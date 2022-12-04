For Japan, this match is an opportunity for them to go beyond the Round of 16 for the first time in their history. Previously they have bowed out from this stage of the FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010, and 2018. For Croatia, this Round of 16 contest is a huddle that they need to cross in pursuit to regain the highs of 2018 when for the first time in FIFA World Cup history they reached the title round. The only other time they went beyond the group stage was in 1998 when they reached the semifinals. Clearly, a lot is at stake for the two teams.

The runner-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Croatia will look to prolong their stay in FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Japan in the Round of 16 fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

Japan's journey in FIFA World Cup 2022 so far

Japan were drawn in Group E for the group stage of the tournament alongside European heavyweights Spain and Germany with Costa Rica being the fourth team.

Japan started their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a match against 2014 champions Germany. On paper, the battle between the two teams looked lopsided. Germany started the contest strongly as Ilkay Gundogan had no problems in converting from the spot to give his team a 1-0 lead at half-time. But Japan bounced back strongly in the second half as Ritsu Doan and Asano netted goals in the 75th and the 83rd minute respectively. Germany failed to get an equalizer and Japan rounded off a shock win over the former champions.

Next Japan were bound to meet Costa Rica. While Japan were bouncing high after their 2-1 over Germany, Costa Rica were low on confidence after 0-7 drubbing at the hands of Spain. It felt like Costa Rica would struggle against Japan but Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute goal ensured a 1-0 win for the Costa Ricans.

Japan's final group game was against Spain. Japan needed nothing less than a win to ensure a passage into the Round of 16 without hiccups. Spain striker Alvaro Morata dented the Japanese hopes in the first half as he headed a goal in the 11th minute. But this match followed the template of the Japan vs Germany encounter, as in the second half, Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka fired in two goals to give Japan the lead. Spain too could not get an equalizing goal and Japan produced another come-from-behind win.

With two wins and a loss, Japan finished at the top of Group E and qualified for the Round of 16 for a second successive time.

How Croatia cruised into the Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia were one of the four teams in Group F along with Morocco, Belgium, and Canada.

Expectations were high from Croatia going into their first match of the tournament against Morocco. The European nation after all had made their way to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before France beat them. But early optimism was washed away as Croatians were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by gritty Moroccans.

Next Croatia were to play Canada, who were appearing in a FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in 36 years. The moods in the two camps were slightly contrasting. While Croatia were slightly reluctant following the stalemate, Canada were composed as they had made Belgium toil hard for a 1-0 win. The frame of mind of Croatia and Canada showed on the field as well as Canada's Alphonso Davies scored just two minutes after the kick-off, the tournament's quickest goal thus far. But Croatia showed that they are still a team to beat as a brace by Andrej Kramaric and goals also from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majer completed a 4-1 win.

A draw from their final group game against Belgium would have sufficed Croatia to move into the knockout stage of the tournament. A goalless draw is what Croatia got as Belgians fluffed to score goals on numerous occasions.

With one win and two draws, Croatia finished second in Group F behind surprise package Morocco.

With Japan topping Group E and Croatia being the runner-up of Group F the two teams were drawn against each other for the fifth Round of 16 match of the tournament.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Japan: W-L-W-L-D

Croatia: D-W-D-W-W

Head-to-head

Matches played: 3

Japan win: 1

Draw: 1

Croatia win: 1

Teams news

Japan team news

No injury concern for Japan. Ko Itakura though will be forced to miss this match on account of accumulating yellow cards in the group stage of the tournament.

Croatia team news

Croatia have no injury concern either.

Possible starting XIs

Japan possible starting XI

Formation (3-4-3)

Gonda, Taniguchi, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, Nagatomo, Morita, Tanaka, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo

Croatia possible starting XI

Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Betting odds

Japan win: 13/5

Croatia win: 1/1

Predictions

Japan are the better of the two teams if the group stage form of the tournament is considered as a marker. The team is also looking good against European nations after taking down Germany and Spain. Japan should defeat another European nation again with a scoreline of 2-1.

Where to watch and kick-off time: