FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran forced into first-ever concussion substitute at World Cup after GK Beiranvand suffers nasty collision

Iran’s experienced goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand suffered a nasty collision in the ninth-minute of their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener against England at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar on Monday, November 21 forcing the Asian side to become the first team to make use of the concussion substitute protocol introduced at the tournament from this year.

England’s captain Harry Kane sent in a dangerous cross in the ninth minute which the keeper came forward bravely to punch to safety. However, he crashed into his own teammate Majid Hosseini with both players suffering a head-to-head collision.

Hosseini was able to continue after receiving treatment but Beiranvand was left lying on the pitch with a bloody nose and seemed to indicate that he needed to be substituted.

¡DOLOR Y CAMBIO! El arquero de Irán, Alireza Beiranvand, chocó su cabeza con la de un compañero, no pudo seguir y fue reemplazado por Hossein Hosseini ante Inglaterra en #Qatar2022. pic.twitter.com/zmKGmVC5Zc — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 21, 2022

There was a long pause in the game as the medics tried to ascertain the goalkeeper’s condition who was clearly groggy but still decided to continue after a mere change of shirt which was left bloodied.

Beiranvand though was in no condition to continue and asked to be taken off in the 18th minute as he was carried off on a stretcher with debutant Hossein Hosseini replacing him.

30-year-old Beiranvand is the undisputed number one choice for coach Carlos Queiroz between the posts and even holds the World Record longest throw by a goalkeeper adding another dimension to Iran’s attack.

Iran GK Alireza Beiranvand holds the record for the longest throw by a goalkeeper. Something to watch out for ahead of the US' final group match. Dude is like Iranian Josh Allen 🇮🇷🏈pic.twitter.com/Wt2OkmZA6t — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 20, 2022

World Cup Concussion Protocol Explained

Since Iran made use of a concussion substitution, England would also be allowed one extra change in the game to ensure no team enjoys any unfair advantage.

The concussion substitute does not count towards the five substitutions teams are allowed at the World Cup. Despite five substitutes, teams are allowed only three in-game opportunities and the half-time break to make changes.

Qatar 2022 marks the first time that the concussion protocol has been adapted at the World Cup. The change allows teams to prioritise the health of their players without compromising on their other five substitutions.

It follows the controversy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Christoph Kramer suffered a horrible head injury during the final between Germany and Argentina. Kramer was allowed to continue in that game but fell to the ground 15 minutes later before being substituted.

Medical reports later revealed that he suffered a mild traumatic brain injury due to the incident.