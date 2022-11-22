Germany will look to bury the horrors from their early exit in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Die Mannschaft not only exited early from the tournament. Bur, three years later, bowed out of the Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage. But Die Mannschaft will face a stiff challenge from Japan which are the highest-ranked Asian team in this World Cup.

Four-time champions Germany will be seen in action for the first time at FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Japan in their first match of the tournament in a Group E fixture at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23.

Germany will be looking to bury the horrors from four years ago when in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia Die Mannschaft lost two of their three group-stage matches and exited the tournament early. If the embarrassment of the early exit from the World Cup was not enough, three years later, Germany bowed out of the Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage.

Early exits from the World Cup and Euros brought to a close Joachim Low era as Hansi Flick took control of the German team.

The German squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 is a good mix of experience and youth. The likes of Manuel Neuer, lkay Gundogan, Thomas Mueller and Mario Goetze bring to the team the experiences of the previous World Cups. Then there are fresh faces in Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Youssoufa Moukoko. With a good blend of youth and experience, Germany will be aiming to top Group E.

But Germany's recent form has not been promising. The 2014 World Cup winners have clinched only 4 wins from the previous 10 games. They have lost 5 and drawn once of the remaining six. While the team has netted 19 goals, its defense has been breached 11 times in that span.

Germany's first opponents in their Qatar sojourn are Japan. Four years ago in Russia, the Samurai Blue were minutes away from taking their round-of-16 tie against Belgium into penalties and then possibly a win. But their hearts were broken as The Red Devils launched a counter-attack to grab a last-gasp win.

The round-of-16 qualification for Japan in Russia was a rare occurrence as the team had previously been knocked out of the group stage on six occasions. But heading into the Qatar World Cup, Japan does hold some promise. At 24, Japan is the highest-ranked Asian side participating in this World Cup. The team also had a superb World Cup qualification campaign as it won 15 of the 18 matches and netted 58 goals. Six of Japan's last 10 matches have ended in wins while there have been 2 draws and 2 losses. The team has fired in 15 goals in those games while a sturdy defense has conceded only 5 times.

One of the rising stars of Asian football Takefusa Kubo, who is also known as the "Japanese Messi", will be the one to watch out for at this World Cup.

As things stand, Germany should clinch their World Cup opener against Japan. But considering the events of the 2018 World Cup, Japan also has an outside chance to win this fixture too.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Germany: D-L-W-D-D

Japan: D-W-W-D-W

Team News

Germany Team News

The team news from the German camp is promising. There are no injury concerns for Die Mannschaft and Hansi Flick will have the luxury of picking the best possible starting XI.

Japan Team News

Midfielder Takuma Asano is doubtful to start for this match as he has sustained a long-term injury though he is in Qatar with the squad.

Possible Starting XIs

Germany possible starting XI

Formation (4-2-3-1)

Neuer, Raum, Rüdiger, Süle, Kehrer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Sané, Musiala, Gnabry, Müller

Japan's possible starting XI

Gonda, Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Nagatomo, Morita, Shibasaki, Ito, Kamada, Kubo, Minamino

Betting odds (sky bets)

Germany win: 4/9

Japan win: 6/1

Draw: 18/5

Match timings and where to watch

The match kicks-off at 6.30 pm IST. It will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema's official app.