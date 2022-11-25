Wales had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off for a challenge on Iran striker Mehdi Taremi. Then in the 8th minute of the added time Iran substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the net and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win with only seconds left on the clock. The win for Iran took them to second place in Group B while Wales dropped to the fourth spot in the group. Iran's final group game is against the USA while Wales will face England in their final group-stage fixture.

Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales.

The two sides locked horns in a Group B fixture at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Iran had dominated the proceedings for the majority of the first half yet Wales prevented the Asian team to score a goal but neither did they score either.

Iran were the stronger of the two teams in the second half too but the goals did not come for them for all their efforts.

The drama started in the 86th minute when Wales had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off for a challenge on Iran striker Mehdi Taremi. A counter-attack by Iran found Taremi alone inside the Welsh as he looked to bury a goal.

But Hennessey came rushing out some 40 yards from the line and had a high kick land on Taremi. Hennessey was first shown the yellow card for his foul on Taremi but after a VAR check, the referee overturned his initial call and showed Hennessey the red card.

The red card took put 10-man Wales under pressure and gave Iran momentum late in the match.

Then in the 8th minute of the added time Iran substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi found the net and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win with only seconds left on the clock.

Iran had come out fighting in the second half and hit the post twice in a matter of seconds, with Sardar Azmoun's shot rebounding to Ali Gholizadeh, whose follow-up cannoned off the upright and back to the waiting Azmoun, who headed tamely into keeper Hennessey's hands.

Iran, whose World Cup squad has been distracted by a political crisis at home, had come close in the 72nd minute when Hennessey got a fingertip on Saeid Ezatolahi's shot.

The win for Iran took them to second place in Group B while Wales dropped to the fourth spot in the group. Iran's final group game is against the USA while Wales will face England in their final group-stage fixture.

(With inputs from Reuters)