    Homesports News

    FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Australia vs Tunisia - starting XIs out; Fate of Argentina and France to be settled later today

    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  Nov 26, 2022 2:49 PM IST (Updated)

    Summary

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates and scores: Catch all the live updates and scores from the day 7 action of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. The first match of the day is between Australia and Tunisia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Then the action will move to the Education City Stadium where Poland will take on Saudi Arabia. In the day's third match, France and Denmark will lock horns inside Stadium 974. The action will conclude with clash between Argentina and Mexico at Lusial Stadium.

    Live Updates

    The starting XIs of the two teams are out! 

    Australia starting XI

    Mathew Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Riley McGree, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin

    Bench

    Milos Degenek, Marco Tilio, Bailey Wright, Jamie Maclaren, Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Andrew Redmayne, Cameron Devlin, Danny Vukovic, Thomas Deng
    Garang Kuol, Joel King, Jason Cummings, Keanu Baccus

    Tunisia

    Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Mohamed Drager, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Naim Sliti
    Issam Jebali, Youssef Msakni

    Bench

    Aymen Mathlouthi, Bilel Ifa, Nader Ghandri, Hannibal Mejbri, Wahbi Khazri, Taha Khenissi, Ali Maaloul, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ben Romdhane, Ghaylen Chaaleli
    Seifeddine Jaziri, Wajdi Kechrida, Bechir Ben Said, Anis Ben Slimane, Mouez Hassen

    Flashes of Arab unity at FIFA World Cup 2022 after years of discontent

     For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia's Salem Aldawsari fired a ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a World Cup win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate.

    Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar's hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team's win.

    Whether that momentum continues will be tested on Saturday as Saudi Arabia faces Poland — and as regional tensions, religious differences and renewed economic competition between countries resume.

    “All Arabic countries are celebrating because one Arab team won,” said 27-year-old Saudi Rakan Yousef after Arab fans congratulated him in Doha, Qatar, on the Green Falcons’ win. “Even the emir of Qatar attended our match. ... There’s this feeling now that we are all brothers. That’s why I’m speechless.”

    The Arab world's division start even with the Arabic language.

    Spoken Arabic changes regionally, with the Berber-infused Arabic of North Africa, the rapid-fire Egyptian heard in movies and television comedies, the soft Levantine drawl and the guttural dialect of the Gulf Arabs.

    Religion is another differentiator — there are Muslims, both Sunni and Shiite with subgroups within, and minority Christians, Druze, Baha'i and others. Different views on religion and regional rivalries bleed into conflicts, such as the ongoing war in Yemen.

    But despite an attempt by al-Qaida to stir up extremists, the monthlong World Cup in energy-rich Qatar so far has seen unity among the Gulf Arab nations. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the heads of state in two countries that only some two years ago had boycotted Qatar, attended the tournament's opening match.

    Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called Qatar's hosting of the tournament “a milestone for all Arabs" and also attended the opening. That feeling was shared by others as well.

    “We are proud to be here for the first World Cup in an Arabic country,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.

    Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi similarly praised Qatar while dismissing the criticisms of journalists — and by extension, rights groups.

    “Qatar did a tremendous job organizing a World Cup. ... Qatar never claimed it was perfect,” Safadi said. “We have differences in opinion, we have differences in views but that should not take away from the fact that Qatar has really put together a World Cup that is unique in every sense of the word.”

    But the biggest surprise came two days later as Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina by winning their opener in the tournament, with Aldawsari doing a cartwheel and a flip. Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended the match and wore a Saudi flag around his shoulders.

    One veteran Saudi sports journalist, Majed al-Tuwaijri, even wept on air after the match.

    “This is the most beautiful and important moment in my life and my 30-year media career," he said, his voice choking up. “I find myself failing to express myself because of the complexity of my feelings toward this great historical victory.”

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman declared Wednesday a public holiday to commemorate the win. In the kingdom and outside of it, people cheered and waved the country's green and white flag to celebrate.

    The Saudi flag itself carries two images that show its complicated place in the wider Arab world. It bears a white sword and the Arabic inscription of the shahada, a Muslim declaration of faith: "There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.” After the death of the Prophet Muhammad in 632 A.D., Islam spread from the austere desert reaches of the Arabian Peninsula that later would become Saudi Arabia.

    Today, Saudi Arabia maintains beheading as a form of execution and is one of the world's top enforcers of the death penalty. The kingdom also has used its oil money since the 1980s to export an ultraconservative view of Islam called Wahhabism into mosques around the world. Extremists have exploited Wahhabi organizations receiving Saudi funding as well.

