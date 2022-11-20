France striker Karim Benzema out of World Cup with injury

Benzema's injury is the latest in a string of setbacks for the French team. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out several weeks ago because of injuries, while Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku have both had to withdraw from the final squad.

France striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar due to an injury he sustained in training, the French football federation announced on Sunday. The Ballon d'Or winner, who has been dealing with a muscle condition, was compelled to leave France's training session earlier on Saturday.

An MRI revealed that Benzema had suffered a muscle tear for which a three-week rehabilitation period was essential.

"I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us," said coach Didier Deschamps in a statement.

Benzema also addressed his withdrawal in a tweet.

"I've never given up in my life but tonight I have to think of the team, as I have always done," he said. "So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup. Thanks for all your messages of support."

Benzema's injury is the latest in a string of setbacks for the French team. Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante were ruled out several weeks ago, while Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku have both had to withdraw from the final squad.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps has now decided not to replace the injured striker in his World Cup squad, leaving the reigning champions with 25 players for their title defence.

When asked by TeleFoot on Sunday if he would replace the Ballon d'Or winner in his team, Deschamps responded with a "No."

"This is a quality group," he added. "In everything they do, both on and off the pitch, they are united. I have confidence in them."

The striker's injury came only one day before the start of the competition in Qatar, which was a major setback for the defending champions. Benzema has scored 37 goals over the course of 97 appearances for the national team. France will kick off their tournament against Australia on November 22.