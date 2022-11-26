Summary

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates and scores: Catch all the live updates and scores from the day 7 action of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. The first match of the day is between Australia and Tunisia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Then the action will move to the Education City Stadium where Poland will take on Saudi Arabia. In the day's third match, France and Denmark will lock horns inside Stadium 974. The action will conclude with clash between Argentina and Mexico at Lusial Stadium.