    That history, as well as regional politics, make a wholehearted embrace of Saudi Arabia more complicated for Arabs in the Mideast. While some celebrated Saudi Arabia's win in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave blockaded by Egypt and Israel is ruled by the militant group Hamas. The kingdom, while not diplomatically recognizing Israel, now allows Israeli airlines overflight rights.

    The limits also can be seen in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has been fighting the country's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. Houthi Information Minister Daifallah al-Shami on Twitter offered “a thousand congratulations” to Saudi Arabia for placing “Arab football back on the map.” He later deleted the tweet and apologized.

    “There are red lines that no party or person should cross,” al-Shami wrote.

    The Saudi win, which the daily newspaper Okaz described as “restoring the glories” of the kingdom, also fits into the new, more nationalistic Saudi Arabia forming under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    As the prince has risen to power, the kingdom has socially liberalized by allowing women to drive, reopening movie theaters and curtailing its morality police. His comments to the team ahead of the tournament, urging them to “enjoy” the matches, have been repeated constantly in Saudi Arabia's tightly controlled press.

    But Prince Mohammed also led a self-described corruption crackdown targeting anyone with power in the kingdom. U.S. intelligence agencies believe the brutal slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul came at his orders, something denied by the kingdom.

    Meanwhile, economic competition between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has been increasing as Riyadh tries to draw international business from Dubai. Qatar, which faced a Saudi-led boycott only two years earlier, has embraced the kingdom while solidifying ties with the United States as hedge. The inconclusive war in Yemen still rages.

    Soccer provides a respite, but no panacea for those woes.

    “You’d have to have a historical lobotomy to think this is a stable region,” said David B. Roberts, an associate professor at King’s College London who long has studied Gulf Arab nations.

    Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs Australia at FIFA World Cup 2022


    Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberete around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team's second match at the World Cup on Saturday.

    One of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East, Tunisia had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games when it held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw.

    And the support isn't just from Tunisians. Fans waving Palestinian flags have been following Tunisia, and there are also supporters of the squad from Egypt and Algeria.

    Tunisia's team bus was mobbed by red-clad fans upon arrival in Qatar last week.

    “We know the value of our Tunisian supporters in Doha, and the Tunisian diaspora,” coach Jalel Kadri said.

    “This gives us a strong morale boost.” Both teams will have higher expectations, after Australia was beat 4-1 by defending champion France in its Group D opener.

    All four of France's goals came from attacks down the flanks, with three of them headed in.

    “Conceding three goals from wide areas is obviously a very clear lesson for us to learn,” Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine said.

    “We obviously have to deal with the crosses better.” France leads the group with three points, Tunisia and Denmark are next with one point each and Australia trails with none.

    Tunisia is seeking to advance from the group stage for the first time in its sixth World Cup appearance, while Australia has only reached the last 16 once — in 2006 — in five previous trips to soccer's biggest event.

    “There's a bit more pressure because Australia have nothing to lose now. It's like a final for them,” Tunisia defender Mohamed Dräger said.

    “We need to be ready like (Tuesday). With the same spirit and the same concentration we can achieve something.” Tunisia's spirit is embodied by combative midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni, who earned player of the match honors against Denmark in his first career World Cup match.

    Laïdouni set the tone in the very first minute when he stripped Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen of the ball with an aggressive sliding tackle — then stood up and pumped his arms menacingly, gesturing to the crowd to get even more fired up.

    “It's important to come at the game with a lot of determination,” Laïdouni said.

    “This is World Cup, it's not a small competition. … It's also important to show (the fans) we are so determined.” (AP) PDS PDS

    FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: We want to be next golden generation-Australia coach

    Australia's record at World Cups is nothing to write home about but coach Graham Arnold hopes this will act as motivation against Tunisia on Saturday and will turn them into the next golden generation of their country.

    Australia are on a seven-match winless run at World Cups following their Group D opening 4-1 defeat by reigning world champions France and have won just two of 17 matches in the tournament's history. Their last win dates back to 2010.

    "We have won two games out of 17 at the World Cup. We now want to put some smiles on Australian faces," Arnold told reporters. "When we win a game I would love to see the footage of all the smiling faces (back home).

    "We use the record as motivation. We have won two of 17. It is not a fantastic record. We will go out there to become the next golden generation."

    Arnold will not have right back Nathaniel Atkinson available for the match with the defender having picked up an ankle injury.

    Arnold said he would be replaced by Fran Karacic.

    "We are getting him ready tonight in training for the game," the coach added.

