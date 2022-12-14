On their 16th World Cup voyage, the French have scored 11 goals, averaging a little over two goals per match. However, Les Bleus have not been astute defensively as they have failed to keep a clean sheet, having conceded one goal each in all of their five games. Compared to the French, the Atlas Lions have been shy in front of goal, scoring just five in five. But the right numbers have come up for Morocco whenever they have rolled the dice.

Defending champions France will face surprise-package Morocco in their semi-final encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Thursday, December 15. Despite eliminating their neighbours Spain and Portugal, Morocco will head into a match that can only be juxtaposed with David and Goliath. The Atlas Lions are one more upset away from the final of the competition. However, toppling in-form Les Bleus will be anything but an easy task as the French aim to become the first nation since 1962 to defend their world title.

Five games in, France have only stuttered in their step once, against Tunisia in the final group stage encounter. However, Tunisia emerged triumphant over a second-string French side that had already qualified for the knock-out round. That remains the only game of the tournament in which Les Bleus have fired a blank.

So far, on their 16th World Cup voyage, the French have scored 11 goals, averaging a little over two goals per match. However, Les Bleus have not been astute defensively as they have failed to keep a clean sheet, having conceded a solitary goal each in all of these five games.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet in the quarter-final victory against England, Kylian Mbappe is the team’s and the tournament’s leading goalscorer with five goals under his belt. Right behind him, in hot pursuit of the Golden Boot, is Olivier Giroud with four goals. The dynamic duo have scored nine of the total 11 goals France have scored so far.

The other two goals have come from midfield courtesy of Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni. The duo managed to emerge on top against England’s three-man midfield of Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice. After registering his second and third assists of the campaign, winger Antoine Griezmann is enjoying his role as a trequartista in the team.

ALSO READ |

The French are flying high, but Morocco is a side that they will not underestimate. After dumping Portugal out in the quarter-final, Morocco became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. In a fairytale run so far this campaign, the prowling Atlas Lions have hunted down Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

Morocco and Croatia are the only two unbeaten sides in this tournament so far. The Atlas Lions have scored five goals in five games so far but have been solid at the back, as they have kept four clean sheets and have only conceded one goal so far. The solitary goal they conceded was a Naif Aguerd own goal, meaning no opposition player has yet managed to score past them.

Striker Youssef En-Nesyri is Morocco’s leading goal scorer, with two goals that he scored against Canada and Portugal. Meanwhile, winger Hakim Ziyech has a goal and an assist to his name. The Atlas Lions have been shy in front of goal, but the right numbers have come up whenever they have rolled the dice.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Semifinalist Morocco uniting Arab nations with their incredible showing in Qatar

France vs Morocco Team News: France Coach Didier Deschamps has a fully fit squad at his disposal. On the other hand, Morocco Coach Walid Regragui could be without his primary centre-back pairing of Romain Saiss and Naif Aguerd. Striker Walid Cheddira was sent-off in the quarterfinal against Portugal and will serve his suspension against France.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

France: W - W - L - W - W

Morocco: W - W - W - W - D

Head-to-Head

Games Played: 11

France Wins: 7

Morocco Wins: 1

Draws: 3

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

France: 1.53

Morocco: 7.50

Draw: 3.80

Predicted Line-Ups:

France Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud.

Morocco Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Prediction:

France 1 - 1 Morocco (France win 5-3 on penalties)