FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Japan vs Costa Rica — Japan's Blue Samurai look to seal round of 16 spot

Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Catch all the live updates and scores from Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The first match of the day is a Group E fixture between Japan at Costa Rica at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Then in Group F, Belgium face Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium. Later Croatia faces Canada inside the Khalifa International Stadium. Finally in a clash of European heavyweights, Spain and Germany lock horns at the Al Bayt Stadium.