russia in 2018. It lost 3-2 in stoppage time to Belgium after leading 2-0.

It was eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in 2010, and lost to Turkey 1-0 in 2002 when the country co-hosted the event with South Korea.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has spoken often about going farther this time and breaking the “final-16 hex.”

Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals against Germany — they both play in Germany's Bundesliga — to lead Japan to the upset. Asano got the winner in the 83rd minute, squeezing the ball behind German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from a very sharp angle.

Costa Rica was overwhelmed by Spain with only 28% of the possession. It would also face the same problem against Japan, which is able to hold the ball for long spells, and is also a quick, counterattacking threat.

“We couldn't complete three or four passes,” Suarez said of the Spain loss.

The Ticos will have to do much more against Japan.

The first match of the day is between Japan and Costa Rica. Read the match preview of Japan vs Costa Rica below. 

FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan vs Costa Rica | Preview, Team News, head-to-head, possible starting XIs and betting odds

Japan and Costa Rica, the two teams who experienced contrasting fortunes in their opening matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022, are set to clash at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Japan will be euphoric after they registered a come-from-behind win over European powerhouse and four-time champions Germany in their tournament opener. İlkay Gündoğan's first-half penalty had given Germany command over Japan. But Ritsu Doan's 75th-minute goal followed by Takuma Asano's goal eight minutes later ensured that Japan registered a shock win over the 2014 champions.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022- Race to Golden Boot

A few hours later, Costa Rica, in their first match of this World Cup, were overpowered by Spain in a one-sided affair. A brace by Ferran Torres and goals also from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata, meant that Spain fired in seven goals. A battered and bruised Costa Rica failed to breach the Spanish defense even once.

The two results left Japan in second place behind Spain in Group E while Costa Rica are reeling at the fourth spot.

Costa Rica bowed out from the 2018 FIFA World Cup after the group stage and the resounding defeat at the hands of Spain has meant that the team is again on the brink of another early exit. With Los Ticos bound to meet Germany in their final group-stage match, the fixture against Japan is crucial for their survival. But their form before the match against Japan is worrying. The team has failed to score in 5 of their last 7 FIFA World Cup matches and is on a seven-match winless streak in the competition.

Japan were the underdog against Germany but their surprise victory have now put them just a win away from a place in round-of-16. Blue Samurai are poised to meet Spain in their last Group D match. So Japan would be wanting nothing less than all 3 points against Costa Rica to avoid any last-minute jitters.

Also Read: Brazil's Neymar and Danilo to miss rest of group stage with ankle injuries

Form Guide (last five matches)

Japan: W-L-D-W-W

Costa Rica: L-W-W-D-W

Head-to-head

Matches played: 5

Japan wins: 4

Draws: 1

Costa Rica: 0

Team News

Japan team news 

Takuma Asano had injury concerns before the match against Germany and hence was confined to the bench for the start of the match. But given his heroics, he should start against Costa Rica.

Hiroki Sakai had could not last for the entire stretch of the match and had to be subbed off. He remains a doubtful started for this match.

Costa Rica team news 

The only piece of optimistic news for Costa Rica is that there are no injury concerns in the camp.

Possible starting XIs

Japan possible starting XI

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Gonda, Nagatomo, Yoshida, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Shibasaki, Morita, Kubo, Kamada, Ito, Asano

Costa Rica possible starting XI

Formation (4-2-2-2)

Navas, Martínez, Calvo, Durate, Oviedo, Tejeda Borges, Bennette, Fuller, Contreras, Campbell

Betting odds (bet365)

Japan win: 4/9

Draw: 10/3

Costa Rica win: 7/1

Prediction

The form and the history both point in only one direction, an easy win for Japan. Score: Japan 3, Costa Rica 0

Where to watch and kick-off timing:

The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 27 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.

Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators on Saturday when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0, the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi dazzles play in front of 88,966 spectators at Lusail Stadium, largest attendance at a WC match in 28 years
The Lusail Stadium north of Doha, which will stage the final on Dec. 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup since 1994 final in the United States, according to FIFA. The largest crowd was 173,850 inside the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 1950 for Uruguay's 2-1 victory over host Brazil in the final game of that tournament.

In today's first action, Japan will take on Costa Rica at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Then in Group F, Belgium face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium. Later Croatia faces Canada inside the Khalifa International Stadium. Finally in a clash of European heavyweights, Spain and Germany lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium.

This is how the FIFA World Cup 2022 points table looks like after yesterday's matches. 

Yesterday's in the day's first match, Australia went past Tunisia for first FIFA World Cup win since 2010. Then Polish striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia to take his team close to a place in the round of 16. Next, defending champions France became the first team in this World Cup to qualify for the next round thanks to two superb goals from Kylian Mbappe. Finally, in a must-win match for Argentina, Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet as Argentina defeated Mexico

Another exciting day of football action awaits us all from FIFA World Cup 2022. Before we get start building up for today's action we will give you a recap of all the action from the Day 7 of the Qatar World Cup 2022. 

Hello and welcome to the Day 8 coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being played in Qatar. 

Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 brought happy news for Argentina fans as Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in his team's 2-0 win over Mexico to keep their hopes of making the knockout stage alive and avoid the embarrassment of an early exit at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday, November 26.

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France beat Denmark 2-1 to become the first team to progress to the Round of 16 at Qatar. Robert Lewandowki managed to break his World Cup duck as he scored in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia which also sees them to top of the table in Group C.

Australia defeated Tunisia 1-0 to keep their Round of 16 hopes alive. It was a monumental moment for the Socceroos as they bagged a win in the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in 12 years.

The action on Day 8 at the World Cup will begin with a Group E clash between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday, November 27. Japan will be brimming with confidence after they shocked four-time champion Germany in their tournament.

The shock value of the result was the same, if not more, as Saudi Arabia's stunning win against Argentina. Japan should have it easy against wretched Costa Rica who were punished by Spain in their previous fixture. A win for Japan will see the Samurai Blue progress to the next stage and early exit for Costa Rica. But as this tournament has shown in its first week, expect the unexpected, so hang on Costa Rica!

Then the focus will shift to Group F where World no.2 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup's third placed team, Belgium will go toe-to-toe against sturdy Morocco at Al Thumama Stadium. Belgium head into the match after a listless win over Canada.

But Morocco's display against 2018 finalists Croatia was anything other than listless. In a surprise show, the team from North Africa held Croatia for a nil-nil draw. Although Belgium's talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has played down his team's chances of winning the World Cup this year we can expect the Red Devils to come out will all fire and fury and punish the Atlas Lions.

Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium have 'no chance' to win the World Cup 😳 pic.twitter.com/CAmQQHALum

— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2022

The action will continue in Group F after the Belgium-Morocco encounter, with Croatia and Canada locking horns at the Khalifa International Stadium. Canada are playing in the FIFA World Cup finals after 36 years. Most of the players in Canada's squad were too young or were not even born when Canada had last played in a FIFA World Cup final. Surely, these sets of Canadians are motivated enough not to be tamed easily and make life tough for the 2018 finalists Croatia.

A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Don’t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING! pic.twitter.com/GT4hjz4ebO

— Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) November 13, 2022

In the day's final piece of the action, football fans will be treated to a titanic clash between European powerhouses Spain and Germany. Four-time champions Germany need no less than a win against 2010 World Cup winners Spain. Should Germany lose and Japan avoid defeat against Costa Rica, it would be the second time in succession that Die Mannschaft would exit the World Cup at the group stage.

🇩🇪 Are Germany going home?

📽️ World Cup 2022 vlog by @JonBloggs66 in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/QnZnp7c6Yy

— DW Sports (@dw_sports) November 25, 2022

Will the Samurai Blues keep punching above their weight? Will Canada's generational players be left heartbroken? Is there any merit in Kevin De Bruyne's words? Is Die Mannschaft dominance actually a thing of the past? Plenty to ponder on Day 8th of FIFA World Cup 2022.