FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcoholic beverages at stadiums

Qatar had originally ordered Budweiser stands to be less prominent but now alcohol won't be sold at all at stadiums. But just three days ahead of the tournament opener sale of alcohol is now banned at the stadiums hosting the FIFA World Cup matches.

Qatar on Friday announced that it will only allow the sale of non-alcoholic beverages at stadiums where FIFA World Cup matches will be played. The announcement comes just three days ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alcohol is not illegal in Qatar, but there is zero tolerance for drinking in public places. For the FIFA World Cup, the sport's governing body had confirmed ticket holders will have access to alcohol within the stadium perimeter both before and after games.

But according to the British media outlet Sky News, football fans will now not be allowed to buy alcohol around World Cup stadiums. This is a U-turn from what Qatar had promised for the World Cup.

For the football mega event, Qatar relaxed its alcohol restrictions to allow FIFA sponsor Budweiser to sell its products outside match venues and fan zones.