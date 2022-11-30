After making Germany stutter and slip, Spain are in the crosshairs of Japan in the penultimate Group E encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Thursday, December 02. The Samurai Blue have developed a surreal pattern when it comes to qualifying for the Round of 16. Starting in 1998, Japan have failed to qualify for the last 16 in every alternate edition of the World Cup. They were eliminated in the group stages in 1998, 2006, and 2014 and qualified for the last 16 in 2002, 2010, and 2018. On the other hand, Spain will be hoping for their second successive Round of 16 qualification and will intend to go even further after that.

The footballing world was in disbelief in the final quarter of Japan’s opening game against Germany. Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty fired the four-time world champions in front in the first half. Kai Havertz put the ball in the net in first-half stoppage time but that was disallowed for offside by VAR. It looked like Die Mannschaft would register an easy win over the Asian giants. However, in the 75th minute, Ritsu Doan restored parity before Takuma Asando turned the game on its head in the 83rd minute. Germany huffed and puffed in the final few minutes, but the Samurai Blue held on and kicked their campaign off with a stunning victory.

Japan’s second game was against Costa Rica, providing a topsy-turvy twist. In the opening game, Los Ticos received a 7-0 drubbing from Spain, while the Samurai Blue stunned Germany. The odds were heavily stacked against Costa Rica as spectators thought Japan would confirm Round of 16 qualification with an easy win. However, it was anything but a cakewalk for Japan as they were stung in the 81st minute via a Keysher Fuller goal that snatched all available points away from them, making their encounter with Spain a must-win.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu will be eager to break Japan’s alternate last-16 qualifying pattern. A fully fit squad will be at his disposal as he looks to keep the prolific La Roja at bay. Schalke’s Maya Yoshida and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura are expected to start in defence with Ao Tanaka and Hidemasa Morita ahead of them in midfield. A lot will rest on the shoulders of these players as they will look to intercept the Spanish tiki-taka in the central part of the pitch.

Spain could not have asked for a better start to the tournament, as they ran rampant against Costa Rica. La Roja displayed their attacking prowess by having six different goal scorers on the sheet as they finished the game with a staggering 7-0 scoreline. The 2010 World Cup winners were already three up at the break against Los Ticos with goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, and a Ferran Torres penalty. Torres scored again in the other half before Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata completed the decimation.

A goalfest was not on the cards for La Roja’s second game against Germany and that was reflected in the full-time score as well. The two European giants cancelled each other out till the hour mark. Morata broke the deadlock after coming on from the bench as the Spanish inched closer to a win and last-16 qualification. However, the spot was thrown back into contention in the 83rd minute of the game when Niclas Fullkrug slotted squared the game up, keeping all sides alive in the race for the Round of 16.

Coach Luis Enrique will not let complacency sneak into his side as they face Japan next, needing just a point to qualify. La Roja will aim for the jugular to propel themselves into the next round. After scoring two goals in two games, Morata could get his first start of the tournament and Koke could also come into the side in midfield.

Team News: There are no injury concerns for either side.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

Japan: L - W - L - D - W

Spain: D - W - W - W - L

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 1

Japan Wins: 0

Spain Wins: 1

Draw: 0

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Japan: 8.50

Spain: 1.40

Draw: 4.50

Predicted Line-Ups:

Japan Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda.

Spain Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo.

Prediction:

Japan 1 - 3 Spain