FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs USA preview | Head to head, score prediction, betting odds, live stream

Another victory seals a Round of 16 spot for England, but the USA are the next hurdle on track for the Three Lions in a crunch Group A clash at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. England buried six past a hapless Iran in their last match, while the USA were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Wales. Will the frustration fuel the fire for the Yanks, or will the Three Lions book their Round of 16 berth with one game to spare?

England got off the mark by being on the right side of an eight-goal thriller against Iran. A step away from Round of 16 qualification, the Three Lions will face the USA in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday, 26 November. England are only one victory away from qualifying for the next round because of their win against Iran, coupled with the 1-1 draw between Wales and the USA in the first round of fixtures.

England had matched their biggest World Cup win in the game against Iran, but Mehdi Taremi’s goal at the death changed that stat. However, Gareth Southgate will not let statistics concern him. The Englishman is already worried about the injury concerns that have surface at the camp after their opening game.

In defence, defender Harry Maguire is doubtful, which could lead to the inclusion of Eric Dier in the starting eleven. James Maddison is still out with a knee injury, while Harry Kane is also doubtful after picking up a slight niggle on his ankle in the last game. However, reinforcements are ready. The England squad does not lack quality as ideal replacements are ready to come off the bench.

If Kane misses out on the USA game, Southgate is likely to give Marcus Rashford the start. The Manchester United striker scored within a minute after coming on as a substitute against Iran. Manchester City winger Phil Foden also came off the bench in the last game and is capable enough to start matches. In defence, his Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker will also be working on his fitness to be in contention for a spot in the first eleven.

The USA were on the verge of nabbing three vital points against Wales. A late Gareth Bale penalty forced them to share the spoils. Gregg Berhalter would be looking to make things right after that result. It will be a task to try and go for three points against the Three Lions, but the USA are not likely to sit back and defend. A positive result will keep the Yanks in contention for qualifying for the next round.

The timely recovery of Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie must surely have taken a lot of pressure off Berhalter. The Yanks have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to field their strongest eleven to battle it out against England. Kellyn Acosta, DeAndre Yedlin and Brenden Aaronsen came off the bench in the last match and were impressive after coming on. This bunch will surely be looking to start games.

Team News: The two Harrys - Kane and Maguire are doubtful and will go through late fitness tests to see if they are fit enough to play. Apart from that, Callum Wilson is also doubtful while James Maddison is out. For the US, Ethan Ampadu limped off the pitch in their last fixture and that is the only injury concern.

Form Guide: (Last five matches, most recent first)

England: W - D - L - L - D

USA: D - D - L - D - W

Head-to-Head:

Games Played: 11

England Wins: 8

USA Wins: 2

Draws: 1

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

England: 1.57

USA: 5.50

Draw: 4.20

Predicted Line-Ups:

England Possible Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Dier, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Sterling; Kane.

USA Possible Starting 11 (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Acosta; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic.

Score prediction: England-1 USA-1