    "Tomorrow is a different kettle of fish (compared to the France game). We will be in their faces, up high, chasing and pressing, like they do and as other teams do, and being on the front foot."

    Fellow defender Aziz Behich said playing in front of thousands of Tunisian fans, who will outnumber the small group of Australians in the stands, was something all players were looking forward to.

    "This hostile environment puts a fire in my belly," Behich said.

    For Arnold it is an equally exciting prospect and would not affect his team's performance.

    "It will be a fantastic experience and great for us to play in front of a such an exciting group of Tunisian fans," Arnold said.

    "It won't affect us at all. We are going out there and (will) get our job done and nullify what Tunisia have. Tomorrow will be a very, very physical game – Tunisia like a physical game."

    Australia play Denmark in their final group game and Arnold said while a win would be key for them, it was not necessarily a do-or-die match.

    "The other teams also have to play France. Listen, we got to get something out of this match. We got to get a result," he said.

    Building up for the first match of the day between Tunisia and Australia here is the match preview, team News, possible starting XIs and betting odds and live stream details of the match. 

    Australia will be aiming for their first points in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face Tunisia in a Group D clash at Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday. The Socceroos were thrashed 1-4 in their first match of the tournament by defending champions France which left them in the last place in the group. Australia desperately seek at least a point against Tunisia. Anything less and their hopes of qualifying for the next round will be over.

    Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 - Race for Golden Boot

    Australia started their match against France on the right note when Craig Goodwin netted a goal inside the opening 10 minutes of the match. But Les Bleus responded in style as Oliver Giroud's brace and goals also from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé turned the deficit into an outright win.

    On the other hand, Tunisia will be slightly high in confidence after they held Denmark in a goalless draw.  The draw meant that the two teams walked away with a point each. The Carthage Eagles likely deserved more but an expert save shortly before half-time by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel denied Tunisia a goal and three points. With a point already in the bag and the weakest opponent of the group up next, Tunisia will be inspired to up the ante in the World Cup.

    With a spot in the round of 16 now at stake, both teams will be giving their all to win all 3 points.  But victory doesn't seem to be coming easily for the two teams in World Cups. While the Tunisians have failed to win 14 of their last 15 FIFA World Cup matches, Australia's last win in the FIFA World Cup finals was in 2010.

    Also Read: Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal are up and running after win against Ghana

    Form Guide (last five matches)

    Tunisia: D-W-L-W-W

    Australia: L-W-W-W-W

    Team News

    Tunisia team news 

    The fitness bulletin from the Tunisian camp makes for good reading. There are no injury concerns. Wahbi Khazri, who did not feature against Denmark, could start against Australia.

    Australia team news 

    Australia have no injury-related issues either. Australian coach Graham Arnold has all the squad players at his disposal to pick the team against Tunisia.

    Possible starting XIs

    Tunisia

    Formation (3-4-2-1)

    Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Dräger, Skhiri, Laïdouni, Abdi, Khazri, Msakni, Jebali

    Australia

    Formation (4-1-4-1)

    Ryan,  Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke

    Betting odds (bet365)

    Tunisia win: 11/10

    Draw: 9/4

    Australia win: 13/5

    Predictions

    Both teams could be on the scoresheet with the match ending in a draw. Tunisia 1, Australia 1.

    Where to watch and kick-off timing:

    The match will kick off at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 26 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.

    Check: FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table

    Golden Boot is the award given to the footballer who scores the most goals in a FIFA World Cup. The Golden Boot is one of the most prestigious awards in the football world. Some of the previous winners of the Golden Boot are England's Harry Kane, Colombia's James Rodríguez, Germany's Thomas Muller and Miroslav Klose, and Brazil's Ronaldo. The race for the Golden Boot award at FIFA World Cup 2022 is already underway. Bookmark this story as it will be updated daily to show the leaders. Here are the top-five goal scorers of FIFA World Cup 2022. 

    In today's action, the first match of the day is between Australia and Tunisia at the Al Janoub Stadium. Then the action will move to the Education City Stadium where Poland will take on Saudi Arabia. In the day's third match, France and Denmark will lock horns inside Stadium 974. The action will conclude with a clash between Argentina and Mexico at Lusial Stadium.

    This is how the FIFA World Cup 2022 points tables look like after all of Friday's action. 

    Before you let you know today's menu, here is what transpired on all through Friday in FIFA World Cup 2022. First Iran delivered a sucker punch to Wales with stoppage-time winners. Then, hosts Qatar crashed out of World Cup after loss against African champions Senegal. Later in the night, Ecuador played out a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. The day came to an end after wasteful England were held to a goalless draw by the United States. 

