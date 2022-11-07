FIFA World Cup 2022: When is Lionel Messi expected to return as Argentina talisman suffers injury two weeks ahead of WC

By Dustin Yarde

35-year-old Lionel Messi was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad on the weekend due to an inflamed Achilles tendon.

Argentina’s talismanic captain Lionel Messi has already declared that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be his final attempt at lifting the elusive trophy that has evaded him all through his illustrious career. However, an injury setback now has Argentina and football fans sweating over whether the legend will make it to Qatar.

The 35-year-old superstar joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last season, ending an incredible 17-season career at Barcelona where he won a record 35 trophies.

Despite winning Ligue 1 with PSG in his first year, Messi didn’t enjoy the best of starts as injuries and a COVID-19 infection restricted him to just 26 appearances in Ligue 1 in which he managed just six goals and 14 assists.

However, in a World Cup year Messi has hit the ground running, exceeding last season’s goal tally with seven goals and 10 assists from just 12 games.

Messi’s recent form has led to Argentina fans dreaming of the legend bidding the perfect farewell as he chases the elusive World Cup trophy.

Ever since 18-year-old Messi scored on his World Cup debut in 2006, becoming the youngest player to appear at the tournament for Argentina, fans have dreamed that he would deliver the trophy last lifted by the late Diego Maradona back in 1986.

However, the closest Messi came to winning the World Cup was in 2014, when Argentina finished runners-up Germany courtesy a late Mario Goetze winner deep into extra-time.

This time Messi enters the World Cup with the added boost of finally having won his first senior international tournament with Argentina. Messi led the Albiceleste in their successful 2021 Copa America campaign, as they lifted the trophy with a 1-0 victory against hosts and rivals Brazil in the final.

However, an injury scare now has fans sweating on the fitness of the Argentinean captain. Messi was left out of the PSG squad for their clash against Lorient on Sunday, November 6 as a precaution due to an injury scare.

A PSG statement read, “Leo Messi will remain in treatment for an inflamed Achilles tendon as a precautionary measure. He will resume training next week.”

The good news for fans is that it’s not a major muscle injury and this latest Achilles knock should not put Messi out for a long time. PSG have already set a timeline for Messi to return to training as soon as next week.

PSG have just one more fixture to contend with before the World Cup break as they face Auxerre at home who are currently placed 15th on the table.

Messi could even make the bench for that game or be rested altogether so that he is fresh for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22.